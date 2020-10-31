WILMINGTON – For the second meet in a row, the Wilmington High School girls' cross-country team edged out their opponent by the slimmest of margins, all the while being led by an eighth grader, who broke the course record.
On Saturday, Addison Hunt finished second overall with a time of 20:31, which broke the previous course record set last year by Gianna Misuraca.
While Hunt was strong was again, the young and inexperienced Wildcats pushed their record to 2-1 with the dramatic 26-31, win, coming two weeks after edging out Burlington by a point.
"Last year Stoneham beat us by only two points even after taking first and second place,” said head coach Brian Schell. “This year we wanted revenge and I am glad we got it. This win in particular was one of, if not our best win in years. This was a true team effort and took everyone placing to make a difference in the outcome. They had the depth last year but this year our depth pulled through.”
Hunt was second with her time of 20:31, which was drastically better than her 21:11 time from the previous meet – held at a different course.
“Addison had another strong race, but you could tell the opening pace was a bit too fast for her to keep up with their top runner,” said Schell. “Overall though still a great race and I am glad she managed such a feat setting the new course record.”
Olivia Erler and Katie McLaughlin both were outstanding as well, finishing third and fourth at 21:13 and 21:24, respectively.
“These two along with Addy have worked well with each other all season and continue to be that strong three up front,” said Schell. “They too got caught up in an early pace that went out fast but still managed to fend off two strong Stoneham girls. We discussed making it a 2.5 mile race and by that point they opened up more than a fifty meter lead and never held up. These may not have been their best times, but as an overall tactical race they did it exactly as we talked about.”
After the top three, the rest of the 'Cats runners included Hannah Bryson, who was eighth at 23:37, Angie Zaykovskaya, who was ninth at 24:14, Ellianna Chronopoulos who was tenth at 24:15, Sofia Rubin, who was 11th at 24:23, Carissa Rubin was 12th at 24:30, Mia Stryhalaleck, who was 16th at 25:52 and Talina Khalil, who was 18th at 27:48. The times for Hunt, Bryson, Zaykovskaya, Chronopoulos, Pitzen and Stryhalaleck were all personal records.
“Our depth came up huge this meet and is what further helped with displacement on their fifth runner. Angie, Ellianna, Sofia and Carissa all ran as a strong pack together finishing within ten seconds of each other respectively. Having a pack like this in a cross country race is what helps build that quick one-two punch in scoring and to have at least four in a pack is even bigger.
“Ellianna, Sofia and Carissa in particular have been grouped together at practices and they were able to push one another to the very end and having strong finishes out kicking Stoneham's fifth runner. Overall this was a solid meet for everyone especially for all the new kids that stepped up and all had big personal records.”
The boys team hasn't had a meet since October 10th and now have the two-week suspension of all sports, won't return for their next meet until November 11th.
GOLF
Nobody knew it at the time, but when the Wilmington High Golf team walked off the course at the end of their match against Middlesex League powerhouse Melrose last Thursday after suffering a 58.5-13.5 defeat, they had likely played their last match of the season.
With the announcement on Monday that all Fall sports at Wilmington High had been postponed for the two weeks the Wildcats likely saw their season come to an end as it is very unlikely that golf will resume when other teams return to play on November 9.
As for the match itself against powerhouse Melrose, which was played at Bellevue Golf Club, the Wildcats did the best they could to keep up with the perennial league champs, but it was simply not enough as they saw their record drop to 0-7 on the season.
“Melrose was undefeated and league champions last season and it looks like they will repeat that this season,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “They are pretty strong right through their lineup from one through ten.”
The Wildcat had actually played pretty well the last time they faced Melrose on Monday of last week at Hill View Golf Course. Despite suffering a 52-20 loss in that one, several Wildcats had played some of their best golf of the season, but just couldn’t match up with their opponents. This time out was a little different for the Wildcats playing at Bellevue.
“It was a little step back for us, which is natural playing on a new course,” Lynch said. “For many of our players, it was their first time playing there. The greens are very slick and we are not used to that, so that definitely affected our scores.”
