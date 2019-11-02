WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team completed another solid season with a win and a loss in the last week of the season. The dream of reaching the tournament remains alive for next year, but this year’s squad played well while earning an 8-12 record.
This was the second year in a row the team finished 8-12, after going 9-11 in 2017. Wilmington has been in this neighborhood since Bruce Shainwald took over, four years ago, which is a vast improvement from the season records from previous years.
The Wildcats took part in the Middlesex League 12 Play Day on Saturday, losing to host Melrose, 3-0, at the junior high gym.
Wilmington came out a little flat in the first set before being more competitive in the final two sets, 25-6, 25-20, 25-20.
“The good thing to take away from this was that the girls came back out to compete in the second and third sets against a very strong program,” said Shainwald.
The Wildcats were on as far as their service game, getting serves in at an 87 percent clip while getting seven aces. Wilmington was held to 11 kills by the solid Lady Red Raider defense, and had 20 digs.
Senior co-captain and outside hitter, Maeve Cadogan, was the author of most of those kills, racking up a total of eight in her career finale.
Wilmington’s final home match produced a much better outcome as the Wildcats took down Watertown, 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17).
The Wildcats controlled the first set, pretty much from start to finish, taking it in the end, 25-17.
Wilmington fell behind in the second set by as much as nine points (12-21) as the Raiders showed many signs of life. At that point, senior Anna Rideout came up big and got the Wildcats back into the set at 20-21. Watertown composed itself after withstanding the rally and finished out the set, 25-23.
After allowing the Lady Raiders to climb back into the competition in the second set, the Wildcats turned it back around in the third and fourth sets, taking control and finishing out the 3-1 win with a 25-21 win in the third set, and 25-17 victory in the fourth and final set.
Wilmington served at 77 percent clip against Watertown, with 15 aces. The Wildcats also amassed 37 kills and 39 digs.
Outside hitter Maeve Cadogan maintained her consistently strong output with a 90 percent service rate and a team-leading nine kills.
Julia Willson had one of her best matches of her career with an 83 percent service rate on 29 serves, including seven aces. She was also third on the team with five kills and also had eight digs.
Senior co-captain Savannah Andersen and freshman Maddie McCarron were strong at the net with seven kills each, while senior co-captain Raegan Sweeney had 19 digs.
Thursday night was also Senior Night for Wilmington, and the Wildcats paid tribute to their five seniors who have contributed so much to the program over the last four years:
Savannah Andersen, Maeve Cadogan and Raegan Sweeney were all captains, and Anna Rideout and Julia Willson were also key contributors.
Andersen will be missed next year for her play at middle block and as an outside hitter. Cadogan was Wilmington’s top all-around player and will be tough to replace, next year, as will Sweeney, Rideout and Willson.
McCarron will be one of Wilmington’s players to watch next year, along with Khrystyna Fednyak, who sports a good all-around game. McCarron should be the Wildcats top player around the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.