AUBURN – A tremendous tournament run came to a disappointing end for the Wilmington District 13U 50/70 Intermediate Baseball team recently, as the Wildcats suffered a tough 16-1 defeat at the hands of tournament host Auburn in the state championship semifinals back on July 19. It was a rough way to see their tournament come to an end, but it couldn’t diminish the great run the team had gone on to earn their spot in the semifinals.
There were many thrills along the way for the Wildcats during their five game journey through the tournament, but the highlight had to be their tournament opener when they pulled out a 14-13 extra inning win over District 7. In fact, you would hard pressed to find a more unique game regardless of how hard you searched.
The teams battled to a 7-7 tie through the first seven innings, with District 7 rallying for a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game and send it into extra innings. That’s where the fun really started. Neither team could scratch out a run in the eighth inning, so they moved to the ninth still deadlocked at 7-7.
Like major league baseball, teams start extra innings with a runner at second, and in the ninth inning, both teams took full advantage of the free runner, starting with District 7, who scored six times to put the Wildcats into a 13-7 hole, and seemingly put the game out of reach. That was far from the case however, as the Wildcats instead fought back to score seven times in the bottom of the inning to pull out the miraculous victory.
JR Haggerty had the game winning hit for the Wildcats, stepping to the plate with the bases loaded and driving in a pair of runs to put the Wildcats over the top. Haggerty was not alone in his offensive exploits, however.
Leadoff batter Jake Banda was 3-for-4 on the day with two RBI, while Eric Banda was 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored. Haggerty was 3-for-3 on the day with a pair of RBI and three runs scored, while Noah Tetterington was 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored, Shane McDonald had a walk, and Derek Perault was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Things did not go nearly as well for the Wildcats in their next game, on July 10, as they suffered an 11-1 loss to Burkett. The final score, however, was not indicative how close this game was until the late innings. Wilmington led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Burkett tied things at one, before an error gave them the lead. That seemed to open the floodgates, as Burkett scored five runs in the inning and then came back to score six more in the sixth inning to turn it into a blowout, thanks primarily to ten Wildcats errors.
Wilmington pitcher Nolan Richards struck out nearly two out of every three batters, fanning ten batters over 4 2/3 innings, while allowing five hits and four earned runs, but the errors came back to haunt Wilmington.
Ronin Uftring led the limited Wilmington offense on the day, going 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Richards scored the Wildcats lone run in the fourth inning.
An 11-2 loss the next day to Auburn put Wilmington on the brink of elimination and set up a win or go home matchup with Longmeadow on Tuesday, July 13 and Wilmington cruised to an 8-1 victory to earn themselves a spot in the semifinals.
Uftring was spectacular on the mound for the Wildcats, throwing four perfect innings, while striking out eight batters before being lifted to preserve his arm for the semifinal game. William Poyant came on in relief of Uftring and he was nearly as good, allowing just three hits and one run over three innings of work, while striking out two batters.
Jake Banda had another strong day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored to go along with five stolen bases, but Uftring was his own best source of run support, going 2-for-3, including a double, with three runs scored. Other RBI’s for the Wildcats came from catcher Luke Kitanov, along with Eric Banda, Noah Tetterington, Poyant and JR Haggerty. Kitanov also had a pair of stolen bases, while Thomas Pereira, Nolan Richards and Tetterington also each had a stolen base.
Pereira, Ryan Gray and David Dynan also chipped into the Wildcats offensive attack with base hits.
The Wildcats were managed to their great tournament run by Kaelen Richards, and were also led by assistant coaches Eric Banda and Phil Gray. Members of the Wildcats included Eric Banda, Jake Banda, David Dynan, Ryan Gray, John Haggerty, Luke Kitanov, Shane McDonald, Derek Perault, Thomas Pereira, William Poyant, Nolan Richards, Noah Tetterington and Ronin Uftring.
