FITCHBURG – With only two wrestlers representing their team, the Wilmington High Wrestling team might have had one of the smaller contingents at the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament this past weekend at Game On in Fitchburg. But, as they have shown throughout the season, it hardly matters how many wrestlers they have competing, the athletes who do compete will represent their school very well.
That was certainly the case once again this past Friday and Saturday, as both Wildcats wrestlers who made the trek to Fitchburg made it well worth their while, with both finishing in the top six of their weight class, qualifying them for this weekend’s All-State Tournament, which will once again be held at Game On in Fitchburg starting on Saturday and ending on Sunday.
Senior Luke Vitale earned a fourth place finish at 126, while sophomore Julien Cella grabbed a sixth place finish at 138 pounds.
Vitale went 3-2 for the tournament to earn his fourth place finish, picking up three pins along the way. He started his tournament on Friday with a pin in his first round match over Steven Shortt of Duxbury in a time of 1:31, before following that up with a pin of Ely Cormier of Monument Mountain in the quarterfinals in a time of 3:39.
Vitale came up short in his semifinal match, losing by technical fall to James Fraser of Foxboro, but he quickly bounced back to pick up a win in the consolation semifinals with a pin over Nathan Rojas of Pembroke in just 58 seconds to earn a spot in the third place match. Vitale was at the top of his game in the win over Rojas.
“That was very impressive,” Wilmington coach Peter Mitchell said. “Luke’s takedown is just really hard to stop. He is just so strong a lot of times compared to his opponents and he has been wrestling at another level these past couple of weeks.”
Vitale would put up quite a battle in his third place match, but this time Cormier, whom he had defeated in the quarterfinals, got the best of him with a pin at the 3:53 mark. Still, the loss in his final match did not take away from an outstanding tournament for Vitale, on the heels of a great regular season.
“Luke has had a lot of really big wins all season for us, and then he has had a great tournament to be wrestling for third place here,” Mitchell said. “That is a huge step for our program. I have been really happy and pleased to coach him this year. He has had a great season.”
And with a spot in the All-State tournament secured, Mitchell is confident that Vitale will once again represent his team well.
“It’s going to be another big test, but he has been wrestling to that level for a while now, so I feel like he can do well,” Mitchell said.
Cella meanwhile, earned his sixth place finish with a 2-3 record, winning his first two matches of the tournament before drawing some tough matchups the rest of the way. Still, the sophomore showed not only that he already has plenty to offer this season, but also has quite a future for the Wildcats.
Cella started his tournament with a 12-7 first round win over Sean Bubenick of Foxboro, before pinning Zachary Robinson of Holliston in just 45 seconds in his quarterfinals match. It’s worth noting that Cella handed Robinson his only loss of the tournament, as he would go on to post a 5-1 record for the tournament and finish in third place.
Cella’s chance at a state title came to an end in the semifinals where he suffered a 12-2 major decision loss to Anthony Mann of Hanover. Mann would go on to pin his way to a state title one match later in finals.
Following the loss to Mann, Cella moved down to the consolation bracket, where he had the misfortune of running into number one seed and Division 3 South Sectional champ Coleman Keady. Keady had suffered an upset loss of his own in the quarterfinals, moving him down to the consolation bracket. Cella suffered an 8-5 loss to Keady, but that only tells part of the story. Cella trailed 8-0 after the second period and fought back to give Keady quite a scare, even coming very close to winning by pin in the final minute of the match.
“Julien’s conditioning is so, so good. He is young, he is just a sophomore, but he battles in every match,” Mitchell said. “I am just so pleased to have him here, competing and doing well in the state tournament.”
Cella eventually had to settle for a sixth place finish after losing by pin to Calvin Lyons of Norton. But his sixth place finish still earned him a spot in this weekend’s All-State Tournament. Mitchell knows the odds will certainly be stacked against him at All-States, but he knows there will be no quit in his sophomore star, and Mitchell also knows Cella won’t be intimidated by the large tournament setting.
“The experience both of these guys go today was so big, especially for a younger wrestler like Julien,” Mitchell said. “Going forward he is going to have the confidence to know that he can wrestle at this level. He works so hard in the weight room and works so hard in the wrestling room, and you can just see it paying off.”
With two wrestlers advancing to the All-State Tournament, it is another positive step for the Wilmington High Wrestling program. Mitchell says it is no accident that despite having a smaller roster than most teams, his team never lacks for effort.
“It’s the parents, it’s the kids, it’s the athletic director. It’s just a big team effort,” Mitchell said. “We have become a really tight family this season, and I think that is why these guys wrestle hard for us, because they want to wrestle hard for the people that are supporting them.”
