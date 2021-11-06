WILMINGTON – It didn't happen the way they had planned, but in any case, the Wilmington High School Girls' Volleyball team has qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2004.
The 'Cats finished the regular season with a 4-15 overall record, but qualified in the new statewide tournament because of strength of schedule.
That being said the 'Cats are the No. 21 seed in the Division 3 tournament and on Wednesday night as this paper was being printed, they traveled to take on the No. 12 seed Medfield Warriors, who will enter the contest with a 7-11 record.
Katie Cosgrove, the interim WHS coach filling in for Lauren Donoghue, who has been out on maternity leave, was reached on Monday night when the MIAA originally had the Wildcats facing North Middlesex, who Cosgrove knew a little bit about. However, late Tuesday, the pairings were re-released after the MIAA found errors in team's records the first go around.
Now Wilmington faces a Medfield team with an incredible tradition. The Warriors are the six-time Division 2 state champions, winning in 1998, 2005, '06, '08, '09 and '10, and have also won the Tri-Valley League championship 11 times from 2004-2016.
In 2019, Medfield finished 15-7, beating Foxboro before losing to North Middlesex.
Should Wilmington pull out the upset and defeat Medfield, it will play the winner of No. 5 Holliston/No. 28 Diman Voc or No. 37 Putnam.
“Our mental game has to be on (if we want to be successful in the tournament),” said Cosgrove. “We always talk about our passers putting up a settable ball for our setter and she gives our hitter something to work with, so we're still working a lot on our offense and trying to not rely just on Maddie (McCarron) all of the time. It's the end of the season, we're starting to get fatigued and we have battled through some injuries here and there, so we're trying to work around that. If we can give her a break, it'll be good.”
Wilmington closed out the regular season with a win over Watertown, and then losses to Melrose and Tewksbury, two of the top teams in the state.
“We beat Watertown 3-1. The seniors got to play a lot in that Watertown game so that was great to see,” said Cosgrove. “Melrose had a new setter, and it's a player who I coach in club and she's more of a hitter than a setter so I thought maybe we were at an advantage by not being on the other side of her hits. She did great as setter, so even without her hitting, she was still running the offense pretty well for them.
“And against Tewksbury, their libero (Carrina Barron), I just can't get over her. She is just phenomenal. They also have the two outside hitters, the Cueva sisters (Maddie and Katie) and they have improved so much and run that offense. We really couldn't put up much of a block to try to stop them. They are super smart and athletic, and have such great instincts.”
Heading into the playoffs. Cosgrove said that the team continues to work in improving in different areas.
“We continue to work on our offense. Outside of our serve-receive mishaps here and there, our defense is definitely our strongest part of our game. Alyssa (Fricia), Lauren (Hutchison), Maddie (McCarron) and Gabby (Kulevich) have really stepped up. I think the four of them specifically have kept us in games with their defense, so now we're just trying to incorporate more with our offense.”
