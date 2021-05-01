WILMINGTON — After an outstanding night on both sides of the ball that resulted in a 42-7 victory at Alumni Field over Winchester, the Wilmington High football team was sorry to see the season come to an end.
The Wildcats offense was in full effect with their three featured runners all going over 50 yards, and quarterback Pedro Germano going 8-of-10 for 158 yards and three first half touchdowns.
"I can't remember the last time we were on the other side of a blowout like this," said Wilmington coach Craig Turner. "That's a good team (Winchester) and I know they were down some guys, but we needed to take advantage of it, and we showed up and played hard today."
It was actually a close game for much of the first half until the Wildcats scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead.
Wilmington kept the momentum going in the third quarter, scoring on its first two possessions before senior running back Stephen Smolinsky capped a fantastic game with his third touchdown, a 45-yard fumble return.
"We are the type of offense where we like to spread the ball around," said Turner. "All three of our backs scored, plus our wide receiver. We spread the love around today. That was a really fun game."
The Red & Black pulled the first surprise of the game when original starting quarterback Brady Martin joined the huddle after the opening kickoff, returning from a two-week absence that was expected to be for the remainder of the season. Winchester coach Wally Dembowkski had said he'd be splitting time between his two freshman quarterbacks, Wednesday night, but Martin returned to practice on Thursday.
Martin completed passes of 28 yards to Patrick Ross and 17 yards to running back Derek Gianci to get the Red & Black to the 33. Martin appeared to find Ross again down to the five, but Wilmington safety Nate Rebinskas took the ball out of his hands before both players hit the ground.
Instead of first and goal, the Wildcats had the ball on the four, about to embark on a 96-yard touchdown drive on eight plays.
Smolinsky got the drive rolling with runs of 25 and 5, Marcello Misuraca then blasted up the middle for 14 yards to the 48. A holding penalty slowed the drive momentarily, but Smolinsky put it back on track with a 36-yard gallop down the Winchester 28.
After a Gianci sack, Smolinsky (14 rushes for 119 yards) was at it again, this time going 19 yards to the 14. On the next play, Germano completed his first pass, a throw to Misuraca who caught the ball in the right flat and took it on in for the first touchdown of the game. Smolinsky converted the first of five successful extra point tries (Jared Bishop kicked the sixth one) for a 7-0 lead.
The Red & Black defense came up with big plays to keep Wilmington from scoring on its next two drives, but the third time the Wildcats scored on a four-play, 70-yard drive. Smolinsky's 13-yard run got Wilmington into Winchester territory, and then he took a swing pass from Germano, appeared to be stopped a couple times, before breaking away for a 48-yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 lead.
On the first play of the next Red & Black drive, Martin tried to go deep to Ross again, only to have Rebinskas come up with his third interception of the half.
Wilmington again started from its 30, and Germano again orchestrated a 70-yard touchdown drive, this one in six plays. Germano found his brother John Germano down the left sideline for 40 yards to get the Wildcats down to the Winchester 21. Three plays later, Germano rolled to his right and found John in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown and a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Red & Black did earn a chance to try and score in the final minute of the second quarter, but it was Wilmington defensive back Gavin Erickson who made a spectacular catch in the end zone for the fourth interception of the half.
"We played really good in the secondary, the kids played tough," said Turner. "We kind of challenged them because we knew they (Red & Black) like to throw the ball. They have talented receivers and their quarterback is phenomenal. We made some big plays in spots, and having a 30-mile-an-hour crosswind didn't hurt, either."
The Wildcats got the ball to start the second half and went on another sizable scoring drive, this one 69 yards in six plays.
A 20-yard completion from Germano to tight end John Rhind got the momentum going, and then a 25-yard run for Erickson set Wilmington up at the 13. On the next play, Misuraca went right up the middle for his second touchdown of the game and a 28-0 lead.
"We got to a lot of different stuff in our offense," said Turner. "I said to the kids it's a shame that we are done because we are really starting to hit our stride offensively. We've been good on defense all year. We kind of fell off the wagon last week against Stoneham, but we really bounced back on offense."
Gianci (16 rushes for 91 yards) had a good game at running back for Winchester, springing for big runs on first down three times, including a 20-yarder to start the first drive of the second half, but the drive stalled from there, and the Wildcats started their next possession at their 48.
Smolinsky got it going again with 15-yard run. Another key play was a Germano flip pass to Smolinsky, who turned a possible sack into a 16-yard gain down to the Red & Black 21. After a six-yard loss, Germano kept the ball for a 21-yard gain down to the 6. Smolinsky scored his second touchdown on the next play for a 35-0 lead.
Winchester brought in its freshman backfield for the next drive, and a miscommunication led to the ball sitting on the ground at the 45, where Smolinsky scooped it up and went 45 yards for his third and final touchdown of a big night for the senior.
"It's a great group, we're really going to miss our seniors," said Turner. "These seniors really laid the groundwork for us in terms of where we can go as a team."
Wilmington will lose its top three ground options, but will return the Germano brothers and Rebinskas, among others.
"We have a really special group of juniors and we are really excited for those guys," said Turner, looking ahead to this fall. "We've been talking about this junior group for a long time. If we get in the weight room, anything is possible. We do what we need to do to get bigger and stronger."
Winchester scored on the final play of the game when freshman quarterback Harry Lowenstein hit senior Camilo Vozzella on a three-yard quick slant for the 42-7 final.
