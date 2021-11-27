The story below is a combination of two stories previously written in the Town Crier about the Wilmington High School Football team of 1961. One of them is when the team was inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018 and also mixed in are quotes from Kevin Field from a story that was published in 2011, celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary.
Prior to this past Saturday night, only six teams in the history of the Wilmington High School Football program had been inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. Before a sold-out crowd at the Hillview Country Club, the 1961 team rightfully became the seventh team to make the elite status dating back to the program's first year of existence in 1935.
The 1961 team, coached by Fred Bellissimo, was led by its four captains Ed Woods, Rick Froton, Kevin Field and Dave Fuller. The team finished 8-0-1 and captured the Lowell Suburban League Championship Title.
That season was the start of pure dominance by the 'Cats, who went on to finish 9-0 in 1962 winning another league title, before moving to the Merrimack Valley Conference and capturing league titles in 1964, 1967, 1968 and then 1972, the fifth title in 11 seasons.
While the achievement of finishing 8-0-1 on the season, including the league championship title was impressive enough for the 'Cats, this roster was completely loaded with tremendous talent including two current WHS Hall of Fame Coaches in Bellissimo and assistant at the time John Ritchie, as well as ten individuals who are currently enshrined into the Hall including Dicky Allard, Jack Bowen, Peter Emery, Billy Ritchie, Field, Froton, Jim Gillis, Keith Arnold, Jon Fairfield and Woods.
In the team's nine games, the Wildcats outscored their opponents 171-54, including posting shut out wins over Billerica, Bedford and North Reading, while giving up eight points or less in all but one game, the 18-18 tie against Chelmsford coming in the fifth game of the season.
On the season, Wilmington defeated Burlington (30-8), Billerica (12-0), Bedford (20-0), Dracut (14-6), tied Chelmsford, then topped North Andover (26-6), North Reading (19-0), Lynnfield (14-8) and Tewksbury (18-6).
When the season had ended, Woods was named to the All-Scholastic Class C team, following in the footsteps of his two brothers Leo and Joe, who were both part of the 1939 and 1948 league championship teams. Fairfield was named a reserve on the All-Scholastic team, and both Bowen and Field were named to the Boston Herald All-Scholastic Honorable Mention team. Bowen was given the William F. Casey Memorial Award as the team's Most Outstanding Player of the Year, coming as a junior.
This was also the first unbeaten season for Bellissimo, followed later in his career with three additional undefeated seasons.
“It was a fantastic season,” Field said. “We had kind of a rough year (the season before) where we lost some tough games, but we gave some very good teams like Lynnfield some great battles and then of course we beat Tewksbury. So it really started to come together the last few games (during the 1960 season).
“We expected to do well, but we did not imagine we would go undefeated, not in that league,” Field said. “There were so many tough games. There were no breaks on our schedule. I remember playing Chelmsford and their line averaged 250 pounds. They were all such big kids.”
The Wildcats started off the season with the 30-8 road victory against Burlington, and did it without Field, who was injured. Wilmington trailed 8-3 at halftime with Froton supplying the only points on a 21-yard field goal. In the second half, the 'Cats offense exploded with touchdowns by Frank Munroe, Bowen (24-yard run) and Bob O'Leary (47-yard-run).
The next contest was a home game against Billerica in front of 2,400 fans. Fields returned to the line-up but played just on offense, splitting duties at end with Billy Cotter. The scores came from Munroe and then Fields, who caught a pass from QB Allard, but the team's defense was the story of this win. Nose guard Albie Hall recovered two fumbles and Woods intercepted a pass late in the game with the Indians driving.
With the 2-0 start, Wilmington continued to dominate, this time a 20-0 win over Bedford. Fields scored two touchdowns, including a 65-yard punt return, then on a pass from Allard. O'Leary had the other TD, a 22-yard run.
The next opponent was Dracut, the reigning Suburban League Champions and were led by legendary coach Ed Murphy. Wilmington relied on its running game as Bowen had over 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown, while Allard scored the other one. Froton was tremendous in all phases of the kicking game, and defensively Woods had an interception and was part of stopping the Middies from scoring late in the game. Dracut had managed three first downs and moved the ball to the Wilmington 35, before being stopped on fourth down coming with 40 seconds left in the game.
