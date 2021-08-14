WILMINGTON – Carin Bennett-Rizzo has prepared a Bucket List, in which she wants to complete the World's Six Major Marathons — three in the United States with Chicago, New York and Boston, then Tokyo, London and Berlin.
Bennett-Rizzo has already accomplished two, finishing Chicago in 2018 and then New York City the following year. This year, her plan was to participate in the Berlin-Germany Marathon but that's still up in the air, so when Boston decided to move its event from April to September, she shifted gears to help a fellow Wilmington resident, Kiera Barry and her family.
Last October, Barry was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital where she was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes. Bennett-Rizzo, who recently became employed by that hospital as the Director of Occupational Health after spending the previous 20 years at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is also the President of the popular Sole Sisters Running Club here in town, wanted to see if she could help out the Barry Family, who she befriended now for several years.
“I figured maybe it made more sense to stay home (instead of going to Berlin) and try to get a number for the Boston Marathon, so I reached out to the Boston Children's Hospital Marathon Team and what would be involved as a charity runner,” Bennett-Rizzo explained. “You are raising money for the hospital and what they do is do a patient-partner or if you know someone who gets their care at Children's Hospital, you can partner with them and just let the hospital know.
“Kiera's parents, Kerianne and Dan are runners. Kerri-Ann is a member of the Sole Sisters Club and Dan is a member of the Tri-Fury (Triathlon) Club. Over the winter Kiera was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital with a new diagnosis of Type-1 Diabetes, so I reached out to Kerri-Ann to say 'hey, I got on the Boston Children's Hospital Boston Marathon team to run the Boston Marathon and I'd love to have a patient-partner, would you guys be interested in having Kiera has my patient-partner'? They all talked it over and Kiera was on board.”
Bennett-Rizzo will be part of the “Miles for Miracles” Team. She will be running in honor of Kiera, who just completed fourth grade at the North Intermediate School. Kiera, who enjoys playing soccer and art, is now learning how activities, heat and her diet, influence her blood sugar.
“Kiera is smart, thoughtful, a little shy, a great sister and a great inspiration for other kids living with a challenge like Type 1 Diabetes,” said Bennett-Rizzo, who also noted that Kiera has two siblings, Alice, 9 and Eoghan, 7.
About ten years ago, Carin, 46, and her husband Eric moved to Wilmington. Then in 2015, Carin decided to make a lifestyle change, where she lost thirty pounds and that went to 50 pounds after she started up running. She joined the SSRC and started to become friends with a lot of other women, including Kerianne Barry, Kiera's mother. Now several years later, Bennett-Rizzo will take on the 26.2 mile journey and help raise money on behalf of Kiera and her condition. Currently Carin has raised just under 10K and her hope is pass the 12K mark.
“It's fundraising for the hospital that I work at which is great and that helps tie me to the children in a different way from a nurse director,” said Bennett-Rizzo. “This gets me a little bit closer to the mission of taking care of children which is really exciting. Then connecting it to Kiera, who is my friend's daughter, and who gets her care through Children's Hospital just feels like it comes full circle.”
The marathon is now nine weeks away and Bennett-Rizzo has been training for a quite some time now, including a 15-mile long run this past weekend.
“Every run you have, every race you do, you learn something, something you did well and something you could have done better,” she explained. “You build on that knowledge of how to pace yourself, learning nutrition when you run, how and when to fuel yourself. This will mark the first time that the Boston Marathon will be run in the fall and here we are training in the heat, while I have never trained for the Boston Marathon before, my other two marathons were held in the fall, it's a different way to train with the humidity of the summer, so you have to learn that process.”
If you would like to donate, you may do so by going to: http://fundraise.childrenshospital.org/goto/CarinBennett-Rizzo.
