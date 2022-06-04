WILMINGTON – Part of the story of what has made the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team successful in recent weeks has been the willingness of each member of the team do their part for the best interest of the team. Perhaps that is no more exemplified by anybody than senior midfielder/attack Tristan DiMeco.
DiMeco, who started the season as a midfielder for the Wildcats has recently made the transition to attack and has had an immediate impact, scoring five goals in the Wildcats past two games, scoring twice in the Wildcats 14-9 win over Pentucket last Wednesday, and following that up with two more goals in a 17-6 win over Lowell on Friday to extend Wilmington’s winning streak to three games overall as they prepare for the upcoming Division 3 State Tournament.
Following Friday’s win over Lowell, DiMeco reflected on what has made the Wildcats so successful as of late, as they have overcome an 0-3 start to currently be at 8-9 on the season.
“We started playing as a team. We stopped doing individual stuff and we connected and found out how to play properly as a team,” DiMeco said. “It’s great that we are now on a three game winning streak. We came out today and played the way we wanted to play and did what we needed to do to get the win.”
The three game winning streak at a critical time of the season has obviously been the highlight of the season to this point, but even when his team was struggling, this been a season that DiMeco will never forget.
“It’s been a great season. It is a tough fight every game, but it has been fun. For the most part, we have been playing well,” DiMeco said. “If we lose, it is usually just because of a two minute breakdown that causes us to lose, but other than that we are doing well.”
DiMeco has been a big part of the reason that the Wildcats have been doing well, first as a midfielder, and now even more so that he has moved to attack. With sophomore attack Charlie Rooney forced to miss some time due to injury heading into the Pentucket game, Wildcats coach Jeff Keefe was looking for someone to fill the void left up front by his absence. Thankfully, he didn’t have to look very far to find DiMeco.
“Tristan is just a good overall athlete, so when we were kind of thin at midfield earlier in the season he stepped in and did a good job for us there, and then has transitioned pretty seamlessly into attack and provided us with some offense,” Keefe said. “He is super flexible, so when we ask him to fill any role for us, he is willing to do it and he does it well, so we really appreciate him for that.”
It is not just DiMeco’s playing ability that Keefe and the Wildcats have grown to appreciate, but also the manner in which DiMeco has filled that role.
“He has a great attitude,” Keefe said. “He is always positive and fun to be around. He always has a big smile on his face and is a great teammate.”
A few years ago, making the switch from midfield to attack may not have been possible for DiMeco, who has seen his skills improve dramatically since reaching high school.
“I have been playing midfield since the third grade. I was only good at running the ball up and not really shooting or anything, so that was a good position for me,” DiMeco said. “But since freshman year, I have been working on that. In my freshman year, and then in my junior year, I think I only had like one or two goals the whole season, because I would just run the ball up, pass it off and get off.”
With five goals in two games and seven overall on the season, that has certainly changed, as evidenced by his two goals on Friday, both of which came on hard low shots to beat the Lowell goalie. But even with his improved skills, the transition could have still proven difficult as DiMeco tried to build chemistry with his fellow attack men.
Thankfully for DiMeco, who is also a forward on the Wildcats Boys Hockey team, that was never an issue, as he already had a great bond with both leading scorer Nathan Alberti as well as Alfonso Gambale.
“I played hockey with Nathan Alberti and I was on a line with him for a while, so that helps a lot and Fozzie (Gambale) and I have been playing with him since third grade too,” DiMeco said. “We have always been on a team together, so knowing him and having played with him has made it easier.”
Playing on a line with Alberti hasn’t been the only thing about playing hockey that has helped make DiMeco successful in lacrosse. Rather, it is the entire hockey player mentality that he has been able to carry from one sport to another.
“The hockey mentality is to be physical all the time, and with lacrosse that definitely helps because you can’t play lacrosse without being physical and that definitely helps when you are trying to win ground balls and battling against kids,” DiMeco said. “So, it has definitely helped me. And also, the speed from practices in hockey definitely translates to lacrosse.”
DiMeco is hoping that the Wildcats recent success also translates into success in the upcoming state tournament. He is smart enough to know that there is a tall task ahead for he and his Wildcats teammates, but he also knows that when they are at their best, they can compete with anyone.
“If we keep playing like we have been playing, and play like we know what we are doing, and stay out of getting penalties, we can do pretty well,” DiMeco said. “We took a little bit of a hit with (starting goalie) Owen (White) getting hurt, but our backup (Dempsey Murphy) is really good as well, so I still think we can do well if we play our game. We are definitely excited for it.”