The fifth game was the aforementioned tie with Chelmsford. This was a tough one for the 'Cats to swallow. Wilmington had a 12-0 lead after the first quarter and an 18-0 lead before Chelmsford scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game to come back and have the game end in a tie. Allard and Bowen scored on rushing touchdowns, before Woods added a 50-yard interception return for the third score.
While Chelmsford presented all kinds of problems for Wilmington's defense, the week six opponent North Andover came into 'Cats territory led by an outstanding running back named Gus Moynihan, who had scored 34 points in his previous four games. While he managed to finish with 138 rushing yards, Wilmington's ground game between Munroe, McLaughlin and Bowen combined for 380 rushing yards, led by an incredible performance by the entire offensive line, especially Woods who was unstoppable in this contest.
Allard had a very strong game rushing in the first score, while also adding a TD pass to Fields, which was described as 'the catch of the year, diving horizontally' and a two-point conversion pass to Fields. Bowen scored the last TD on a 65-yard run.
Defensively, Fairfield recovered a fumble and Cotter had an interception.
After a 19-0 win over North Reading, Wilmington took on Lynnfield and the 'Cats gave the Pioneers their first loss against a Class C or D team in the previous 17 games. Fuller came through with a huge defensive tackle, nullifying a score from the one-yard line.
Wilmington went up 14-0 on touchdowns by Allard on a QB sneak, behind the hole created by Fairfield and Hall, and then a rush by Bowen, and Allard to Field connection on the conversion pass.
Lynnfield cut the deficit to 14-8 and very late in the game the Pioneers were driving. They had the ball in the Wilmington 13 and the team's running back Frank Berardino – who the year earlier finished with 120 points on the season, ranking him second all-time in the history of the program – took the ball and crossed the goal line, but apparently the referees blew the whistles right before that to end the play, thus nullifying the touchdown. Berardino then lost his cool, and was penalized 15 yards. Lynnfield then had one final chance, but Fields intercepted a pass to seal the victory.
Wilmington closed out the season with an 18-6 win over Tewksbury in "The Mud Bowl Game," which gave the 'Cats the league championship title. Gillis, a sophomore, was named the Game's Most Outstanding Player.
“That was the game,” Field said. “It did not matter what your record was the rest of the year, all that mattered was if you won on Thanksgiving.
“I remember Tewksbury had a great team as well and I think I if they beat us they would have won the league. I remember we had gotten a snow storm, so the morning of the game they had plowed the field with actual snow plows and trucks, so the field was all muddy and it was very cold. But it was a great game and it was one we will never forget.”
That victory closed out the incredible season, one of the best in program history.
“We always played as a team,” Field said. “There were some games I felt like we had no business winning because the other teams were so big or so talented, but we just refused to lose. It was really just amazing teamwork.”
The members of the team includes (with their jersey number): Billy Ritchie (10), Peter Emery (11), Charles Ravagni (12), Billy Cotter (13), David Babine (14), Frank McLaughlin (15), Paul Currier (16), David Fuller (17/45), Joe Brewster (18), Jeff Williamson (19), Mike Masse (20), Ken Sugarman (21), Tommy Grant (22), Jimmy Gillis (23), Frank Munroe (24), Al Hall (25), Ricky Froton (26), Kevin Fields (27), Danny Moeglin (28), Mike Farrell (29), Jimmy Newhouse (30), Richard Page (31) and Keith Arnold (32);
Also, John Robbins (33), Ted McCormack (34), Gary Phillips (35), John Bevilacqua (36), Joe Gray (37), Ed Woods (38), Jon Fairfield (39), Ed Langone (40), Bill Ballou (41), Bob O'Leary (42), Frank Perdicaro (43), Pat Lippiello (44), Jack Bowen (46), Dicky Allard (47), Mike Burns (48), Ron Popa (49), Mike Anderson (50), Cliff Huston (51), Ken Butler (52), Jack Baldwin (53), Al Cuoco (54), Cory Coombs (55) and Steve Billings (56).
Also a part of the team was 15-year-old freshman Brandon Crawford, who had polio and was the team's No. 1 fan, in attendance of every game.
