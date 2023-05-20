When everything is said and done, if the Wilmington High baseball team does not manage to qualify for the state tournament, it certainly won't be for a lack of effort.
More like, a lack of breaks.
With a 6-9 record after 15 games, the Wildcats will need to finish the season with four wins in their last five games.
Of those nine losses this spring, three have come by one run and a 4-0 loss to Woburn saw Wilmington have several great chances to score.
If even two of those games went Wilmington's way, the ’Cats could be looking at a record better than .500 and a nightmare first-round playoff game against somebody.
Wilmington's most recent loss was another frustrating result, a 1-0 loss to Watertown lefty Justin MacCormack, a sophomore standout, was excellent against the Wildcats. He allowed only two hits, struck out 11 and didn't walk anyone in a complete-game performance.
"We ran into a buzz saw tonight," said McManus.
The sad part about any pitcher's duel is the losing pitcher.
In this case, Wilmington's Ayden Balter was excellent on the hill for the Wildcats.
In six innings, Balter yielded only four hits, struck out six and walked four, tossing five shutout innings before the Red Raiders finally scored in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out, two Watertown singles set up a sacrifice fly.
Wilmington went down 1-2-3 in the seventh with MacCormack striking out Balter to end the game, almost a fitting tribute to the duel between the two hurlers.
The Wildcats had two baserunners.
With two outs in the second, Noah Spencer singled up the middle, but MacCormack used a strikeout to end the frame.
In the sixth, senior Patrick Stokes singled to right to lead off the inning, but Wilmington could not take the lead.
The ’Cats have two games this week.
After hosting Melrose on Tuesday, Burlington comes to Wilmington on Thursday afternoon.
Wilmington beat Melrose by a 3-2 earlier in the year and fell to Burlington by a 15-6 score on April 24.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
The Wilmington High boys track and field team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 record last week after falling to undefeated Burlington by a score of 105-31.
The Wildcats won two events against the Red Devils.
Sean Patrone led a 1-2 finish in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Hunter Sands was second with a height of 5-8.
Jon Magliozzi won the 200-meter dash in 24.03 seconds.
Magliozzi scored points in three events, also taking second in both the 100-meter dash in 12.15 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 2.5 inches.
Also finishing second for the Wildcats was Noah Carriere in the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 6 inches, Tyler Sheehan, with a discus throw of 111 feet, 10 inches, and Cooper Loisel, with a distance of 128 feet, 7 inches in the javelin.
Adding third-place points for WHS was Carriere in the 400-meter dash in 52.55 seconds, Thomas Burns in the mile with a time of 4:46.92 and Charlie Rosa, who was third in the triple jump, leaping 36 feet, 11 inches.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
The Wilmington High girls track and field team lost a tight meet against Burlington last week, finishing an excellent regular season with a record of 3-2.
The Wildcats ended up winning six events in all with Addy Hunt have a hand in three of them.
Hunt won the mile in a personal-best time of 5:26.91, captured the 800-meter run in 2:32.5 and also anchored the winning 4x400 relay along with Emily Grace, Maeve White and Alexis Melvin.
WHS actually won both relays as the 4x100 foursome of Grace, Molly MacDonald, Ali Doherty and Emily Doherty sprinted to victory.
Also winning for Wilmington was Alli Ganley in the discus with a personal-best distance of 86 feet, 4 inches and Hannah Bryson in the two mile in 12:35.77.
Wilmington had second-place points in eight events.
Mollie Osgood was a runner up in both the high jump (5 feet) and the 100-meter hurdles (17.69 seconds), Bryson was No. 2 in the 400 hurdles in 1:18.01, Grace was second in the 400-meter run in 1:05.92, MacDonald took second in the 200-meter dash in 28.92 seconds and Ali Doherty was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.82 seconds.
Also adding second-place performances was Mallory Brown in the two mile in 13:07.36 and Sam Glaser in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 0.25 inches.
Third-place finishers for Wilmington included Osgood in the long jump, Brown in the mile, Emily Doherty in the 100, Melvin in the triple jump, Ganley in the javelin, Emma Callahan in the high jump, Maddie Krueger in the discus and Mia Stryhalaleck in the two mile.
Wilmington also participated in a meet sponsored by the Andover Boosters, an event that attracts top talent from throughout the state.
Osgood was fifth in the high jump and 26th in the 100 hurdles (18.68).
Ganley was 11th in the Javelin (91-3) and 26th in the discus (79-10).
