METHUEN – It has been a truly great season for Wilmington High junior wrestler Joe Ganley. The 126-pound grappler not only captured the Division 3 North Sectional championship for the second consecutive season, he also earned a runner up finish at the Division 3 State Tournament, with his first round win at the state tournament giving him 100 for his career.
His fine season continued this past weekend at the All-State Wrestling Tournament at Methuen High School, and while he wasn’t able to qualify for the All New England Tournament as he had hoped, he did manage to come away with one victory over the weekend, wrapping up his outstanding season with an overall record of 41-7. He also now has 103 wins for his career.
“Joe wasn’t able to get a win at All-States last year, and that was definitely one of his goals for this year, so it was great to see him get that done,” Wilmington coach Joel McKenna said. “What he wanted for this year was to be get a little better than last year, and he did that in every respect.”
Ganley’s tournament got off to a rough start, as the No. 5 seed suffered a major decision (10-0) upset loss to No. 12 seed Dante Rossetti of Dracut in the first round of the tournament. Although, calling the loss an upset does somewhat of a disservice to both Ganley and Rossetti, as the Dracut star is ranked fourth in the state of Massachusetts at 126 pounds.
“Rosetti is a great wrestler, and Joe give him a battle,” McKenna said. “The score does not indicate how the match actually went. Joe was only down 5-0 at the start of the third period, but he took some shots trying to get a pin, and got caught and that is where the other five points came from.”
Ganley bounced back nicely in the consolation bracket, with a win by pin over Ethan Smith of North Attleboro in a time of 3:41.
“Joe did a great job in that one. He was really in control of the entire match both offensively and defensively, so that was a huge confidence boost for him,” McKenna said. “I think it was a great weight lifted off his shoulders to get a win at All-States after coming so close last year.”
Ganley saw his tournament come to an end in his next consolation bracket with a loss to Jon Lafferty of Woburn. Lafferty, who would go on to finish fourth in the tournament, was another wrestler whose seeding at All-State may not have indicated just how good he is, as he ranked third in the state at 126 pounds.
Ganley may have fallen short of ultimate goal, but it was an outstanding season nonetheless and McKenna is confident that he can be even better next season.
“Joe had one of the best seasons by an underclassman in school history,” McKenna said. “We talk all the time about getting a little bit better every time out, and if he gets a little bit better next year, he is in position to have a really special season. He has a chance to be a three-time sectional champion and get to the (Division 3) state finals again next year and win it. The goal next year for him will to place at the All-State meet and get to compete at the New England Tournament and those are very reasonable goals for him.”
