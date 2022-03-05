BOSTON – The last time a Wilmington High School female athlete finished in the top four in an individual event at the All-State Meet (now called 'The Meet of Champions') was back in 2004 when Jackie Mello, then a sophomore, placed fourth in the 55-meter dash.
Now 18 years later – and four removed from Mello's induction into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame – current Wilmington High senior Celia Kulis not only placed fourth in one event to tie Mello's accomplishment, but she did it in two events, taking both in the 55-meter hurdles and high jump.
And sort of like Mello — who had no prior track experience before getting to high school — Kulis has only been competing for two years, and now she ranks as the state's fourth best 55-meter hurdler (8.63 seconds) and she finished in a tie as the fourth best high jumper (5-2).
She will advance to this weekend's New England Meet, back at the Reggie Lewis Center and competing in both events. It's believed that she will be the first to do that in program history.
As fascinating as that is, the finals of the 55-meter hurdles during Saturday's Meet was simply spectacular and truly bizarre. Going up against an incredibly talented field which included Westford's Megan Frazee and Jodi Parrott of Andover, who both placed in the top three in three different events on this day, as well as Jennifer Williams, from Old Rochester, who was the All-State Champion during the spring season, Kulis certainly had her challenges.
After finishing with a personal best while re-breaking her own school record with an 8.54 time in the preliminary heat, Kulis lined up for the finals. While most of the opposition got off to a fast start, Kulis was able to gain some speed towards the last 15-to-20 meters, crossing the finish line fourth.
The three runners ahead of her — Frazee, Parrott and Sharon's Simone Dunbar — all finished with the same 8.4 time. The officials then had to break it down to the hundredths of a second with Frazee taking it at 8.413, Parrott was second at 8.415 and Dunbar third at 8.417. Kulis was fourth and then Williams was fifth at 8.65.
"I've never seen that happen before. That was just insane, yeah just unthinkable,” said Kulis. “You would never think that would ever, ever happen, especially in the finals. They are amazing. It was great (to compete against them) especially being next to (Jodi) Parrott. It's just amazing to have someone like that to push off of.”
Kulis added that the start of the race didn't go as well as she had hoped, which could have caused her from having a slightly slower time than she did in the preliminaries.
“I did have a little bit of a stumble after the second hurdle, which definitely threw me off,” she said. “It kind of stinks because I did have a personal record in the preliminaries, so that's what I'm really happy about. Plus, I'm running next weekend in the New Englands so obviously I'm real excited about that.”
Leading up to the meet, Kulis said that she really didn't practice much and she thinks that benefited her since most of the athletes are pretty tired at this point of the season.
“I really focused on the high jump. We didn't have practice Friday (because of the snowstorm), so I did hurdles back on Tuesday and that was the only day we worked on it,” said Kulis. “I think resting a little bit, getting off my feet and not over exerting myself and my body (helped). It's been a long and tough road so I just wanted to make sure that my body was fully rested for today.”
Her day was not done. She went to the high jump with Frazee, and ended up finishing in a tie for fourth. Emily Rubio of Pentucket Regional won the event clearing 5-4 and then the next four girls Mari McBride, Frazee, Veralie Perrier and Kulis all cleared 5-2, but it came down to less miss attempts.
“We jumped on Thursday, working on her full approach. We were trying to get her to stay tall and to go up,” said interim head coach Joe Patrone. “Celia doesn't need a lot of speed, she's a power jumper. She still needs to be quick off the ground, but she can come in and as long as she has the right form and keeping her left shoulder in and her knee up, she's going to jump well.”
This weekend, Kulis is seeded fourth in the high jump and seventh in the hurdles. Mello is believed to hold the indoor record with a ninth place finish at the New England Meet. Either case, last Saturday was another magical performance for the future Holy Cross star.
“Celia had a really good day. In the trials of the hurdles, she re-broke her own school record at 8.54 (seconds) and she looked good there to qualify for the finals. In the finals, they got out so fast so I don't think she was used to that, but she still ran a good time of 8.63 (seconds) and she finished in fourth place in a loaded field. Then to come back and jump 5-2 and come in fourth there, just excellent all around day for her,” said Patrone.
