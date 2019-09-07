WILMINGTON — When it comes to qualifying for the tournament, the Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team continues to knock on the door, but has been unable to go in.
The Wildcats appeared to be in good shape midway through last year’s streaky season when they evened their record at 5-5 with five straight wins, and had the opportunity to close out the season with those same five opponents.
However, two of the teams Wilmington beat the first time around did not cooperate, and the Wildcats were eliminated before finishing with an 8-12 record.
The Wilmington Athletic Department has another favorable non-league schedule lined up for the Wildcats, and if they can win just two more matches than last year, they will end their 15-year tourney drought.
The Wildcats graduated three players, and a fourth player did not return for this year, but have made up for it with the addition of four new players.
“They look great,” said Wilmington fourth-year coach, Bruce Shainwald, of the new Wildcats. “Every year these girls have been improving, year after year. We are passing real well, and we have good setters, and we have a good group of hitters.”
What this year’s Wilmington team lacks in depth, it makes up for in versatility. Many of the Wildcats can play three positions, and just may end up doing so in each game. It is part of a doing-whatever-it-takes type of attitude this year’s squad has adopted.
“I would like to have a deeper bench because it is going to be a long season,” said Shainwald. “These guys are going to be really scrappy, and having a deeper bench would help us. They are going to compete hard in every match and scrap for every point.”
Wilmington is led by senior co-captains; Raegan Sweeney, Savannah Andersen and Maeve Cadogan.
Sweeney returns as the Libero, a defensive specialist in the lineup, a position she switched to — from outside hitter — midway through last year. Sweeney, a second-year starter and third-year player.
“When she got used to it she became a better player,” said Shainwald, of Sweeney. “I’m looking forward to having her there for a full season.”
Cadogan is another three-year veteran outside hitter who will be focusing more on being a middle hitter for this fall.
Andersen is a third-year middle hitter who will be trading places with Cadogan more frequently, becoming more of an outside hitter, so the Wildcats can generate more offense.
“They (captains) have a great rapport with the team, and a great rapport with the sub-varsity teams as well,” said Shainwald, who wants to emphasize Wilmington more as a program than just a varsity team. “They come in early and help out the other teams finish up their practices. They are a great group of girls who have put a lot of effort into getting us going.”
Junior Khrystyna Fedynyak will be playing a more significant role this year as one of the outside hitters. One of the most complete players on the team, Fedynyak has a powerful swing Shainwald would like to utilize opposite Andersen or Cadogan.
Senior Julia Willson takes over as the new primary setter for Brittany Cimaglia, who graduated a Middlesex League Freedom All-Star. Opposite her will be sophomore Haeleigh Wilson.
“We’ll have some good passing,” said Shainwald. “Serving will continue to be a strength for us, which will make us more competitive.”
Freshman Madelyn McCarron had an impressive tryout, and she will be the other starting outside-hitter. Senior Anna Rideout will be a defensive specialist in the back line.
Juniors Jessie Ding and Naomi Layon add further depth to the squad. Layon will be a backup setter and Ding will be a backup outside hitter.
“We have a lot of flexibility with our players,” said Shainwald. “Maeve, Savannah and even Raegan can play lots of different positions, as can Julia, Khrystyna and Haeleigh. I got a lot of options there, but not a lot of depth behind them.”
Shainwald is embracing the new challenges the Wildcats will face this season, and the team is working hard practicing at the middle school to make it happen.
“They have to play together, and they have to mesh,” he said. “When they get to the point where they are not just playing with each other, but for each other, that’s when I know we’ll have success. That’s when I know they will succeed because they won’t want to let each other down.”
Wilmington High is having its gym floor replaced so the Wildcats won’t be hosting any home games until October.
Shainwald thinks a strength of this year’s Wilmington team is its senior leadership of the captains and all the seniors on the roster.
The Wildcats open the regular season on Thursday (3:45 p.m.) at Belmont before hosting Somerville in a non-league game on Monday. Shainwald says there is a possibility the match with the Highlanders could be moved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.