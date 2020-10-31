BILLERICA — Four years ago, it would have been nearly impossible to picture Steve O'Connor being where he is now with the Shawsheen Tech Golf team. Back then, the Wilmington native was just an incoming freshman at Shawsheen, fighting to earn a spot on the team, just hoping to hang on and grab one of those final roster spots.
Fast forward four years later, and things are much different for O'Connor and the Rams. With Shawsheen getting ready to wrap up their abbreviated season this week, O'Connor, now a senior captain, is a four-time CAC champion with the Rams, and has played a vital role in three of those titles.
Of course, it wasn't quite as simple as pressing a fast forward button for O'Connor. His emergence as an outstanding golfer and leader required hours and hours of hard work on an off the golf course.
O'Connor's coach Tom Struthers, who has presided over 15 consecutive CAC titles, has obviously developed a good eye for spotting talent, but he recalls how it was more than just talent alone that allowed him to keep a raw freshman like O'Connor on the team four years ago.
“You don’t really know much about the freshmen coming in as far as their golf background is concerned,” Struthers said. “When we are looking at kids first coming in, we're not really looking for scores, but we are looking for kids who love the game of golf. If they have that desire to get better, you can see it. And that is what Steve had and we noticed it right away.
One of the great things about our program is that you can end up with a kid like Steve who through hard work is now our captain."
O'Connor also recalls that tryout freshman year. He had just recently started playing golf, but he had an immediate love for the game. Based on his tryout he wasn't sure if he would make the team, but he is forever grateful that he did, because it gave him the opportunity to play and improve.
“I just started playing two weeks before tryouts started my freshman year, so making the team was huge for me,” O’Connor said. “The biggest thing was I was playing golf every day and improving all the time. Being on the team just gave me the motivation to get better.”
And get better he did. His improvement from his freshman year to his sophomore year was dramatic, and it has only gotten better from there, as he has gone from playing in the seven or eight slot for the Rams as a sophomore to number three as a junior last season and now playing out of the one or two slot as a senior captain.
“I just never stopped golfing during the summer,” O’Connor said of his freshman summer. “Even if I was not golfing, because golf can get expensive, I would be in the yard chipping or in my house on the carpet putting. I was just trying to do anything to improve my game.”
Struthers couldn't help but notice how much the hard work had paid off.
“He came back as a sophomore and just showed so much improvement, and then junior year he got even better,” Struthers said. “He was a big factor in those two league titles."
Which of course brings us to this season, where another CAC title has been secured, albeit under the most unusual of circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. O'Connor, who from day one has always been a team first player, has tried to remain as positive as possible despite the tough circumstances, enjoying the improvement of some of the Rams younger players, rather than dwelling on what might have been this season.
“It has been a strange season with only three other teams in the league, so we are playing the same teams over again. Some of the teams are not that great, so there are not those big rivalry matches to look forward to,” O’Connor said. “But it has been nice to see some of our freshman get some experience the way they have. Hopefully next year or in the next couple of year they will be able to take over for us, because we have seven seniors graduating this year.”
And as the team captain, O’Connor also realizes that despite this not exactly being the ideal season, part of his job is to keep his teammates ready to play at their best at all times.
“I just try to keep everyone motivated,” O’Connor said. “Whether it seems like it is an easy match or not, we want to keep playing our best and come up with big points every week because you never know what can happen. At this point, we just want to play our own game and do our best. We want to keep improving every week. Ask yourself, can I shoot my best round today? You always want to help the team score as many points as possible.”
Struthers feels like he has the perfect captain to lead his team through this most unusual season. Not just for his play, although that has been outstanding this season, but more for what he brings to the team in other areas.
“He is a very good captain. He is quiet, but he is very supportive of the other kids on the team and he is very popular with all of them,” Struthers said. “And it is not like he just like leads by his scores. He can certainly shoot good scores, but he also has compassion for kids who don’t shoot quite as low, and he is always very supportive of them.”
As much as Struthers has been happy with the job O’Connor has done this season as a captain and throughout his career, O’Connor is equally as grateful for what Struthers has meant to him throughout his time at Shawsheen.
He is the perfect coach. There have been many times when I can’t find my swing, but he always knows what to do,” O’Connor said. “But he also knows when to keep his distance. Golf is a very mental game, and if your coach is too much in your head, it can actually hurt your game, but he knows when we need our space.”
O’Connor also had high words of praise for one of his teammates, Connor Preble of Tewksbury. Preble, like O’Connor made the Rams roster as a freshman, and has been a great teammate since the beginning.
“Connor has been like a mentor to me,” O’Connor said. “We always challenge each other and that just makes you better at golf.”
With the season and his career ready to come to a close, O’Connor took a moment to look back on what has been a great career, filled with some great memories of some great teams. Needless to say, it is a part of his life that he will miss.
“It has been so much fun to be part of,” O’Connor said. “Golf is an individual sport, but it is also a team sport. With our team, you always know your teammates have your back, even if you are not having your best day. There is nothing better than going out and putting up a good score to help your team win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.