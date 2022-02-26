The WHS Wrestling team has enjoyed a successful season. The team includes front row from left, Coach Peter Mitchell, Julien Cella, Adam LeBlanc, Nicholas Doyle, Marcello Misuraca, and Luke Vitale and Assistant Coach Evan Walsh; Second row from left, Dempsey Murphy, Aryan Bhateja, Brian Duggan, Jack Rooney, Yvenson Jeanty, and Kevin Kane; Back row from left, Braedon Almas, Mohaned Said, Nojus Giniotas, Nikolaos Iascone, Joseph Kullman, and Amilcar Valdivieso. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).