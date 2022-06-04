HINGHAM – Over the past year and several years before that, Wilmington High sports has had a few incidents that haven't put the program in such great light. Whether it's been coaches being suspended, poor behavior by students and parents at games, or people getting upset with a handful of programs suffering through multiple losing seasons, there hasn't been a lot of smiling faces lately.
On Monday, that all changed.
The Wilmington High School Girls Outdoor Track-and-Field team took home the Division 4 State Championship title by the slimmest of margins, beating out Holliston by .2 points. The championship puts the icing on the cake on an incredible season, which included the 5-0 regular season and Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship Title and the program's first ever D4 State Relay Team Championship title.
This is the first female state championship title (MIAA sanctioned sports) since the softball team won back-to-back titles in 1993 and 1994. The team's catcher Lisa Southmayd, made the final out in that dramatic win in '94 and now her daughter Lily is a sophomore member of this year's softball team. She is two years younger than two members of the 4x400 relay team, which sealed the first place finish by also pulling out the dramatics with their fifth place in the final event of the two-day meet.
The team of freshman Addyson Hunt and seniors Shea Cushing, Amanda Broussard and Angie Zaykovskaya finished fifth at 4:13.72. The last three, along with Olivia Erler and Isabelle Puccio are the five captains on this year's state championship team, who deserve so much credit for keeping this very talented team together as one unit.
“Coach (Joe) Patrone had told us going in that our main goal was to try to stay in front of Holliston if we could,” said Broussard. “Honestly, it was such a tough race. They had a really good relay team and we ran a great time for ourselves. I'm just very proud of the relay team. When we finished, Patrone said that the team won by .2 points (to win the title) and we were all able to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing we're all good. It was a good race all around.”
Broussard and her friends have all been a big part of this program starting from the bottom and working its way to the top. A handful of them came in as freshmen, worked hard, trained hard and saw their improvements and personal records. That turned into team victories in all three programs (not all the same athletes) with cross-country, indoor and outdoor track.
After victories came a handful of 5-0 regular seasons, several Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship titles, a second place finish at both the indoor state relay and state championship meets and then this year's 5-0 season with the league and state relay championship titles, to go along with Monday's state championship.
“To go from our freshman year where winning any kind of invitational meet wasn't even in the cards for us (to winning the state championship) is such a crazy feeling because it was such a quick turnaround,” said Broussard. “Last year in the spring, we were winning the league and then during the winter season, we had a few other strong showings at other meets. So, to go second at the relay meet and second at the states from the indoor season to winning both the relay meet and the state meet outdoors is just the icing on the cake. It's such a great way to go out (this season and as seniors).”
Heading into the state championship meet, Wilmington certainly knew it had a chance to win with 14 combined girls who were seeded in the top eight of their events, including two in first. On the other side, Holliston had 12 in the top eight, including seven in the 800, mile and two-mile, and three in first.
“Coming into this season and doing so well in the winter, I felt like we definitely had a chance winning this (state championship title),” said Cushing. “We just knew that we had to put in that extra hard work and effort and it paid off.”
This group proved that with some hard work, dedication, leadership and proper coaching, that yes, Wilmington sports teams can compete with the Big Dogs of the Middlesex League … and the state.
The entire program deserves credit for this title, from the coaching staff of Joe Patrone, Don Wilson, Brian Shepard, Deven Langenfeld and also boys coach Mike Kinney, to the five captains and to the entire roster. They certainly accomplished this feat together, and certainly proved that leadership can go a long way.
“It was definitely stressful (watching). It was so exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” said Erler, who missed this season due to an injury but has been instrumental in the success of the three programs, cross-country and both track teams.
“Knowing that I couldn't run and being here cheering everyone on was just so much fun. I am so proud of every single person that did compete this weekend,” she added, sporting a big smile, while the rest of the team did the same as they celebrated as the best Division 4 team in the state.
