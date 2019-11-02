WILMINGTON — A pair of teams hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive met at Alumni Field on Friday night when Wilmington and Wakefield squared off in a Middlesex League Freedom Division matchup.
Unfortunately for the Wilmington High Football team, only one team walked out of Alumni Stadium happy at the end of the night, and it was not the Wildcats, as Wakefield powered their way to a 35-14 win to clinch a spot in the Division 4 North playoffs which will get underway this weekend.
Wakefield piled up 322 yards on the ground without throwing a pass against the Wildcats on their way to improving to 4-3 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 2-5 on the season and fell short of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Big plays proved to be the difference in this one, as Wilmington's balanced attack actually outgained Wakefield by a margin of 362-322. Wakefield however, had touchdown runs of 60, 50 and 38 yards on the night.
“The big plays definitely hurt us,” Wilmington coach Craig Turner said. “They have a great running game and we are a little small up front and they took advantage of that. We were able to contain them at times, but then they would break one and in a game like this, that can really be all it takes.”
Wakefield had two backs rush for over 100 yards on the night, with junior Tucker Stikeman rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Aidan Sweeney ran for 107 yards and three scores of his own.
Wilmington meanwhile got 145 yards through the air from the quarterback duo of freshman Joseph McCauley and senior Christian Robarge, and 87 more yards on the ground from Robarge.
Wakefield got on the board on their first possession of the game, with Sweeney scoring from five yards out with 8:10 left in the first quarter to make the score 7-0 after the first of five Daniel Hurley extra points on the night.
But the Wildcats fought back to tie it up early in the second quarter when they went on a nine-play, 66-yard drive capped off by a seven-yard slant pass from McCauley to Robarge with 9:15 left in the half, making the score 7-7 after Stephen Smolinsky’s extra point.
The Wildcats benefitted from a 15-yard pass interference penalty and a personal foul on the drive, but the key play on the drive was an 18-yard run by senior running back Bailey Smith to give the Wildcats a first down at the 13-yard line. Two plays later McCauley would hit Robarge perfectly in stride on a slant pattern for the touchdown.
It was the type of play Turner is hoping to see more of from his young quarterback.
“I thought Joe threw the ball well at times tonight,” Turner said. “He is definitely coming along and improving every week. We also got Robarge in there for a little bit and I thought he did a nice job for us as well.”
Wakefield responded immediately however, with two quick scores to take control of the game, the first score coming just five plays after the Wildcats had scored, when Stikeman broke free for a 38-yard touchdown run with 6:41 left in the half.
The Wildcats put together a nice drive on the ensuing possession, with Robarge connecting with Smolinsky for a 15-yard pass and then breaking for an 18-yard run of his own to midfield. The
The drive would stall at the Wakefield 40-yard line, however, and two play later Stikeman would score again, this time from 60 yards out to make the score 21-7 with 1:21 left in the half, and that is how the teams would go to the break
The Wildcats surprised Wakefield with a perfectly executed onside kick to start the second half and took possession at the Warrior 49-yard line. Some nice running by Smith, and a 17-yard pass from Robarge to Gavin Erickson moved the ball all the way down to the 18-yard line, but a fumble by the Wildcats stalled the drive and Wakefield proceeded to go on a long drive that proved to be a dagger to the heart of the Wildcats.
A 12-yard scoring run by Sweeney capped of a time consuming, 11-play 80-yard drive and made it 28-7 in favor of the Warriors with 11:23 left in the game, but the Wildcats would counter with their most impressive drive of the game, marching 78 yards in five plays to pull within 28-14 when Smith plunged in from a yard out with 8:32 left in the game.
The key plays on the drive were a 59-yard run by Robarge down to the one-yard line on the play prior to the touchdown and a 22-yard pass from McCauley to Smith earlier in the drive.
This time it took just two plays for Wakefield to respond with a score of their own. The Warriors recovered the Wilmington onside kick attempt at their own 44-yard line, and two plays later Sweeney broke free for a 50-yard run that made it 35-14 with 7:47 left in the game, pretty much sealing the Wildcats fate for both the game and the post season.
“I thought we played well at times tonight, but obviously not well enough,” Turner said. “We have a lot of young guys in the lineup, and they are learning and getting better every week, so we are seeing some good things from them.”
Wilmington will take on Division 5 opponent Saugus in a non-playoff game this Friday night at Alumni Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.