STONEHAM — Last week, Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey coach John Lapiana suggested that, in the past, his opposition would often shrug off upcoming games with his team, treating them as just a bump in the road, or as he termed it, “an easy two points.”
The litmus test that Stoneham-Wilmington is, in fact, a true contender and a hockey team to be reckoned with took place on Monday afternoon at the Burbank Arena in a highly-anticipated match-up with the Reading Rockets, considered by many to part of the upper echelon of hockey.
On the strength of goals from Grace Tobias, Ashley Mercier, Katelin Hally, and a pair from scoring leader Lily MacKenzie, Stoneham-Wilmington skated out of Burbank with a significant 5-1 win. Reading, which a day earlier had put the finishing touches on a 1-0 defeat of top-ranked Winchester, fell to 8-5 overall.
“Neither Wilmington or Stoneham, individually or co-operatively, has been able to beat Reading for a number of years,” said Lapiana, who improved to 11-3-1 overall and currently holds the top spot in the Middlesex Freedom League with an unbeaten 4-0-1 mark. “But today, we came into their barn and beat them. The recent success has helped to build their confidence and there’s such a positive energy and attitude flowing through that locker room.”
Stoneham’s Tobias opened the afternoon’s scoring 4:51 into the game off a feed from Gabby Daniels but several minutes later, Reading answered to make it 1-1 heading into the break.
Adjustments were made to correct what Lapiana described as “sloppy play” in the neutral zone and Stoneham-Wilmington came out on fire, adding a pair of early second period tallies, a minute apart. Mercier knocked in the go-ahead goal and what later proved to be the game-winner, from MacKenzie and Daniels. MacKenzie, who now has 22-goals and 12-assists, made it 3-1 from Hally and combined with her linemate again midway through the third for insurance. Hally, with a stunning rush to the net, picked up her 13th of the year to wrap up the scoring.
“We made more hockey plays today than in all of the previous games combined,” said Lapiana. “We won the individual battles, we were moving the puck out of the zone, moving pucks to the net, and playing organized hockey. I think we’re coming together at the right time.”
Stoneham-Wilmington warmed up for Reading with a pair of lopsided seven goal wins over Lexington and Melrose. Facing the Minutemen on February 1st, Daniels notched her first hat trick of the season with a pair in the second and one more in the waning minutes. Adding to the 9-2 drubbing was MacKenzie and Hally, each with two and Tobias and Ava Krasco burying individual goals.
Returning home several days later, Stoneham-Wilmington handed Melrose a 7-0 defeat to compliment the early season 5-1 win over this struggling program. Goal scorers included MacKenzie and Hally, again with two apiece, along with Mercier, Daniels, and Krasco with single tallies.
Goaltender Maddie Sainato enjoyed relative peace-and-quiet in her end of the oval until the third period when the Stoneham-Wilmington coaching staff emptied the bench to give the reserves much needed ice time. Skating against a lesser experienced lineup, Melrose enjoyed a number of chances but Sainato backstopped the effort and preserved her first shutout of the season.
“The girls are working really hard and I’m pleased that they’re applying the systems we work on in practices, especially the work we do to prepare for game scenarios,” said Lapiana. “You can actually see the growth and maturity of these girls. They obviously become much different players as they go from freshman to sophomore year and sophomore to junior, and so on.
Stoneham-Wilmington has won four of the last five by a wide 27-7 scoring margin. The only blemish on their recent record was a 1-all tie with Arlington. Undoubtedly, there are a few of the girls who wouldn’t mind another go-round with that club. But there is other important work ahead, including a trip to face contender Burlington on Wednesday evening (results in after press time), hosting Bishop-Fenwick in a rematch on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and wrapping up the regular season with a visit to Wakefield next Wednesday.
“They’re doing a great job and we’re happy to be winning hockey games,” said Lapiana. “All of our recent success has really led them to believe in themselves and that they can do this.”
On Tuesday, the MIAA released its latest Power Rankings and Wilmington/Stoneham was listed at No. 14 in Division 1. The only Middlesex League team ahead of them is Arlington at No. 5.
If the season ended today, Wilmington/Stoneham would host Bishop Fenwick in the first round.
