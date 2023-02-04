The Wilmington High School girls basketball team just completed their best three game stretch of the season following a 2-1 record over the span of six days.
Currently ranked 25th in the MIAA division two power rankings with a 5-10 record, first year head coach Chris Frissore and his squad are right in the playoff hunt and are hitting their stride at the perfect time.
On Thursday, the ‘Cats topped non-league opponent Groton Dunstable by a score of 41-33 on a night where Frissore doesn’t even think his team put their best foot forward.
“That was a good game,” said Frissore. “I don’t know if we played our best game against them. We didn’t shoot very well but we pulled the win out. It’s one of those wins where you just piece it together and it came out a win.”
The following night, Wilmington was tested against conference rival Burlington on the second night of a back to back. The Wildcats won by a score of 49-30 and played their best complete game of the season thus far.
In the second half, the Wildcat defense limited Burlington to just four points.
“The first quarter was an adjustment,” said Frissore. “It was their senior night, they shut the lights out and everything and I feel like we were a little too excited almost. We settled down and we went on a thirty-six to four run.”
That run was fueled by Wilmington’s defensive effort, especially the effort of freshman Erin McCarthy.
“Erin McCarthy, as a freshman, had to guard number twenty two on that team who will just fire from anywhere,” said Frissore. “I gave her the tall task of face guarding her. She did a really, really good job, especially in the second half. The first quarter they were just getting used to it because we didn’t have a chance to practice face guarding. I just threw it on them.”
Even though Frissore introduced a brand new defensive strategy immediately before the game, McCarthy and the Wildcats were able to adjust on the fly and shut down the entirety of Burlington’s offense in the second half.
“It was a really good defensive effort and Erin took that girl out of play which in turn made them force up some shots that they didn’t want to take, and it ended up being a really good performance,” said Frissore.
Along with her defensive effort, McCarthy also contributed on the offensive end with nine points. Allesandra Delgenio and Eva Boudreau also came up big, scoring 13 points each.
On Tuesday night, Wilmington’s run was ultimately cut short due to a loss to a dominant Wakefield team by a score of 53-34.
“That’s a good team,” said Frissore following the loss. “They’re like number four in the state in division two, but if we get into the tournament, we might see them. We have to be ready to play against them.”
The Wildcats sure did come prepared to play in the first half, entering halftime only down 29-18. The ‘Cats even jumped out to an early 11-6 lead in the first quarter.
However, Wakefield demonstrated their ability to suffocate Wilmington on the press and score at will in the second half and eventually ran away with it.
When Frissore compares the two games they’ve played against the power house, he likes what he sees.
“We had thirty-four turnovers against them the first time,” said Frissore. “We had twenty (tonight) which still isn’t good, but those are the improvements I was looking for. They have high ball pressure all the time and it affected us the first game and I feel like we were much better with it this game.”
Wilmington was led by Delgenio (13 points), Jessica Collins (seven points), Boudreau (six points), and McCarthy (six points) in the effort.
With five games remaining in the season, Frissore has one goal– to make the playoffs.
“All five of those games (left) are winnable games,” he said. “Hopefully we can make something happen here. If we go four and one or three and two hopefully that would get us in the tournament. Above .500 in the next five games would be something to strive for.”
Wilmington next battles with Middlesex League opponent Stoneham on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.