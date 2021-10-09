WILMINGTON – In the early goings of the first set of Tuesday night's home match against Arlington, the Wilmington High School Volleyball team had a 4-2 lead. Then it was Arlington's turn to serve and No. 7 Fiona Rigby was up.
All she did was reel off 16 service points in a row, including six aces, as her powerful hits – between serves, at the net and in the back row – caused a lot of problems for the 'Cats. The Spy Ponders took the four set match by scores of 25-6, 25-7, 22-25 and 25-14.
“They have a few studs. That outside hitter (Rigby) was unbelievable and just is such a great player,” said interim coach Katie Cosgrove. “Our block is struggling a lot, so there was really no way for us to stop her. She was just hitting from everywhere on the court, from the back row, from both ends, she was hitting from the middle (and obviously at the front of the net). She did a great job and also their setter did a great job of feeding her the ball, but we just couldn't stop her. They had some good serves as well. Number seven really hurt us in the first set, like 15 in a row or something.”
Between Rigby and her teammate Eyere Ewah, the two of them combined for 40 of the team's combined 97 service points, with ten aces and they also combined for 16 kills.
For Arlington, they improved their mark to 4-5 on the season, while the 'Cats fell to 2-9.
“I think it's just taking us a little bit too long to get into (matches) and start playing, but I think our block and our offense is struggling a lot,” said Cosgrove.
For Wilmington, Shaylan Bresnahan led with six kills, while Maddie McCarron had five. Haeleigh Wilson ended with two, and Meghan O'Mahony, Sarah LaVita and Paige Lohrman, returning after a concussion injury, each had one.
Last Thursday, Wilmington fell to Melrose in three sets.
“They have a bunch of strong hitters so it was the same thing as tonight. Their outside hitter, she was just unbelievable. She does it all – she passes for them, she's their top hitter, she blocks and we tried the same game plan as we did tonight of trying to keep it away from her. We struggled a bit, but then we also gave them a little resistance in the second set, but they have a great program,” said Cosgrove.
She should know, as she played there, graduating in 2014. When she was a sophomore, the Red Raiders won the state championship title.
“Melrose has always had a super disciplined program which is what we are trying to get these girls to be,” she said. “Coming from Melrose, that's just their program culture and I feel like here, we talked about it and the girls talked about it, but the Wilmington culture in volleyball has never been super competitive and it's never been super disciplined. It's more about girls coming here just to play, or play another sport
“We're trying to get more disciplined athletes. We have some kids now who play Club, like Maddie I coach and she plays year-round and she's one of those where volleyball is her sport, so we're trying to get that kind of culture and that mentality around here. It's starting to work but it's not where we would like it to be.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Scoring just two goals in their previous five games and being outscored by a 3-to-1 margin this season, Wilmington High School Field Hockey coach Leanne Ebert deemed it necessary to change up the line-up a bit, moving some pieces around before the team hosted Arlington on Tuesday night.
The changes worked a bit, but in the end, not nearly as much as everyone would have liked as the Spy Ponders came away with a 3-0 victory.
Wilmington is now 2-6-2 on the season.
“I changed up things tonight and put people I different positions to try it mix it up a bit and try to generate more offense. We're struggling to score right now so I tried to change things up, so I moved (Celia) Kulis to the front line just to try to change things up, change the dynamic, and I also dropped Rita (Roche) to midfield, but she also played there when we played Watertown,” said Ebert. “I just wanted to see if we changed things up, if we could get more scoring opportunities. We weren't able to score, and Arlington's a very good team, but we will continue to work on things and try to get better.”
Arlington scored two goals in the first half and then added a third in the second. Goalie Marisa Bryan had a strong second half, making eight saves.
Earlier in the week, the 'Cats ended in a 1-1 tie against Melrose with Kailyn St. Jean scoring the goal, and before that was a 7-0 loss to Watertown.
Wilmington has a very busy schedule coming up with four games in eight days including traveling to play a powerful Lexington team on Thursday, hosting Woburn on Monday morning at 9 am, going to Tewksbury on Tuesday night for a 7:15 contest played at their new football stadium, and then hosting Burlington on Thursday, the 14th at 6 pm.
Earlier in the season, Wilmington tied Tewksbury 1-1 and defeated Burlington 2-0.
GOLF
On paper, Monday’s loss to Reading by the Wilmington High Golf team was just another defeat in what is currently an 0-7 season for the Wildcats. But, when you look closer, the loss was actually much more than that, and may offer a glimpse into what they can do the rest of this season, as they battled perennial Middlesex League Liberty Division power all the way before falling by a score of 39.5-32.5.
“Reading is always very good. They are always battling Winchester for the top of their division, and they are always a big challenge for us,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “But we played well. From top to bottom, that is the best we have played in over a year. Putting up 32 and a half against Reading is really a great showing for us. It was close all the way through. It was a very well played match.
The bottom half of the lineup did most of the damage for the Wildcats in this one, with senior captain Rhiannon Dyment picking up a win at the number five slot, shooting a 41 to come away with a 5-4 win. Number four Nate Packer earned a 4.5 -4.5 tie in his match, shooting a 44, while sophomore Bobby Cyr wasn’t able to get the win, but did pick up four points for the Wildcats in a 5-4 loss at number seven.
“We had some close matchups up and down the lineup, and it was great to see so many kids play well in the bottom half of the lineup,” Lynch said. “A lot of times it is hard to get wins at the top of the lineup because the opponents’ top players are just so strong, so it is important for us to do well in the bottom half. Hopefully that is something we can continue for the rest of the season.
The top of the lineup actually performed very well in this one, with senior Joseph Dynan at number three picking up a big win, as he shot a 40 to win his match by a score of 5-4. Number one player Matt Vinal also played very well. While he was unable to pick up win in his match, he played very well with a team low score of 39.
“It is hard to be pleased with a loss, but really the kids were very happy with their performance and so was I,” Lynch said. “Hopefully we can build on this and it will bode well for us the rest of the season.”
The Wildcats were back on the course on Wednesday against Middlesex League rival Melrose, with results of that match unavailable as of the Town Crier’s press time. They will be back in action next Monday against Woburn, before traveling to Lexington for their season finale next Wednesday.
On Wednesday of last week, three of the Wildcats top players, seniors Matt Vinal, Joe Dynan and Rhiannon Dyment traveled to Bear Hill Country Club in Stoneham for the Middlesex League Shootout. Vinal was the top Wildcat scorer, shooting an 88 over 18 holes.
“It was a great day for the kids, it always is,” Lynch said. “It is great for them to be able to play in that kind of tournament and on that kind of course. And then there is a great ceremony after the tournament. It is really just a nice experience for the kids, and they really enjoyed it.”
