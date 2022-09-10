Last Thursday night, the reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Decade Olivia Wingate helped the No. 16 Notre Dame women’s soccer (5-0) team past No. 22 Wisconsin (2-1-2) 4-1.
Wingate put on a show in the second half where she recorded her first career hat trick. It marked the 71st hat trick in program history, as Wingate now boasts a team-best five goals.
In the 62nd minute, Wingate started her offensive dominance. It started with what was the first career assist for Waniya Hudson who dumped a ball up top for Wingate who ran it down then delivered it far post for the goal.
Then exactly two minutes later on the dot, Van Zanten headed a ball behind the Wisconsin defense as Wingate used her speed to go on the breakaway then nutmegged the goalie.
Same case for Wingate’s third goal in the 86th minute, except this time it was Caroline Gray who headed a back ball in behind the defense as Wingate ran on and put it away.
On Tuesday, Wingate was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Elsewhere, the St. Thomas Aquinas College Women's Soccer team closed out its three-game season opening road trip, falling to the University of New Haven, 3-0, on Saturday evening at Kathy Zolad Stadium. Freshman Kaitlyn Maguire paced the Spartans as she had four chances to score, including three shots on net. A defensive back, Maguire has played in all three games thus far, registering four shots on net.
Also, the University of Rhode Island earned its first win of the season on Sunday, beating Vermont, 3-2. Junior midfielder Tess O'Connell registered two shots on net. She has played in 30 games thus far in her career and is still looking for her first college goal. Last year, she led the entire team in shots with 20.
Also, Thea Aliberti returns for another season at Colby-Sawyer. Last year the midfield was named a captain. Thus far this season the team is 0-2-1 … Hannah Watson, a sophomore, returns to the Stonehill women's team as a midfielder/defensive back. She played in one game last year as a freshman … Junior Aly Colantuoni is back with Southern New Hampshire University. As a defensive back, she has appeared in one game thus far and has registered a shot on net. Last year, she appeared in three games with two shots on net … Two other former WHS players, sophomore Tori Gemellaro and freshman Jenna Sweeney are members of the Bridgewater State team. Gemellaro is a goalie who has yet to see action, and Sweeney has appeared in two games as a midfielder/defensive back … Amber Flynn has helped RIT get off to a 2-0 start. She was a starter on defense in the team's 3-0 win over Kenyon. Last year as a freshman, she appeared in six games.
Finally, a total of 169 Bentley University student-athletes have received 2021-22 Academic Achievement Awards from the Division 2 Athletics Director Association for their success in the classroom last academic year. Among them included Wilmington resident Dana Goulet.
The 169 honorees was the most for any institution in the Northeast-10 Conference and the East Region, as well as tied for the 13th highest total nationally. Putting that into perspective, there are more than 300 Division II institutions across the country.
Requirements to receive an Academic Achievement Award include a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have completed a minimum of two years of college level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the 2021-22 academic year.
MEN'S SOCCER
Babak Bakhtiari is a sophomore striker of the Endicott Men's Soccer team. Before college, he was a star player at Central Catholic High School.
FOOTBALL
The Curry College football team fell 35-20 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in its season opener on Friday evening in non-conference action at Walter M. Katz Field.
MIT scored the only touchdown of the third quarter and again just 38 seconds into the fourth to take a commanding 35-13 advantage, but Curry battled right down to the final whistle. At the end of a 12-play drive that sucked eight minutes off the clock, junior Bailey Smith forced and recovered a fumble, running it back 87 yards before being dragged down just three yards shy of the end zone, which set up a touchdown to close the gap to 35-20. Smith ended the game with ten tackles, including six solo, out of the defensive back position.
Also on the Curry team but didn't play in the opener is freshman Pedro Germano, who was the QB on the WHS team the last two seasons.
Elsewhere, the Merrimack College Football team was defeated by Holy Cross, 31-17. Tight End Tyler Roberts had two receptions for 23 yards in the loss. A senior captain, Roberts is coming off a career year with 52 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns … Tyler's brother Shane Roberts, is a sophomore at Nichols College and he made six tackles in the team's thrilling 30-29 victory over Westfield State on Friday.
Elsewhere, Jake Chirichiello, a freshman, is a member of the Franklin Pierce team, which opened the season on Saturday with a 10-7 loss to Edinboro ...Dean Nally is back at Bentley University, who dropped the season opener to West Chester, 17-16. A junior, Nally appeared in six games last year … Christian Robarge is back at Western New England and Dustin Burkle, a Wilmington resident who played at Woburn High, is a senior member at Bridgewater. A running back, he didn't play in the team's first game … Finally, Chris Walsh is back at the University of Albany as a lineman.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year Emily Hill is back with the Colby-Sawyer Women's Tennis Team. On Saturday, in the team's season opener, playing at the No. 3 singles spot, she was defeated by Endicott's Ashley Keaveney in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-3.
Last year as a junior transfer from Johnson and Wales, Hill slotted into the No. 2 singles position for the Chargers as well as being in the No. 1 doubles spot. She finished the season 12-4 in singles play with an 11-2 record in the No. 2 spot, while finishing 12-8 in doubles action. Hill finished a perfect 8-0 in GNAC play with a 4-0 record in both singles and doubles.
FIELD HOCKEY
Graduate student Jillian Miele, a reigning All-American selection, scored a goal to help Johnson & Wales defeat Salve Regina, 3-0, and improve to 2-0 on the young season. That goal came after the team's season opening 2-1 win over Eastern Connecticut University. In that win, Miele scored the game-winning goal early in the second quarter.
Last year, Miele set the program record for most points at 146, and also set single season program records for most goals (26), assists (14) and points (66). She was named the GNAC Offensive Player of the Year, was awarded to the All-GNAC First Team and was selected to both the Division 3 All-Region First Team and to the National Division 3 Senior Team.
She also holds the record for most points in a career at WHS.
Elsewhere, junior Jocelyn White is a goalie on the Regis College team. She didn't play in the team's season opening loss this week, but last year she appeared in all 13 games, playing every second. She finished with 104 saves and a 3.92 GAA.
VOLLEYBALL
The Worcester State Volleyball fell to Roger Williams 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) and Brandeis 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-15) in a tri-match held this past weekend. Maeve Cadogan played in three of the sets and registered an ace, and also two blocks. A junior middle blocker, she played in 27 matches last year as a sophomore and finished with 93 kills.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Sean Riley is a member of the UMass-Lowell men's team, Patrick O'Mahony is suiting up at Bryant University and on the women's side Shea Cushing is a member at UVM.
