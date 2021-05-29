WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School wrestling team has been busy as of late and on Tuesday, the team picked up a 36-30 victory over Woburn to even the team's record to 3-3.
Notching wins for the 'Cats included Shane Penney, Joe Ganley, Julie Cella, Joe Kullman, Stephen Smolinsky and Nick Sullivan.
“At this point we have four matches left in the season and we are setting out goals for the end of the season. We have been very competitive each and every time we are going out — and that is what we focused on being competitive in every situation no matter the circumstances.,” said head coach Joel McKenna.
On Friday, Wilmington picked up a win over Reading, 47-21, putting the team's record to 3-2 on the season.
For the 'Cats, Luke Vitale (120), Adam Lopez (126), Joe Kullman (170), Stephen Smolinsky (182) and Nick Sullivan (195) all won their matches by forfeit. At 132 pounds, Shane Penney pinned Pat Keegan, at 138 pounds Joe Ganley pinned Tom Koubali and at 220, Dempsey Murphy pinned George Fidas.
“This was a time we were able to show up against an opponent and we had more wrestlers at different weight classes,” said coach Joel McKenna. “We have been on the other side of this situation plenty of times, but we were able to use our numbers to our advantage and get the points where we needed them.
“Penney and Ganley reached the halfway point of the season and have not lost and even in a shorter year, it's still a great accomplishment. Dempsey Murphy got himself another win. This is a great building block for him as we continue to see his potential day in and day out.”
The week before, Wilmington was defeated by Melrose (42-30) and Wakefield (57-24).
In the loss to Melrose, picking up wins were Shane Penney at 138 pounds with a pin over Mike Maher at 1:33, Dylan Clerico with a pin over Nico Chiulli at the 313 mark to win the 170-pound bout, Stephen Smolinsky won by forfeit at 182 pounds and Dempsey Murphy pinned Gabe LaVerde at the 2:29 mark to win at heavyweight.
“I thought it was a great dual meet. We came up just short, but when you are battling the defending state champions and you see a lot of good things, then we can walk away feeling OK,” said McKenna.
Of the wins, McKenna said that Murphy's was pretty impressive.
“We bumped him up to the heavyweight spot and he did a great job. He's come so far in just a few weeks. Little things like position, and how to use his leverage against his opponents. Being a freshmen heavyweight isn't easy at all, but Dempsey is a tough and hard-nosed competitor and it pays off for him. He might take his bumps this year but we will see a lot of growth from him this year and in the future.”
Luke Vitale, Adam Lopez, Julien Cella, Brian Duggan and Nick Sullivan all put forth strong efforts but were defeated.
“Brian Duggan was wrestling lights out (in his match). He was fantastic, but in the end, he was hit with something he had never seen. He just needs some more experience and he turns that match into six points with a pin. He's working hard and pushing himself and getting better and better every day and he has been a great teammate all season.”
Against Wakefield, picking up wins were Vitale (3-2 decision), Lopez, Penney and Joe Ganley, all by pins.
“Wakefield seems to be the only team not struggling numbers wise in this unique spring wrestling season. It's hard to compete with a team that is still putting out 25-30 wrestlers – not very many are at this point – but I like that we competed. We did wrestle some good matches but we realized we still have a lot work on and a lot of room for growth.”
McKenna pointed out the effort given by Vitale as the top highlight of the meet.
“It was a great match by Luke. He beat a state champion in Ana Valdavino. She is a tough opponent — and she very good in the neutral position. Luke stayed in great position and was listening to everything we were throwing at him. He stayed composed and rebounded from losing a scramble situation earlier in the match. It was a match that he can and will grow from.
“Adam Lopez, Shane Penney and Joe Ganley all kept the wins coming. They wrestled really well. they were aggressive, and were impressive. Getting pins when their teams needed them. Shane pinned a state place finisher from last year- real quality win.”
Cella, Duggan, Clerico, Nick Doyle, Smolinsky, Sullivan and Murphy all lost their matches.
“Dempsey Murphy continued to impress — even though he came up short, he continues to impress. He was great with his stance and his set ups. He was a takedown away from turning the match around. He continues to get better every time he goes out there.”
Wilmington faced Arlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will have its third meet in three days with a home match Thursday against Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.