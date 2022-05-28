WILMINGTON – It really has been a wild season for the Wilmington High School Baseball team.
Between winning and losing streaks, walk-off and comeback wins, blowout losses, an extra inning loss, and an off the field controversy, it's truly been pretty bizarre.
But underneath all of that is a team that's pesky, and has continued to stick around to be a thorn in many teams sides. After losing three straight games last week and being outscored 31-12, the 'Cats came back on Tuesday in really a must-win game and edged out Dracut, 2-1, in a non-league contest played at Scanlon Memorial Field.
The win snaps the team's three-game losing streak, and pushes the team to an 8-9 overall record. The 'Cats close out the regular season this week with another game with the Middies on Thursday and that will be followed by the annual Scanlon Tournament this weekend. Wilmington needs to win two of the three games to get into new statewide tournament, or be seeded as one of the top 32 teams in the Division 3 Power Rankings format. Before last Friday's loss to Burlington, the 'Cats were ranked No. 30.
“Beating Dracut (on Tuesday) is definitely going to help us with the power rankings, but the latest ones didn't include our loss to Burlington,” said assistant coach Connor Zaya. “We need to win two of the three remaining games to guarantee us a spot in the tournament with a .500 record. I don't want us to depend on the power rankings. I'd rather us win at least ten games and get in that way.
“The thing that we've been trying to do and I know it sounds cliché is we're trying to win every inning. If you win the inning, you get a check mark, you lose you get an 'x' and if neither teams wins you get a dash. We're trying to chase check marks. I think the (Scanlon) tournament is ours to win, but I want to make sure that we don't come out flat. We need to win these games.”
This Saturday is going to be Senior Day, so Zaya originally wanted Joe Dynan to pitch that game, but changed his mind.
“I came to the conclusion that we needed today's win and Dynan is our leader on and off the field. He stepped up and said 'hey, today's my day'. And it was for sure,” said Zaya.
Dynan went the first six inning and gave up just one run on two hits. He did walk seven but he also struck out 12.
“Joey's strike out numbers are great. He gets a lot of swings and misses. It was good to see him pitch to get outs today. We would like to see less walks, but overall I thought he pitched great. He stepped up when we needed him to,” said Zaya.
On the season, Dynan is 2-4 with no two decisions. He has had three games with double digit strikeouts including 14 in an extra inning loss against Watertown, 11 in a win over Lexington and then 12 in the win against Dracut. He has over 70 punchouts on the season.
In Tuesday's win, Wilmington got on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Roque walked and stole second and was driven in on a base hit from Matt Vinal.
Dracut tied in the fourth before Wilmington scored the game winner in the fifth as Jaret Balter walked with the bases loaded to score Brett Ebert.
Roque relieved Dynan in the seventh and tossed a scoreless inning to earn the save.
“It was a real good win. Dracut plays in such a tough conference and I think they are a real solid team. We play them again on Thursday and that's going to be a real tough game,” said Zaya.
Before the Dracut game, the Wildcats had three games on consecutive days last week, losing all three including Melrose (10-4), Arlington (16-0) and then Burlington (9-8), which started on Thursday and was suspended due to rain and then completed the next day.
In the loss to Melrose, Austin Harper led the way with three hits, while Brian Curdo had two hits and two RBI and Vinal had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in one.
On the mound, Dynan went the first five innings and gave up eight runs, but only two were earned, while striking out six. Patrick Stokes tossed two innings of relief, giving up two earned runs.
“I thought we were in it for most of the game. A couple of bad bounces just kept innings going (for them). I thought Melrose was a very good team. It was the first time that I had seen them this year,” said Zaya.
In the loss to Arlington, which was called after four innings due to the Mercy Run Rule, Dynan had two hits and Liam Dwyer had one. Harper was the losing pitcher as a lot of defensive miscues behind him led to seven unearned runs.
“Harper pitched well (despite the score). Arlington was very good. We got some unlucky bounces that extended innings and caused more damage,” said Zaya. “In the end, I think Arlington just outmatched us. I thought they are pretty legit. I believe they have nine starting seniors and five of them are going on to play in college next year. They have the personnel and the depth.”
In the loss to Burlington, Wilmington started out strong scoring three runs in the top of the first only to see the Red Devils come back in the home half and score six. The score remained the same until the top of the third when the 'Cats scored five runs to take an 8-6 lead. Play was halted due to rain and the game continued the next day where Burlington won thanks to a walk-off hit.
Offensively for the 'Cats, Jack Toomey and Vinal both had two hits each, including the latter driving in three while they both scored a run. Harper and Michael Monteforte also had two hits each and they combined to score two runs and knock in two, and then Roque added a hit and scored twice, Curdo and Nate Packer had a hit, while Ebert walked three times.
On the mound, Roque started and had command issues while dealing with the sloppy and wet conditions, as he walked five and giving up two hits and five earned runs over two-thirds of an inning. Toomey then tossed 5.2 innings of great relief, giving up one earned run, while walking five and striking out four. Jaret Balter gave up two earned runs on two hits in a third of an inning and he received the loss.
“Toomey did a real nice job in relief. After the first inning, we kept them quiet and they didn't score again until the seventh inning. On Friday, we didn't hit,” said Zaya.
Wilmington will travel to Dracut for the second game of the home-and-home series on Thursday beginning at 4:00 pm. Then on Saturday and Sunday, the annual Scanlon Memorial Tournament will be held. This year's teams include Matignon (6-8), Blue Hills Regional (6-8) and North Middlesex (7-10). Wilmington will face Matignon on Saturday at noon, and then if they win that game, they'll play the winner of the other game on Sunday at 3, but a first game loss, will put them into the consolation game Sunday at noon.
POWER RANKINGS
As of the latest MIAA Power Rankings which came out on Monday, Wilmington was ranked No. 30 in Division 3 with a 7-8 record, this is did not include the loss to Burlington or Tuesday's game with Dracut.
As of those rankings, an additional nine teams had records of .500 or more. A lot will change over the course of this week, but if we go by Monday's rankings and 41 teams get in and the 'Cats remain at No. 30, they would host Diman Voc in a preliminary round game before traveling to face No. 8 Newburyport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.