ROXBURY – It was a down and up week for the Wilmington High School girls indoor track-and-field team. Last Wednesday, the 'Cats were defeated for the first time in three dual meet seasons by Burlington, 61-39, to end the regular season with a 3-1-1 overall record, good enough for second place in the Middlesex League Freedom Division.
A few days after that defeat, a handful of athletes from the team competed in the Massachusetts State Coaches Association's Small School Invitational Meet. Junior Mollie Osgood stole the show as she won the high jump, clearing 5-2.
“Mollie has been jumping well all season. On Saturday, she came in at 4-8 and made that and then 4-10 and 5-0 all on her first attempts,” explained head coach Joe Patrone. “At that point she was tied with Kiera Sweetnam of Marblehead. They both missed their first two attempts then Sweetnam missed her third and Mollie made it to win. Mollie then had three very close attempts at 5-4. She has jumped 5-2 or higher four times this season which includes the 5-3 jump that tied the school record at the state relays.”
For Osgood, hopefully this is just the start of a terrific post-season run – which would be the icing on the cake on an already terrific indoor season.
“She finished the dual meet portion of the season undefeated in the Middlesex League in the high jump and she has the best jump in the league this year. She has worked very hard to get where she is at and her goal is to get 5-4 to break the school record and also qualify for the New Balance National Championships. She has qualified for the Rising Stars portion but she would like to get into the championship portion.
“Besides her high jumping, she only lost one dual meet in the hurdles and set a personal best of 9.99 seconds against Burlington. She has also long jumped for us and run a leg on the 4x400 relay team. She is also our top point scorer this season in the dual meets.”
Also cracking the top six in an event was sophomore Addy Hunt, who was sixth in the 1,000 meters at 3:09.94. She was also a part of the 10th place 4x400 relay team along with Alexis Melvin, Mallory Brown and Cate MacDonald as they had a combined time of 4:28.14.
Junior Kayla Flynn finished 11th in the high jump as she cleared 4-8, and then in the 55-meter dash, Alison Doherty was 12th at 7.69, Molly MacDonald was 45th at 7.94 and Emily Doherty was 48th at 7.97 seconds. Then Molly MacDonald, Emily Grace, and the Doherty sisters finished 14th in the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 1:54.77.
The times for Hunt, Ali Doherty, Emily Doherty and the 4x400 relay team were all seasonal bests.
In the loss to Burlington, before the meet even started, the 'Cats were already behind the starting line.
“We came up a little short. We had to overcome getting stuck in traffic on the way to the meet and arrived at New Balance five minutes before the first event went off,” said Patrone. “Therefore our hurdlers and 55-meter dash girls had very little time to warm-up for their events.”
Patrone decided to alter his strategy a little bit and for the most part it worked.
“I gambled a little by not running a 4x400 relay so that I could double some of my distance runners to try to gain points there,” he explained. “Addy Hunt doubled in the mile and 1,000 meters, Mallory Brown doubled in the 1,000 meters and two-mile and Mia Stryhalaleck doubled in the mile and two-mile.
“We had some stellar performances in the meet as Addy was a double winner with a personal best in the mile (5:39.85) and then coming back and running a strong 1,000 meters (3:17.68).”
The only win on the day belonged to Osgood, who won the high jump clearing 4-10. Second place finishes went to Ali Doherty in the 55-meter dash (8.01), Stryhalaleck in the mile (6:35.82), Emily Grace with a seasonal best in the 600 (1:48.57), Mallory Brown in the 1,000 (3:42.21) and the two-mile (13:33.47) and Kayla Flynn in the high jump (4-10).
Third place finishes went to Mollie Osgood in the hurdles (9.99, a personal record), Emily Doherty in the 55-meters (8.10), Cate MacDonald in the 600 (1:50.48), Alexis Melvin in the 300 meters (46.05, a personal record), Stryhalaleck in the two-mile (14:36.62) and Maddie Krueger in the shot put (26- 06.75).
BOYS
The WHS Boys Team was defeated by an outstanding and powerful Burlington team, 76-24, to finish the regular season with a 2-3 record.
Burlington had the winner in every event. Wilmington came away with 7 second place finishes led by Jonathan Magliozzi and Noah Carriere who had two each. Magliozzi finished at 7.01 in the 55-meter dash and then leaped 19-7.50 in the long jump. Carriere was clocked at 38.66 in the 300 and then 1:30.96 in the 600.
The other second places were earned by Roman Moretti in the mile (4:59.98), Dean Ciampa in the two-mile (11:00.07) and Hunter Sands in the high jump (5-6).
Coming through with one point each with third places included Gavin Dong in the mile (5:11.23), Vihbush Suvakumar in the two-mile (11:00.07) and Sean Patrone in the high jump (5-6).
On Saturday, a few members of the team participated in the State Coaches Association's Small School Meet. Magliozzi was sixth in the 55-meter dash at 6.93 seconds and then 11th in the long jump with a mark of 19-03.
Carriere finished 17th in the 600 at 1:30.00 and 54th in the 55-meter dash at 7.17 seconds. Patrone was 21st in the high jump clearing 5-6, Tyler Nguyen was 57th in the dash at 7.19.
Then the 4x200 relay team of Magliozzi, Nguyen, Matt Steinmetz and Carriere finished 9th at 1:37.59.
