ROXBURY – On Friday night, the Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field team competed in the 54th annual Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association's Division 4 State Relay Meet. The 'Cats were able to score a few points, placing in the top eight in four events.
The day was highlighted by the field events, in particular the high jump trio of Hunter Sands (5-3), Owen Mitchell (5-0) and Sean Patrone (5-8) combined to clear 16-1 to finish third overall.
“The high jump team came in third and that was awesome. Sean Patrone is really coming along. He's got his dad coaching him so that's great. He cleared 5-8 and he's done that a few times this season,” said Kinney.
Also the long jump team of Jon Magliozzi, Aidan Burke and Cooper Loisel finished seventh with a combined jump of 52-6.30.
“Jon Magliozzi had a really good day. He had a personal record in the long jump with 19-6.25. He did real well,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
Finally, the shot put team of Lucas Gorham, Braden Huddleston and Liam Lydon were 10th at 103-9.
Turning to the running events, the 4x50 shuttle hurdle team finished seventh with a combined time of 30.64 seconds. That group consisted of Cooper Loisel, Hunter Sands, Sean Patrone and Owen Mitchell.
“The hurdle team just missed placing sixth. They ran really well and executed really well. They were only like three tenths of a second off of getting sixth place,” said Kinney.
The 4x50 shuttle dash team of Jon Magliozzi, Tyler Nguyen, Matt Steinmetz and Noah Carriere finished 9th at 23.52.
The distance medley team and the 4x800 relay teams continue to show a lot of promise. The DMR team of Gavin Dong (1,200), Owen Mitchell (400), Roman Moretti (800) and Dean Ciampa (1,600) finished seventh with a combined time of 12:13.24. The 4x800 relay team of Moretti, Thomas Burns, Ciampa and Carriere finished 13th at 9:03.86.
“The distance kids are all really young and they are training really hard. They're going to be good in the future. Gavin (Dong), Dean (Ciampa) and that crew are all really hard workers and who train really hard,” said Kinney.
A handful of other groups were put together in the running events. The Sprint Medley 'A' team of Nguyen, Loisel, Dylan Grace and Nick Atwater finished 15th at 4:18.92 and then the 'B' Team of Jon Foresyth, Ethan Schoenholtz, Mike Dynan and Brayden Gorski were 17th at 4:19.51.
There were two 4x200 teams that competed. The 'A' team of Magliozzi, Sands, Aiden Burke and Steinmetz were 24th at 1:44.26 and that was because of contact between one of the Wilmington runners and an opposing runner, otherwise the time would have been significantly better. The 'B' team of Patrone, Cam Jenks, Luke Cardin and Anthony Cummings finished 31st at 1:48.12.
Finally in the 4x400 event, the 'A' team of Nguyen, Steinmetz, Burns and Carriere were 12th at 3:48.29 and then Cardin, Jake Cronin, Christian Niceforo and Vihbush Sivakumar finished 26th at 4:19.38.
Wilmington returns to action with a ML Dual Meet against Division 3 state relay champions Burlington, on Thursday, which will conclude the league dual meet season.
“We probably don't have much of a chance against Burlington, as they're just really strong. We have a young team and we're looking for progress and working towards the future for the spring, for next year and the year after. We have the (post-season) meets coming up and we'll try to do our best and we want to have personal records and stuff like that,” said Kinney.
GIRLS TRACK
A year ago, the Wilmington High School girls' indoor track-and-field team finished second at the Division 4 State Relay Meet. On Friday night, they competed in the same meet and this time finished eighth as three teams placed in the top eight, to compile all of the team's points. While the team finish may have been not as good as they had hoped, the two teams that did place, certainly made up for it.
The high jump trio of Mollie Osgood (5-3), Kayla Flynn (4-10) and Alexis Melvin (4-2) combined to clear 14-3, which includes Osgood finishing first overall as an individual competitor, while her jump to clear 5-3, tied the 2008 school record set by Stephanie Baima.
The second team that placed was the 4x50 shuttle dash. The group of Alison Doherty, Emily Grace, Emily Doherty and Molly MacDonald placed fifth in a time of 25.92 seconds, which is the third fastest time in school history.
The shuttle dash 'B' team of Gabby Fitzgibbons, Alison Boutoures, Maddie Krueger and Samantha Glaser were 24th at 30.45 seconds.
The third team to place was the sprint medley group of Alison Doherty (200, 28.7 split), Molly MacDonald (200, 28.2 split), Emily Grace (400, 69.9 split) and Addy Hunt (800, 2:31 split), who came in eighth with a combined time of 4:38.09. The 'B' team of Cate MacDonald, Emily Doherty, Alexis Melvin and Mallory Brown finished 13th at 4:53.36.
The 4x200 team of Flynn, Osgood, Melvin and Cathe MacDonald were 15th at 1:57.08. Finally in the running events, the distance medley team of Brown, Hunt, Bella Zaya and Mia Stryhalaleck were 10th at a time of 14:47.7.
In the other field event, the shot put event, Wilmington was 11th with a mark of 73-07.5 and that was with Christina Chesbrough, Ava Kennedy and Maddie Krueger.
Also, last Saturday at the Suffolk University Ice Breaker Invitational at New Balance, Charlotte Kiley, an 8th grader at Wilmington Middle School who runs on our cross country team qualified for the Middle School Division of the New Balance Nationals in the mile with a time of 5:51.48.
“We now have three girls that will be competing at the New Balance Nationals, Charlotte along with Mollie Osgood and Kayla Flynn in the high jump,” said Patrone.
