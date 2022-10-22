WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School Field Hockey team played three more games this past week, losing to Wakefield (3-0) and Watertown (8-0), which was sandwiched between a hard-earned 3-2 win over Stoneham.
The 1-2 week puts Wilmington at 4-10-1 on the season. Before Tuesday's loss to Watertown, the 'Cats were on the outside looking in on the Top-32 teams that automatically qualify for the Division 3 statewide tournament. That loss with put them back a bit even more, but if Wilmington can defeat both Melrose and Burlington on Thursday and Monday in the team's final two games, it would have a legitimate chance of perhaps sliding into that last spot, or even at 31.
“The first time we played Melrose, it was a close game and we lost 2-1. They scored the game winner real late in the game. We also beat Burlington 1-0, so we could win these two games. We can do it. The girls are motivated, they work hard so for us it's just going to be one game at a time and see if we can get Melrose on Thursday,” said head coach Leanne Ebert.
In the win over Stoneham, Caitlyn George scored two goals and Abigail Hassell had the other one. Gracy Giammarco and Alyssa Stack split the duties in net.
“We dominated for most part of the game,” said Ebert. “It was a good game and Stoneham played very well. They are a very competitive team. It definitely felt good for the kids to get a win, because it had been a while. We were down 1-0 early on so I'm proud of the team for digging in, persevering, playing hard and pulling out the win. We scored three goals in this game which is the most we have ever scored in a game this year, so that was great to see.”
Both games against Melrose and Burlington will be on the road and scheduled for 4 pm.
