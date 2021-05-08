WILMINGTON – Just two weeks ago, the Wilmington High School girls track-and-field team finished the abbreviated Fall-2 (indoor) season with a tremendous 4-1 record, despite having just 21 members on the team.
Now those same 21 athletes, as well as an additional seven others, will try to continue that success and perhaps make some more noise as the abbreviated outdoor season gets underway on Thursday against Burlington at the Kelley Memorial Track starting at 4 pm.
“We had a great Fall-2 season. We had the smallest team, well us and Watertown both had the same amount of kids of 21 and in some meets I didn't even get to have all 21 kids competing, so that goes to show the depth and the versatility that we had with all of these kids,” said head coach Brian Schell. “The best thing about this team is the versatility. These kids can mostly do any event.
“We're hoping to have our first ever winning season (since I have been the coach). We were 1-3-1 in 2019 and we have never beaten Burlington, Wakefield or Melrose. With the field events added, we're hoping to be really competitive against most of the teams. I think we're going to have a lot of close meets that come down to the relays. Hopefully the depth that we have can help us in those meets.”
This spring season the team will be led by co-captains Katie McLaughlin, a senior, and Amanda Broussard, a junior.
“Katie, who has been just a Godsend to me. She has just been huge for me and she's probably one of the more coachable kids I have ever had. Katie another versatile athlete with the 400-meter hurdles and she is also going to step up in the 800. That will be a tough double, but I know she's ready to do it. As far as a leader goes, she's just a natural born leader. She has done everything for me. If any of the girls needs their heads to be picked up, it's Kaitlyn, who is the first one to step up to try to cheer them up and get them back going in the right direction.
“Amanda is also a great leader and captain. I always like having a junior as a captain so they are always going to be my leader going into the following season and to set the precedent into the off-season to get these kids moving especially the younger kids. She will be our top middle distance girl with the 400. I know her goal is to break that 60 second time in the 400, so I have been working with (former WHS star athlete) Emma Garrity to see what kinds of things she has been doing (while at Bryant University) so I can give some new ideas and workouts to Amanda.”
Two years ago at the Eastern Mass Class C Meet, McLaughlin was 19th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.12) and Broussard was also 19th in the 400 (1:04.67) and how she is hoping to break 60 second mark. The two of them were also a part of the 15th place 4x400 relay race along with Angelina Zaykovskaya and Maggie Bourgeois.
In the distance events, Wilmington will look to juniors Shea Cushing and Olivia Erler, as well as sophomore Mallory Brown and freshmen Hannah Bryson, Ellianna Chronopoulos, Mia Stryhalaleck and Sofia Pitzen.
In the middle distance events, besides McLaughlin and Zaykovskaya, will be other versatile girls including senior Maggie Bourgeois and freshman Neda Stoeva, who will also compete in a number of the jumping (high, triple, long, hurdles) events.
The three Doherty sisters, junior Kaitlyn with freshmen twins Alison and Emily, will also be versatile between the sprints, some middle distance events, the relays and perhaps some field events.
“We have a strong sprint group with the Doherty sisters, Kaitlyn and Ali and even Maddie (Mulas) has also been consistent. We have a good triple threat in the dash, so that's good,” said Schell.
Mulas is a junior sprinter, while sophomore Kayla Flynn will be in the sprints and jumping events with support from freshmen Christina Chesbrough, Emily Grace, Molly MacDonald and Mollie Osgood.
“The 21 girls who made up our Fall-2 indoor team are all returning and then we also have seven more girls, including two more freshmen, Christina (Chesbrough) and Mollie (Osgood), and one of them looks strong in the sprints and the other looks strong in the hurdles and jumps, so there's more depth for us,” said Schell.
With the strength of the team includes the talent and experience from the Fall-2 squad and the versatility, it also includes the depth and talent in the field events.
“With the outdoor season now, with more events, we should be better as we have a strong field events group. We have a really strong throwing group for sure as far as discus and javelin,” said Schell. “We have Amber Flynn for discus and javelin, we have Sarah LaVita for javelin and we have a few people who have already thrown over 80 feet in these early practices including Isabelle (Puccio) and Alessia (Puccio) and even Sarah can also throw the discus. Molly (MacDonald), who ran the 300 in the Fall-2 season, is showing great promise in the javelin, so we have some depth in both of those events.
“The shot put we're still looking for some depth, but I know Amber will be our top thrower and she's already thrown 29 feet. Lilly Rubin will also compete in the throwing events.
“The long jump we kind of lacked a bit in the fall and every team did, but we're hoping to get everyone up to 15 feet this season. We have Celia (Kulis) and Kaitlyn (Doherty), who are really good with the jumps. They will rotate between long jump and triple jump. High jump we still have Kayla (Flynn) and Celia, Maggie (Bourgeois) as well, so we got a good strong group in the field events, which is always great to have.”
Two years ago, LaVita was sixth at the league championship meet in the javelin throwing 92-05.
Wilmington will have five meets this season, with Burlington and then at Wakefield on the 11th, at Melrose on the 20th and then home with Watertown on the 25th and Stoneham on June 1st. There's other scheduled meets tentatively scheduled including the state relay and the Eastern Mass Meets.