As for the season itself, Lynch does not anticipate his players getting back out on the course once play resumes for other teams.
“I don’t have an answer for what will happen with golf. I would think the other sports will continue, but I don’t know about us,” Lynch said. “The one enemy we have, along with the pandemic, is the sun. It is going to start getting dark at 4:30 in the afternoon so I just don’t see how we can play a match that is supposed to start at 3:15.”
While this has been a very difficult season for the Wildcats in many ways, both in terms of wins and losses, as well as battling through the pandemic, Lynch hated to see the season come the its abrupt end, as the players will miss out on several end of the year traditions.
“I feel bad for the kids, especially the seniors,” Lynch said. “Tomorrow (Tuesday) we had planned our ‘Alternate Shot’ tournament for our kids, where the kids pair up against each other and see who gets the best score. We have some prizes for the kids and things like that and it is something they always look forward to.”
And as tough as the season was, Lynch hates to see his team not get a chance to have one more chance to look back on their time together.
"Not only is it tough seeing the season end this way for the kids, but they also miss out on a lot of things like voting on next year's captains. And then we always have a post season banquet and they won't get one of those this year. There are things like that, that the players look forward to that they will miss this year."
As the Wildcats look towards next season, it is with a certain degree of optimism, Despite their struggles in recent years, having gone winless in the past three seasons, brighter days to appear to be ahead for the Wildcats.
First of all, interest in the program seems to be at an all time high, as 24 players tried out for the team this season, more than in any recent year, forcing Lynch to have to make some cuts, and do so very quickly with limited tryout time this season.
Secondly, while they do lose the services of senior co-captains Sam Cedrone and Colin Gates, along with fellow seniors Jason Davey and Robert Cyr, they will be bringing back a solid core of talented players to their lineup. Returning players will include sophomore Owen Mitchell, who saw some time as their number one player this season, along with fellow sophomore Pat Stokes, James Capeles and Jack Toomey, as well as juniors Rhiannon Dymant, Joe Dynan, Nate Packer and Matt Vinal.
“We have some good young players from one through five and we had some moments this season where individuals scored very well,” Lynch said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to get any victories, but hopefully kids continue to improve, and we get some interest from middle school kids coming up and that combination will lead us to having a good team next season.”
FIELD HOCKEY
The Wilmington High School field hockey team improved to 4-0 with a 2-1 win over Stoneham played on Saturday.
"It was a tough win," said head coach Leanne Ebert. "We played on grass and not to make excuses, but we're just not used to it. We practiced on it the day before, but the mindset is just different. (Assistant coach) Laura (Conners) and I joked to the girls that way back in our day we had to play on grass every game, but this isn't way back in the day. We play on turf and it's a better game to watch on turf."
Despite playing on grass and playing at a slower pace, the Wildcats dominated yet another opponent with significant advantages with possession, territory and in the shot department.
"We dominated and outplayed them," said Ebert. "We outshot them 18-4 and the good thing is we have definitely been getting more shots on net this year as opposed to other years. The thing that we wanted to work on now, was practicing where we place our shots differently in the net. It's something we will focus on once we start practicing again (on November 10th)."
Ida Bishop scored the team's first goal which was unassisted and she then set up the game winner, which came off the stick of Shea Cushing.
GIRLS SOCCER
After starting out with a 3-0 record and basically click on all cylinders for those three games, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team took a back seat as Stoneham came from behind to win, 2-1, in a game played Saturday night at SHS.
"It wasn't a great game for sure. We did not react well to Stoneham's pressure. We shot ourselves in the foot," said WHS head coach Sue Hendee. "Stoneham is a team that's going to do everything they can to prevent you from getting scoring opportunities. They don't give you much space at all, they always challenge the ball and they took the game away from us. We had spurts like the first ten minutes where we looked really good. We were dominating play, we were connecting on some really good passes and as the game progressed, we just kind of lost it."
Wilmington was up 1-0 after a penalty kick goal by Amber Flynn. Stoneham then scored on an own goal, and then in the second half notched the game winner on a long hard shot to the top corner.