Hunt was 12th in the 800 meters (2:27.72).
MacDonald was 16th in the javelin (84 feet) and 40th in the 200 meters (29.99). Krueger was 19th in the shot put (28-6.5) and 35th in the discus (67-10). Bryson was 26th in the mile (5:49.82).
Brown was 27th in the 800 meters (2:39.27).
Grace was 28th in the 400 meters (66.72).
Melvin was 35th in the 200 meters (29.41) and 37th in the triple jump (28-7). Alison Doherty was 40th in the 100 meters (13.97) and Emily Doherty was 51st in the 100 meters (14.29).
GIRLS TENNIS
Following a one-win season last spring, the Wilmington High School girls tennis squad has certainly rebounded. Now 4-10 after two wins against Stoneham and Watertown, the ’Cats are 19th in the MIAA Power Rankings with the postseason on the horizon.
“We’ve improved so much since the beginning of the season, which is very exciting because four wins now has really helped their confidence,” said coach Christina Woods. “It’s exciting for them because they’re not used to winning, so when they do they love it.”
The ’Cats started off their 2-0 stretch with a 4-1 win over Stoneham on Wednesday, avenging their 3-2 loss previously in the season.
At third singles, Shubhangi Tripathi earned her first varsity win in a 9-7 tiebreaker.
“I was very proud of her because she was able to push through and win that match,” said Woods. “That was very exciting because it was her first win. I was very happy for her.”
First singles Jaslene Ryou also found the win column, beating her opponent 6-0 in a winner-take-all third set.
“I was proud of Jaslene because she lost to this girl at the beginning of the season, who is a very good player,” said Woods. “The fact that she was able to take the last set 6-0 was awesome. She was very motivated to beat her.”
Both doubles teams were victorious, including the first doubles tandem of Sophia LaVita and Maddy Benoit winning 6-0 in both sets.
“They’re very strong,” said the coach. “You can always count on them for a win.”
Julia Kane and Marni McBride found success at second doubles, winning a tiebreaker by a score of 7-1.
The ’Cats picked up where they left off on Friday, knocking off Watertown 4-1.
“All my singles wins were amazing, that’s never happened (this season),” said Woods.
Ryou won 6-3, 6-1 and Tripathi won 6-2, 7-5.
At second singles, Carolyn Haas-Timm put forth a valiant effort, winning 6-4, 6-3.
“Carolyn played great this match,” said her coach. “We were counting on her because the matches were going on at the same time, so we needed at least one of them to win. She was fighting the whole time. She always plays hard and is determined to win.”
At first doubles, LaVita and Benoit were successful yet again by a score of 6-1, 6-4.
As the team has three matches left in the regular season campaign, Woods is motivating her team to leave it all out on the courts.
“I want to try and get as high as we can before the tournament so we have more chance of winning against whoever we play, but it’s definitely very exciting and I keep bringing that up to the team so it motivates them and for them to know how much they have improved,” said Woods.
The ’Cats played Melrose on Tuesday, but the results weren’t known as of press time. They then travel to Burlington on Thursday and Woburn on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
The Wilmington High boys squad saw similar success, blanking both Stoneham and Watertown in another 2-0 sweep to improve its record to 8-5 as the Wildcats remain ranked third in the MIAA Power Rankings.
On Wednesday, the ’Cats defeated Stoneham by a score of 5-0.
At first singles, Anuj Gandhi blanked his opponent 6-0, 6-0.
“He’s playing the best tennis of his life right now,” said coach Rob Mailey.
Second singles Sid Karani defeated a strong Stoneham second singles player 6-3, 6-3.
“The Stoneham opponent played very well, but Sid closed both sets out well,” said Mailey.
Owen Mitchell completed the singles sweep by a score of 6-1, 6-0.
“He made quick work of his opponent,” said Mailey. “He’s also on a very nice roll. All three singles players are playing great right now.”
At doubles, Srikar Mallajosyula and Sarthak Tripathi combined for a 6-0, 6-0 first doubles win, while Ryan Weinstein and Nick DiGiovanni also won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.
“They worked on coming into the net more as a team, first serve placement, and having better decisions as a team. It was good,” said Mailey of his doubles teams.
On Friday, the ’Cats kept on rolling against Watertown in another 5-0 win.
“The scores were lopsided, we didn’t come close to losing any sets,” admitted Mailey. “That was probably our most dominant performance of the year.”
