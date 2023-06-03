Talk about a fantastic finish.
The Wilmington High baseball team closed out its 2023 regular season in memorable fashion, winning the annual Dick Scanlon Memorial tournament with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Pentucket Regional on Sunday at Wilmington High.
Down 4-0 after the first half-inning, WHS scored twice in the bottom of the first and then added three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.
Junior Austin Harper pitched for the 'Cats and went all seven innings, allowing seven hits, striking out six and walking two.
After allowing four hits and four runs in the first inning, Harper was effective.
He allowed two singles in the second, but a strikeout and a grounder got him out of the jam.
Harper didn't allow another hit until the seventh inning, retiring 12 straight batters until a one-out walk in the sixth. A pair of fly balls ended the sixth for Pentucket and a dramatic seventh inning saw Harper allow a leadoff single before a strikeout, a fielder's choice grounder and another strikeout clinched the championship for WIlmington.
Harper fanned Pentucket's cleanup hitter with a runner on second base to end the contest.
After the game, Harper was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Down 4-0, Wilmington rallied in the first when senior Jacob Roque, Harper and sophomore Ayden Balter drew one-out walks. With two outs, junior Eric Spinney smacked a two-run single to right.
In the fourth, junior Noah Spencer reached on an error to start the inning before a fielder's choice grounder by Spinney and a bunt single by senior Patrick Stokes loaded the bases.
Senior Brett Ebert then singled, scoring Spencer, and an error on the play also brought home Spinney.
Junior Michael Dynan's sacrifice fly scored Stokes to make it 5-4.
Wilmington almost added to its lead in the sixth when Spinney led off with a single and Dynan had a two-out base hit, but Pentucket reliever Nicholas Kutcher struck out WHS senior standout Mike Monteforte to end the inning.
The Wildcat defense finished the job moments later.
On Saturday, WHS punched its ticket to the championship game with a 14-4 win over Matignon.
The Wildcats scored six times in the second inning and then added six more in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game to a mercy-rule shortened ending.
The game was actually closer than the score would indicate as Matignon brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the sixth inning before junior relief pitcher Brian Banks fielded a grounder back to the mound with the bases loaded and the 'Cats up 8-4.
In the bottom of the sixth, WIlmington earned its TKO.
Balter led off the inning with a booming home run over the fence in left field.
Junior pinch-hitter Nolan Joyce was then hit by a pitch, Spinney walked and Stokes hit a fielder's choice grounder. Sophomore pinch-hitter Brennan Walsh hit a hard single to left to load the bases for senior Brett Gallucci, whose two-run single past first base made it 11-4.
After a single by Monteforte plated Walsh, Banks ended the game with a two-run single to right that scored Gallucci and Monteforte.
WHS built an early lead as Monteforte led off the game with a double and scored on a single by Harper.
A six-run second inning started with singles by Stokes and Spinney before Ebert's grounder made it 2-0. An RBI single by Monteforte and an error on a grounder by Harper scored two more runs for a 5-0 Wilmington lead.
A single by Spencer and a sacrifice fly by Spinney completed the scoring in the second.
In the fifth, Wilmington added one more run as Monteforte hit a two-out double and scored when Matignon made an error on a Roque grounder.
Roque started for WHS and pitched the first five innings before yielding to Banks.
Roque pitched two scoreless innings before Matignon scored twice in the third thanks to three walks and a base hit.
The righthander bounced back with a solid fourth, striking out two and inducing a grounder.
Roque would allow only two hits while earning the victory on the mound.
Defensively, the Wildcats were solid.
Spencer ended the first inning with a nice catch in right field, Ebert cleanly fielded a grounder to end the third and Spencer made another nice grab to finish the fifth.
While not in the scorebook, Monteforte and Stokes had big contributions to the victory. Monteforte made several nice blocks from his spot as catcher while Stokes, at third base, was a positive influence on his teammates throughout the game.
Along with Harper’s MVP recognition, Monteforte, Spinney, Roque and Balter were named to the all-tournament team.
The Scanlon championship ends the WHS careers for seniors Roque, Ebert, Monteforte, Gallucci and Stokes.
