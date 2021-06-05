WILMINGTON – In the first three meets of the season, the Wilmington High School girls' outdoor track-and-field team had to scratch, claw and really earn every point they got in order to defeat Burlington, Wakefield and Melrose in relatively back-and-forth battles.
Last Thursday, the 'Cats still earned those place finishes, but were able to ease up a bit, as they took care of business with a dominating performance over Watertown, winning 106-17.
“We came off a big win against Melrose and having Watertown a full week later definitely allowed some time to recover,” said coach Brian Schell. “With their small team, we were able to even rest some people and not force anyone to double and triple up in events. I even allowed everyone to choose their own events they wished to work on. Some tried new events while others stuck to their original ones. Overall, we had a total of 22 personal records on the day.”
All in all, Wilmington won 13 of the events. Both Celia Kulis and Amber Flynn were double winners with Kulis taking the 100-meter hurdles (15.6) and triple jump with a personal record of 32-11, and Flynn winning the discus (97-9) and shot put (29-3). Those two combined for 20 of the team's points.
As impressive as they were, probably the top highlight of the day belonged to Shea Cushing, who was first in the mile with a 12-second personal record time of 5:40.
“She has looked solid all season and this was her best race ever,” said Schell. “She led the entire race from start to finish. She raced just the way we talked about – she had nothing to lose and the plan was to simply go out strong without holding back. She paced herself perfectly and stayed mentally tough to be consistent the entire race.
“Even Shea’s teammates who followed behind, Mallory (Brown) and Hannah (Bryson, taking second and third), broke that elusive six minute barrier running 5:56.6 and 5:56.8 respectively and they were ecstatic. I couldn't be more happy for these girls, they crushed it.”
The two relay teams also won. The 4x100 team of Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly Osgood and Kaitlyn Doherty took it with a combined time of 51.6 seconds and the 4x400 team consisted of Angie Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace, Brown and Amanda Broussard, who came across with a combined time of 4:37.
Kaitlyn Doherty was also first in the 100 with a personal record of 12.7 seconds, Broussard was also first in the 400 at 61.5 seconds, Mulas was best in the 200 at 27.5 seconds, and Osgood had a personal best clear of 4-10 in the high jump to win.
“Having never done high jump at a meet all season, Mollie simply picked it up so fast,” said Schell. “She always wanted to try it but she has also looked promising in the other jumping events. As a dancer and gymnast, she clearly has the ability needed for these jumping events. She has practiced it a couple times during the season and to get it on her first attempt at that also says a lot. Another big thing, is this qualifies her for the state meet which for a highly technique event to do on their first time is impressive even more.”
The other first places came from Katie McLaughlin in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15) and Sarah LaVita in the javelin (97-9).
Many of the girls who won events, also took second in other events including: Kayla Flynn in the 400-meter hurdles (1:18), Mallory Brown in the mile (5:56), Molly MacDonald in the 100 (13.2), Angie Zaykovskaya in the 400 (65.5), Ali Doherty in the 200 (28.0), Kulis in the high jump (4-10), Osgood in the long jump (14-0), Kaitlyn Doherty in the triple jump (31-5) and Molly MacDonald in the javelin (81-5). All but McLaughlin and Ali Doherty's performances were personal best marks.
Of the third places, five of them were personal bests including Hannah Bryson in the mile (5:56), Ellianna Chronopoulos in the 800 (2:46), Kayla Flynn in the triple jump (30-9.75), Ali Doherty in the long jump (13-9) and Isabelle Puccio in the discus (84-7).
The others came from Emily Doherty in the 400-meter hurdles (1:24), Kayla Flynn in the high jump (4-8) and Emily Grace in the 400 (66.6).
Wilmington will conclude its regular season on Saturday with a 12 pm home meet against Stoneham. A win would give the team its first undefeated outdoor season and the Middlesex League Division 2 championship crown.
“With Stoneham next and we will really need to be on our 'A-game' if we want to win. We definitely can not take them lightly and can be close. A win will give us an undefeated season and our first ever league title, so we can't get reckless and need to stay focused for at least one more week,” said Schell.
