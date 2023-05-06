WILMINGTON – On the tennis courts, the Wilmington High School boys tennis team experienced the hardship of talented Burlington, Lexington, and Belmont in their recent slate of matches. Despite going 0-3 this past week, the Wildcats are ready to turn the page and shift gears towards a postseason run on the horizon.
Last Wednesday, Rob Mailey’s group fell to Burlington by a score of 4-1 to start their week.
“The Burlington match was disappointing,” Mailey admitted. “This is a team that is one of our rivals. For us to have a chance at the Freedom Division crown we need to beat them the next time. That’s one of our goals right now is to see if we can take care of them.”
However, Anuj Gandhi was able to pull out a marathon of a match, ultimately taking over two and a half hours to complete.
“One of the things I preach is mental toughness, and it was a tremendous win for Anuj Gandhi in first singles,” said Mailey. “He won 7-6, 6-7, and 3-4 in the third. This was two and a half hours in, his opponent had to retire from a pulled muscle. (That) didn’t take anything away from Anuj’s accomplishment. It was his best win of the year. He spoke volumes on the court about mental toughness and that’s something our team needs to work on.”
From there, the ‘Cats struggled to string wins together. In the remaining singles matches, both Siddharth Karani and Owen Mitchell lost 0-6 3-6 and 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 respectively.
“I’m hoping when we play them in Wilmington he can turn that around, it was real close,” Mailey said of Mitchell’s three set match.
First doubles duo Sarhtak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula saw a similar fate in their match, losing 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.
“They had a good day, but they faded in the third set,” recalled Mailey. “It was Srikar’s first three set match that he’s ever played and he said he learned a lot and he’s playing better. I’m hoping that's another one we can turn around when we play them in Wilmington.”
Closing out the matches was Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein at second doubles, falling 1-6 3-6.
Following their loss to Burlington, the ‘Cats were blanked 5-0 by perennial powerhouse Lexington.
“Since I’ve been in Wilmington, we’ve never taken a point against Lexington,” said Mailey. “They’re one of the better teams in the state. The Lexington team is just on a different level than us and in tennis when you’re getting totally overpowered, there’s not much you can do to change the game. That’s what we encountered.”
At first singles Gandhi lost 6-love 6-4, but Mailey is convinced Gandhi has a shot against anyone he faces.
“I’m trying to tell him that there hasn’t been anyone he’s played this year that he can’t compete with,” said the coach.
Wilmington’s Karani and Mitchell both fell 1-6 0-6 in the singles department while first doubles Packer and Weinstein lost 11-love. Second doubles featured Nick DiGiovanni and Mantvydas Banevicius where they lost 1-6 0-6.
Mailey and his team closed out an 0-3 stretch against Belmont by a score of 4-1.
As he has all season, Gandhi continues to play the best of the best at first singles, falling 2-6 4-6.
“I thought he should have won the second set, but he was playing a quality opponent and the kid had a big serve,” said Mailey.
Karani lost his match at second singles 1-6 in both sets against another talented Belmont player.
“The kid from Belmont had everything going (with) very few errors,” said Mailey. “He knew when to attack and when not to, and played a real good all-court type match. Sid just couldn’t find any weakness to pick on.”
In a close match, Mitchell forced his contest into a third set.
“He had his chances, it came down to a few big points,” said Mailey. “After losing the first set 6-4, he won the second set 6-1 and unfortunately went down 7-5 in the third. That could have gone either way, it was just a matter of a few big points.”
This time around, first doubles featured Tripathi and DiGiovanni, falling 2-6 0-6 before second doubles tandem Packer and Weinstein picked up the lone win for the ‘Cats following a 2-6 loss in the opening set.
“They played a very smart match,” said Mailey. “They got off to a rough start but then came back and won 7-5 and 6-4. It was a very good win for them. They played smart doubles and gritty when they had to. I was very happy with that.”
Currently ranked No. 3 in the latest version of the MIAA Power Rankings with an even 5-5 record, Mailey is confident in his team as they head into the homestretch of their season.
“We got a little bit of a break in the schedule coming up,” he said. “We play teams that are ranked below us that we defeated the first time around and hopefully we’ll do the same and not look forward to playing Burlington sooner than we should. We have a real good spirit going on right now. I like where we’re at.”
The ‘Cats are back in action on Monday in a matchup with Wakefield.