Gandhi (6-1, 6-1), Karani (6-0, 6-1) and Mitchell (6-2, 6-0) made easy work in the singles department.
At first doubles, Eric Packer and Mallajosyula won 6-0 in both sets.
“Very few unforced errors and they controlled the net very well,” said Mailey.
DiGiovanni and Mantvydas Banevicius followed it up with a 6-1, 6-1 win at second doubles.
“They played a real clean match and that was never in jeopardy either,” added Mailey.
The ’Cats played Melrose on Tuesday, but the results were not known as of press time. They then host Burlington on Thursday and Woburn on Monday to conclude their regular season schedule.
GIRLS LACROSSE
As the Wilmington High girls lacrosse team continues its search for a win, the Wildcats yet again have come very close–on Monday, the ’Cats dropped a contest with Waltham by a score of 13-12, the fourth game of the season in which Wilmington has lost by a goal.
The ’Cats came out of the gate with an 8-2 lead, heading into halftime leading 8-4. While up 12-10 in the final minutes of the game, a flurry of Wildcat penalties allowed Waltham to climb back into the game, scoring the game-winner with 16 seconds left.
Wilmington was led through eight different goal scorers, including multi-goal games from Kassidy Smith (three), Leah Murphy (two), and Sloane McIntyre (two). Maddie Sainato, Gabby Kulevich, Jess Collins, Jill Collins, and Caitlin George all recorded one tally each.
“They played really well and didn’t let up at all,” said coach Chris Frissore. “If anything, being over zealous (hurt us) and that’s why we got a couple stick to the head (penalties). We really wanted this one. The first win was right there and again we were snakebitten.”
Abby Driscoll made 13 saves in between the pipes.
The previous Wednesday, Wilmington lost to Belmont by a score of 16-5.
In the effort, Sainato potted two tallies while Jill Collins, Jess Collins, and Smith each found the back of the net.
Through the stretch of tough losses for Wilmington, Frissore isn’t seeing any signs of his team backing down or giving up. With three games to play, the ’Cats are as hungry as ever.
“We got good leaders,” said Frissore. “Yeah, we get deflated but at this point we’re ready. We’re fighting for the last three games and we’re trying to win. Every game now it’s like we’re playing for the championship. We do not want to be skunked.”
The ’Cats played Melrose on Wednesday but the results weren’t known as of presstime. They then host Burlington on Thursday before visiting North Reading on Tuesday to conclude their season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Currently ranked 30th in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings, the Wilmington High boys lacrosse team continues to hold on to a playoff berth heading into the final part of their spring season.
With a 14-6 win against Watertown on Friday, Wilmington is keeping that hope alive.
In a flurry of scoring, Nathan Alberti paved the way with four goals. Behind him, Charlie Rooney (two), Patrick leBlanc (two), Colin Allard (two), Bobby Cyr, Dempsey Murphy, Michael Daniels, and James Caples rounded out the scoring.
After Owen White posted a shutout in goal in the first half, he was replaced by Luke Deprofio to finish the game.
In the win, interim head coach Craig Turner was able to provide his whole roster with reps.
“It was good to get them a bunch of action in the second half,” he said. “Everybody played a ton and it was a good win on senior day.”
The previous Wednesday, the ’Cats fell to a talented Belmont squad by a score of 9-5.
Without faceoff specialist Murphy, who was absent from the contest, Wilmington struggled to gain possession of the ball from the jump.
“We just didn’t play very well,” said Turner. “We weren’t able to win any faceoffs and it really hurt us. We struggled to take care of the ball and when you struggle turning it over and you’re not able to win any of the faceoffs, every possession is just that much more important.”
Alberti had three goals, while Cyr and Allard each found the back of the net. White made 12 saves in between the pipes.
With three games remaining in the regular season until playoffs, Turner has placed a large emphasis on being able to clear the ball.
“We’ve been working really hard at trying to become more consistent at clearing the ball,” said the coach. “We’re pretty good at defense, we don’t put up huge numbers on offense but we give so many second chance opportunities because we’re so inconsistent at clearing the ball.
“We only have a couple of solid scoring options and we’re struggling to find that secondary scoring,” he continued. “The best way I know how to do that is to push transition and try to get good, easy shots as opposed to having to run through an offensive set against a set defense.”
Wilmington will look to execute those adjustments in their final three games of the season. They played Melrose on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. The ’Cats then host Burlington on Thursday.
