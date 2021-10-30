The fall college sports season is entering its home stretch, and as has been the case all season long, many local athletes are making their presence felt at schools all around New England and beyond. The winter season is also fast approaching, or in some cases is even under way, so keep checking the Town Crier for updates.
Over the past several weeks, there have been many big performances from our local stars, so check out below for all the latest highlights. As always, if we have missed anyone, please let us know so we can give the well deserved recognition to as many athletes as possible.
GOLF
Closing out their fall season schedule, Connor Hill and the Manhattanville College Men's Golf team placed first at last Wednesday's Purchase College Invitational. The Valiants outplayed three other Skyline Conference programs to earn their second team win of the season.
Hill placed sixth overall, finishing +13 with a score of 84.
On the women’s side, Worcester State sophomore Gina Bertolami took the course for the first time as a collegiate golfer this past weekend at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association (NEIGA) Championship, held at the Captain's Course in Brewster MA. Bertolami earned and 11th place finish with matching rounds of 166 for the weekend.
TENNIS
Colby Sawyer junior Emily Hill — Connor’s sister, and a former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year — and the Mustangs wrapped up an incredible season on Saturday, earning a 5-0 victory over Regis College to clinch the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) championship.
Hill was dominant once again in the championship match, earning an 8-6 win in doubles, along with her partner Grace Carpenter, while her singles match was unfinished after she took the first set by a score of 6-3. The successful day for Hill improved her and Carpenter’s doubles record on the season to 8-2, while Hill finished her singles season with a mark of 9-1.
Hill and the rest of the Mustangs were even more dominant in GNAC play, as Hill finished finishing undefeated within the league in both singles and doubles. In fact, Colby-Sawyer ended the year not losing a single set in GNAC competition ending an impressive 64-0 in conference play.
The week prior to the Mustangs clinching the GNAC title, Hill had been named GNAC Player of the Week, after going 2-0 on the week with a pair of straight set victories, including a 6-0, 6-1 win in singles and an 8-0 win in doubles during the Mustangs GNAC semi-final win over St. Joseph’s (CT).
FOOTBALL
Merrimack College junior tight end Tyler Roberts had a huge day for the Warriors recently, helping to lead Merrimack to a 43-5 road win over LIU back on October 15. Roberts helped the Warriors cause with a career high nine receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns on the day, hauling in a 14-yard scoring pass in the third quarter, and following that up with an eight yarder in the fourth quarter.
Roberts now has 27 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns on the season for the 4-3 Warriors.
Curry College sophomore Bailey Smith had a pair of tackles in the Colonels 23-10 loss to Western New England on October 16. Smith also had five tackles in the Colonels 21-14 loss to Husson back on October 9 and five tackles and a sack against Endicott on October 2. Smith now has 25 tackles on the season, ranking him fifth on the team.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State sophomore middle blocker Maeve Cadagan and her Lancers teammates have been on a roll as of late, winning four straight matches before suffering 3-1 loss to WPI on Saturday.
Cadogan had been instrumental in the winning streak, averaging nearly five kills per match, including six in a 3-0 victory over Mass Maritime on October 16. She also had five blocks in a 3-0 win over Salem State on October 20.
SOCCER
Clark University graduate student Sarah Berube is in the midst of a tremendous season with the Cougars, and it continued recently when the defender from Wilmington scored a goal on a penalty kick as part of a 2-1 Clark win over Smith College on October 16.
Berube has become somewhat of a master of the penalty kick in her career with the Cougars, with four of her six career goals coming via a penalty kick. Prior to the win over Smith, Berube had posted the game winning goal on a penalty kick against Wellesley College, scoring in the 94th minutes to give the Cougars a 2-1 win. Berube had also assisted on the Cougars first goal of the game in the 27th minute of the first half.
Following the big win over Wellesley, Berube told the Clark website, "I think it was one of those games where we had our composure and played our game. Everyone showed up and gave it their all which I'm proud of. I'm hoping we can win out from here, and this is an incredible team to be on with so many talented players. Coming off this exciting win I'm really confident for the rest of the season and I have the utmost confidence in this team."
