STONEHAM – Needing two points in their final three games to qualify for the state tournament, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team made sure that it seized that opportunity.
After ending in a tie with Wakefield back on February 8th to inch the team closer to that goal, the Wildcats overcame a one-goal deficit heading into the third period of last Wednesday's game and scored three times to defeat Stoneham, 5-3, to qualify for the Division 2 North Sectional playoffs for the 23rd time in the 29 years with Steve Scanlon as the head coach.
Last year the Wildcats qualified by the Sullivan Rule and were the No. 16 seed. They defeated Wakefield, 5-2, before losing to the top seed Masconomet Chieftains, 5-1.
The year before, the 'Cats were the No. 14 seed and pulled off upset wins over the No. 3 seed Lynnfield Pioneers, 2-1, and the No. 6 seed Winthrop Vikings, 4-1, before losing to the No. 2 seed Stoneham Spartans, 4-1.
Last Wednesday, the 'Cats avenged an earlier season loss to Stoneham to win and qualify for the third straight season.
"It's never easy," said Scanlon. "We won when we had to. It's satisfying for sure, but the season has been a grind. It's never easy and playing in this league, every year is a grind."
As of Tuesday afternoon, 15 teams have qualified for the tournament and Winthrop could make it 16 if they get three points in its last two games. Many of the teams in the bracket have one or two games left, including the Wildcats with their game against Tewksbury on Thursday, so many things will most likely change. But as of Tuesday, it appeared as if Wilmington would be the No. 12 seed and would face the No. 5 seed Tewksbury.
However, the 'Cats could go up or down depending on the outcome against Tewksbury on Thursday, while Wakefield has the same 10-6-3 record and are seeded ahead, while, North Reading fell to 9-8-3 with a loss to Marblehead on Tuesday night.
Again as of Tuesday, the seeds include Masconomet, Lincoln-Sudbury, Triton, Marblehead, Tewksbury, North Andover, Everett, Boston Latin, Gloucester, Lynnfield, Wakefield, Wilmington, North Reading, Danvers, possibly Winthrop and then Stoneham.
The pairings will be announced on Friday but games most likely to start on Tuesday.
"Everyone is excited to get back into the tourney," said Scanlon. "The kids are thrilled and it's always exciting to get in and play in those games. We have one game left in the regular season against Tewksbury, and to me there's no better way to go into the tournament than playing them. They are one of the top teams in the division."
In the win over Stoneham, the teams were tied at 2-2 after the first period. Chris Bernazani scored the first goa, tipping home a shot with assists going to Matt Pendenza and Drew Gallucci. Riley Fitzgerald scored the second goal on the power play on a dish from Jared Venezia.
Stoneham scored a power play goal in the second period, coming with five minutes left to go up 3-2.
Just six minutes into the third period, Bernazani was at it again, scoring a huge goal to tie the game up at 3-3, this time with Derek Gallucci getting the assist.
"Ever since we made the line changes and put Chris with Derek and Drew, it's been a real big boost for us," said Scanlon. "The second half of the season, they have scored maybe seven or eight goals and have been a real big boost for us. We really needed to get that secondary scoring and they have been providing it."
Later in the period, Wilmington got the game winner. Senior Zach Kincaid entered the Stoneham on a 2-on-1 break and snapped a hard wrist shot to the top corner. Fitzgerald added the empty-netter to ice the game.
Goalie Sam Cedrone continued his hot play and stopped 27 shots.
"He played well, especially in the second and third periods," said Scanlon. "He really settled down in those last two periods. He's been playing great for us, keeping us in all of the games."
Scanlon added that Bernazani and Pendenza, back on defense, had excellent games.
