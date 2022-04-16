STONEHAM – After falling in their season opener, the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field team defeated Stoneham, 99-37, on Monday afternoon to even the team's record to 1-1 on the young season.
Senior John Ware enjoyed a fantastic day as he scored 13 of the team's points by taking the 400-meter hurdles (64.9) and the javelin (142-8), while grabbing a second place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.6 seconds.
Four other athletes placed in two individual events, combining for 26 additional points. Senior Jeandre Abel was first in the 200 (23.4) and triple jump (41-10.50), senior Willie Stuart was first in the 100 (11.3) and second in the triple jump (39-7), Luka Smiljic picked up a pair of seconds in the high jump (5-6) and long jump (17-10) and Jonathan Magliozzi was third in both the 100 (11.8) and long jump (17-7).
Stuart, Abel, Magliozzi and Joe Demoura combined to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.6 seconds. DeMoura also added to his day by taking first in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.4 seconds.
The other first places came from Mike Oatis in the mile (5:11.7), Noah Carriere in the 400 (55.7), Jameson Burns in the two-mile (11:18), John McNamara in the long jump (18-0), John Spencer in the shot put (37-8) and Tyler Sheehan in the discus (102-4).
Taking home second places included Aidan Burke in the 400-meter hurdles (67.6), Evan Shackelford in the 400 (56.3), Roman Moretti in the 800 (2:19.4) and Cooper Loisel in the javelin (125-3).
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Dean Ciampa in the mile (5:26.0), Matt Steinmetz in the 800 (2:25.1), Jack Melanson in the shot put (35-3), Olubumni Olatilu in the javelin (118-9), Charlie Rosa in the triple jump (35-6) and Liam Lydon in the discus (94-3).
Coach Mike Kinney was asked about the differences this season, adding new assistant coaches Brian Sheppard and Deven Langenfeld, as well as the boys program doing full practice workouts jointly with the members of the girls team.
“Coach Brian Sheppard and Coach Deven Langenfeld bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the program. Deven is a fifth grade teacher at the North Intermediate. He graduated form WHS in 2016. He was a captain of the Boys Indoor and Outdoor track teams and he then went on to compete at Assumption after graduation. He was a versatile athlete who competed in the decathlon, hurdles, and the horizontal jumps. He relates really well with kids and he does a great job with instruction and motivating the student athletes. He is a great addition to the coaching staff and he is a great asset for the program.
“Coach Sheppard is taking over the boys and girls distance workouts and coaching. He is middle school teacher in Wakefield and he is graduate of Brandeis University, where he ran distance events ranging from the 5K to the 800. He has quite an impressive resume and he has been doing a great job working with a wide range of abilities from our most experienced runners to those that are completely new to the sport. He is very knowledgeable and passionate about running.
“The boys and girls teams have essentially merged in how we have structured practices and workouts. This has worked pretty much flawlessly. The kids enjoy it and it allows us to utilize the experience of senior athletes in such a positive way. The greater collaboration really lends itself to a positive team atmosphere in which both the boys and girls can push each other and learn from each other.”
The boys team will next compete on Thursday, April 28th against Watertown.
SEASON OPENER
Last Tuesday, Wilmington opened the season with a 75-61 loss to Wakefield held at the Frank Kelley Track. The Warriors are coming off winning both the All-State Cross-Country championship title and the Division 3 indoor championship title.
Wakefield swept the hurdles, 800, mile, two mile and won the 4x400, all accounting for 41 of the team's points, while Wilmington countered with sweeps in the shot put and discus, while taking the 4x100 relay to account for 23 of its points.
In the shot put, Melanson took first at 30-10 and was followed by Spencer (39-7.50) and Lucas Gorham (34-4). In the discus, Spencer took the top prize as he threw 100-4 and was followed by Sheehan (100-2) and Lydon (97-6).
The 4x100 team also won easily with a time of 45.3 seconds, with Magliozzi, Stuart, Demoura and Abel. Those four had a big part in the team's total score. Magliozzi picked up a second in the long jump (17-11.50) and a third in the 100 (12.0), Stuart won the 100 (11.6) and was second in the triple jump (39-7), Demoura was second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.2) and Abel won both the 200 (22.1) and triple jump (41-10.50). The four of them combined to score 30 points.
The other double place finisher was Ware, who was first in the javelin throwing 159-2 and was third in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.5.
Rounding out the scoring included second places from Loisell in the javelin (123-5) and Smiljic in the high jump (5-4) and Carriere with a third in the 400 at 54.8 seconds.
Personal records on the day included Ware in the javelin, Magliozzi in the long jump and Carriere in the 400.