Berube has certainly been proven right so far, as the Cougars are now 10-5 on the season.
Berube's efforts also caught the attention of the NEWMAC League Office, as in recognition of her performance, she was named the NEWMAC Offensive Athlete of the Week.
"Sarah has scored two very big goals in the last couple of weeks and been our anchor in the back," stated head coach Brienne Smith about Berube. "She is playing with an enormous amount of confidence and it has been contagious. It has been fun to watch her shine in her final season."
Brandeis University senior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari had the game winning goal in the 76th minute as the Judges went on the road and knocked the ninth-ranked University of Chicago Maroons from the ranks of the unbeaten on October 15, lifting Brandeis to a 3-2 victory.
Bakhtiari’s goal came on a great all-around play. A ball came into the middle from the left side of the field. Sophomore forward Yasla Ngoma sent it back out to Bakhtiari, who launched a shot from 20 yards out that went above the outstretched arms of the goalie. The goal was Bakhtiari's fifth of the season, and second game-winner. For her career, it was her 17th goal overall, seven of which have been game-winners, moving her into a tie for 14th on the Judges' career list.
Bakhtiari didn’t stop there, however, getting her sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick in a 2-1 win over Bridgewater State last Wednesday.
Bentley University senior midfielder and captain Dana Goulet had a goal and an assist to help lead the Falcons to a 3-0 win over LeMoyne on Saturday afternoon. The goal was Goulet’s fifth of the season, which along with her two assists brought her total to 12 points on the season, which leads the team.
Back on October 15, Goulet was honored as part of Senior Night festivities at Bentley prior to the Falcons game with AIC. In her career to this point, Goulet has 11 goals and six assists for 28 points. She has played in 50 games for the Falcons, starting 49 of those contests.
Lenoir-Rhyne senior midfielder Stephanie Figueiredo picked up her first point of the season with an assist as part of the Bears 5-0 win over Mars Hill back on October 13. Figueiredo played in all 14 games for the Bears this season, starting 13 contests, helping her team to a 9-3-2 record to this point.
Notre Dame senior forward Olivia Wingate had the lone goal of the game for the Irish in a 2-1 loss to North Carolina on Sunday. It was the fifth goal of the season for Wingate, who also has four assists on the season for a total of 14 points, which is good for third on the team.
Northeastern University graduate student Kayla McCauley had an assist for the Huskies in their 2-1 loss to Elon on October 17. It was the second assist of the season for McCauley, a forward who has played in all 15 games for the 7-7-1 Huskies this season.
Sophomore midfielder Tess O'Connell and the University of Rhode Island women's soccer will be the sixth seed in the 2021 Atlantic 10 Championship, the league announced Sunday evening. No. 6 Rhode Island is set to visit #3 Saint Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the semis and face the winner of #1 VCU/ #8 Saint Joseph's on Friday, Nov. 5.
URI is making its first A-10 postseason appearance since the 2016 season after defeating Saint Louis 1-0 in overtime Sunday. The sixth-place finish is the best for the Rams since they were seeded fifth in 2014.
O'Connell has played in all 16 games for the Rams this season, starting 15 of the contests.
Roger Williams junior midfielder Cassidy Collins continues to play key minutes for the Hawks, playing in all 18 games for the team, starting 11 of them, for the 12-6 squad. Collins playing time has increased as the season has progressed, and she has averaged 87 minutes per game over the past four games.
ROAD RACE RESULTS
Back on October 17th, the 33rd annual Bay State Marathon in Lowell was held. In the marathon, local finishers included Tom O’Shea (193rd, 3:24.45), Goutham Chalasani (380th, 4:38.15) and Jackie Ryan (686th 6:01.09). Then in the half marathon, locals were Roberto Teyes (206th, 1:55.58), Melissa Gaugnanon (235th, 1:58.32) and Kristin Harris (459th, 2:22.43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.