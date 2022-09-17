WILMINGTON – It's a season that will always be remembered, since after all it was historical. Last fall, the Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country team finished 5-0 with a Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title, and went on to finish fourth at the Division 2B State Qualifying Meet, which put them into the State Championship Meet for the first time in program history, and there the Wildcats finished ninth in Division 2.
While the team's top runner Shea Cushing has gone off to run at the University of Vermont, and several other key seniors have also graduated, the Wildcats return three of their top five finishers from both post-season meets, while they have added some new runners as well as a coach, Joe Patrone, who in his first season of spring track led the 'Cats to their first ever state championship title.
“The numbers aren't there but the kids who are here are all good runners,” said Patrone. “The other thing is they are all such a great group of kids. Everyone of them will do whatever you ask of them and even more. They are all willing to put in the work and do what they need to do. They've been out there running these workouts and doing the distance runs. They seem to be all enjoying it and having a good time.”
This year's team has a roster of nine, with eight girls running as sophomore Gabby Fitzgibbons is using this season to train for the upcoming track seasons. The team's top runner most likely will be sophomore Addy Hunt, while senior newcomer Mallory Brown and junior returner Hannah Bryson should be right on Hunt's tails, all making up a solid three. Last year, Hunt was 30th at the 2B Meet at 21:32 and then was 24th at the State Championship Meet at 19:39.07. Brown has made the shift over from track and Patrone said she looks ready to go so far for the longer runs, while Bryson has improved drastically over the years, and was 29th at the 2B Meet at 21:31 and was 93rd at the championship meet, crossing at 20:41.52.
“Last year Addy (Hunt) and Shea (Cushing) were neck-and-neck (in almost every race), and we lose Shea which is tough, but Addy is stronger and she's a year older and she's going to run better,” said Patrone. “Hannah is a year older and continues to move up. Then we pick up Mallory (Brown) and that gives us a really good top three.”
Last year, the team's pack of younger runners really developed quickly and were instrumental in the team's success. Those girls include eighth grader Charlotte Kiley and junior Mia Stryhalaleck, who both competed in the post-season meets. Kiley was 32nd at the 2B Meet and 114th at the state championship and Stryhalaleck was 18th at the championship meet.
“Charlotte surprised us all as a seventh grader and she was our number four runner. She's back and she's looking really good. She ran over the summer, she ran at the Bay State Games,” said Patrone. “Then we have Mia and she goes out with her mom and the Sole Sisters group and she actually did a 10-mile road race the weekend before last. Mia did a lot of mileage over the summer and she looks really strong. The first time trial she had a faster time (than all of last year) so I think our top five we are really solid.”
A couple of other returners include freshmen Cayley Israelson and Isabella Zaya, and the other newcomer is freshman Kaitlyn Shackelford.
“Our sixth runner right now is Kayleigh. She ran last year for us as an eighth grader and she also did some mileage in the off-season. She's been looking really strong,” said Patrone. “Then Bella Zaya ran last year as a middle schooler and she has a little bit of a nagging injury right now and she's looking better.
“We have a new ninth grader in Kaitlyn Shackelford and she's also been looking really good out there. We just plan on bringing her along, bringing her along and she's another one who could just pop in there for our top five spots.”
Since Patrone is new to the cross-country scene, he was asked about the work-out and training regiments that he plans on putting in for the team this year, and if that was difficult to do.
“I defer to (Assistant) Coach (Brian) Shepard for that. He's really good with the running (side of things). I still teach with Joe Rocha (at Peabody High School), who I consider probably the best coach around especially with what he did as a coach at Peabody,” said Patrone. “He and I sat down together, put some stuff together and I put some stuff down. Then I sent what we did to Coach Shepard and he put in some of the things that he had done, and then he broke it all down to second and third year runners and then your veterans who can run a lot more. That's what we have been kind of following. It's something that we worked on together.
“I'm always asking questions and I'm a field event and sprint (track) coach and I'm always willing to learn, too and I want to do what's best for these kids. Right now we have been doing a lot of distance running with them and building them up and building up their strength. It's about getting the mileage down and since the first meet is not until the 20th, it gives us some extra time to get ready.”
Wilmington opens the season on Tuesday with a Middlesex League cross-over meet at Reading (4 pm) and then will travel to Watertown on the 27th. The first home meet isn't until Thursday, October 6th against Stoneham.
“Really what we have been looking for is to take chunks of time off of what each of them did last year,” said Patrone. “We'll look at what they did last year and if they can take forty seconds or thirty seconds off their 5K time, that would be nice. Addy has the ability of being up there as one of the top runners in the league and potentially when we get to the state meets.
“The nice thing with the girls program is Mallory is the only senior. We'll have everyone else back next year so if we can get more girls interested in distance running this winter and spring, we'll be able to build more girls up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.