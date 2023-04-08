WILMINGTON – A year ago, the Wilmington High School Varsity Baseball team made a terrific second-half push, enough so that the team qualified for the Division 2 statewide tournament. Led by pitcher Joe Dynan, and the athleticism of Jacob Roque — who provided great sparks with his bat, speed and glove — the Wildcats finished the regular season with a 10-10 record, before losing to Pittsfield in the first round of the playoffs.
Since then Dynan, as well as a few other players have graduated, and although Roque is back, he's on the injured list for a bit recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Thanksgiving Day Football game. Now without the team's ace pitcher, and lead-off hitter, first-year head coach Matt McManus inherits a team that still has some solid arms, but has some holes to fill.
“We should be solid on the mound. We've had two scrimmages so far (against Weymouth and Whittier Tech) and we've had two solid outings by both Ayden Balter and Austin Harper. Both of those guys looked good,” said McManus. “We're going to have to keep the runs off the board and play solid defense. We haven't been hitting that strong just yet. We have a couple of guys who have been making some pretty good contact, but overall I think we're going to have to be a pitching and defense kind of team if we're going to be successful.
“One of the big problems is our captain Jacob Roque is out injured. He would probably be our ace pitcher right now. My initial read on most high school programs is both Harper and Balter would have the potential to be a number one on most high school teams so I think we're deep there. Once Jacob comes healthy which hopefully will be in the next month or so, I think we will be very solid (on the mound).”
Without Roque, McManus has a long list of pitchers to choose from, but it starts with junior Harper and sophomore Balter, while, senior Patrick Stokes and junior Burke Zimmer, among others will be in the mix.
“I told those (starting pitchers) that I'm going to look to ride you guys,” said McManus. “(I said) you're not going to get a quick hook from me unless it's a special situation or late in the season or lefty on lefty kind of thing. (I said) I'm looking for you guys to get me through the line-up at least twice, if not three times and that means pitching them deep into the fifth and sixth innings, and hopefully into the seventh innings.
“There's a couple of guys who will be coming behind (Harper, Balter and Roque) like Burke Zimmer. He's a lefty and I like him from that left-handed side. Patrick Stokes can give me a couple of innings. Noah Spencer could give me an inning or two.
“We also have a promising freshman Nolan Richards. I pitched him in our second scrimmage and that was his first varsity action. He (struggled with his command) but overall I liked what I saw and just encouraged him to go out there and throw the ball. He's going to be a floating guy where I want him to get some innings on the JV team, but I could envision a scenario where as the season progresses, if he's successful like I think he will be at the JV level, that we keep him up at Varsity and he becomes a key guy coming out of the bullpen for us.”
The pitching staff will be throwing to senior Michael Monteforte, who has already committed to play next year at Eastern Nazarene College. Last year as a junior, he was a back-up catcher who got a few starts, but also played some second base. McManus really likes what he sees so far from Monteforte, who will take over as the team's lead-off hitter.
“I made a coach's decision and elevated him as our third captain. Before I came here, the kids had already voted on captains and they named Jacob Roque and Patrick Stokes as the co-captains,” explained McManus. “Quite honestly from what I have been seeing since day one out of Monteforte, and him being a catcher I expect a lot of leadership out of that position anyways, he's been great. I touched base with the other coaches and told them what I was thinking and then I talked to the two captains and wanted to get their take on it and that it wouldn't create any issues or waves and they didn't hesitate for one second and both said absolutely coach.”
McManus added that when it comes to calling pitches, he's philosophy is to give the catchers a lot more responsibility.
“I'm not planning on calling every pitch during games. We have our signs and charts going and all of that stuff. In the scrimmages, there were a couple of times when I whispered to Coach (Chris) Grecco that we need a curveball right here and he called a curveball, or we need a fastball up and he called it,” said McManus. “We were both on the same page on five or five occasions without even saying anything which was pretty encouraging. I want to give Michael some autonomy. He's going to play in college next year and I think there's some value in letting these guys learn the game a little bit and I don't want to take that away from them. But there will come times when I'll step in and make a call based on what we have off data and information.”
While the battery is intact, McManus said last Friday that every other position was nailed down with the exception of right field. He said Balter will play first base and when he pitches Spencer will see time there. Michael Dynan and Eric Spinney will be the double-play combination up the middle with Dynan at second. Stokes will play third base. The outfield will consist of Harper in left, Zimmer in center and right field is wide open. Spencer could also see some time in the outfield when Harper and Zimmer are pitching.
As for that right field spot, there seems to be a handful of people who will either battle it out or end up in a platoon role. That list includes returners Brett Ebert, a senior, and Lars Ostebo, a junior, who also saw time on the mound last year mostly out of relief. Newcomers include senior Brett Gallucci, juniors Brian Banks and Nolan Joyce, as well as sophomores Connor Lovell and Brennan Walsh. All of those players are versatile, and could see time in both the infield and outfield.
While the right field spot remains open, McManus said most likely that spot will be determined by who provides the spark offensively.
“I like to say that my (offensive coaching) style is manufacturing runs, but so far it's been challenging for us,” the coach admitted. “We haven't done a lot of bunting and hit and run stuff because a lot of guys haven't shown that much contact so far when we're hitting live. When we hit in the cages everyone looks like an all-star.
“We're going to need our top of the order guys to produce. Jacob Roque will be right in there once he's healthy, but right now we need guys like Michael Monteforte, Burke Zimmer, Spencer, Harper and Balter (to produce). We're going to need those guys to pick up the front half of the line-up and hopefully we can squeeze out a few hits from the second half of the line-up. I think Stokes has some potential. We're going to have to get a feel for it, as well.”
McManus, a former star pitcher for the Wildcats back in the early 1990's, will be assisted by Grecco at the varsity level and Jim Boyle at the JV level. Both are back after being assistants last year. McManus was asked how things were going on his end — getting acclimated as a first-year coach.
“It's going great so far. It's so much more work than I thought it was going to be,” he said with a laugh. “I'm the type that does something one-hundred percent or not at all, so it's been fun getting to know the kids. Coach Jim Boyle has been a tremendous asset to me with historical contacts and being my eyes and ears at the high school because I'm not working there every single day. He's been tremendously helpful and Chris Grecco has been great with me on the bench.
“This is a lot of new stuff for these kids. I don't ever want to contradict (former head) Coach (Aldo) Caira and say 'this is the way I'm doing it and he did it differently' but it's clearly different. It's definitely a different vibe from what the kids have been telling me. I'm demanding a lot out of them and I expect a lot. I don't look for average. I want exceptional and we're going to try to get better every single day.”
