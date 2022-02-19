WILMINGTON – The last time he scored a hat trick was his freshman year as a member of the JV team. The last time he scored four goals in a game … never.
On Saturday, Wilmington High senior Nathan Alberti scored all four of the teams goals, including the game winner coming just over a minute into the 4-on-4 overtime frame to lift the Wildcats to a 4-3 dramatic victory over Melrose in a Middlesex League Freedom Division contest held at Ristuccia.
It's believed that the last four-goal game by a Wildcat player was Ernie Mello back in the 2007-'08 season against Pentucket Regional.
“We really had been struggling scoring so the break out today is great, but you would like to see it by different people and not just one guy. (Nathan) really carried the ball tonight, especially when we had some penalties in that third period,” said head coach Steve Scanlon.
Melrose was up 1-0 less than five minutes into the game, but Wilmington came right back as Alberti tipped home a slap shot from the left point off the stick of senior blueliner Matt Vinal.
“That felt good because I hadn't scored in a bit,” said Alberti.
Back on January 17th, Alberti had a goal and three assists in the team's 7-0 non-league win over Matignon. After that, over the next five games, he along with the entire team were really snakebitten scoring a combined two goals, while being shut out three times, going 0-4-1 during that stretch.
After his first goal, Alberti had two golden chances to add two more, being stuffed on a breakaway and then on a partial breakaway later on, again snakebitten.
“I remember those (missed chances), luckily I was able to get those (goals) back,” he said.
And he did. Melrose took a 2-1 lead with a power play goal with 8:56 left in the second, but 1:57 later, Alberti fired off a shot from the right hand circle to tie the game back up at 2-2.
The score remained tied until early in the third period when he took a pass from Mike Daniels and buried it, only to see Melrose come back to tie it on another power play goal coming with 8:52 left.
From there neither team had any golden chances to score, so the game went into overtime. That's when Alberti ended it.
“I picked the puck up (in the neutral zone) and I saw the defenseman fall, so I saw daylight. I was imagining (getting the goal) and how much fun it would be. (As I moved closer to the net), I was finally able to put it away, going (upstairs short side on the) backhand (deak).”
Immediately his teammates mobbed him in celebration.
“(When the defenseman) fell, he was in alone and that point it's just a matter of getting it done. He roofed it and it was a beautiful goal – just like you draw them up,” said Scanlon with a grin.
Throughout the up and down season, Alberti has been one of the team's most consistent offensive players. He is tied for the league lead in points along with Daniels with 15 (8 goals and 7 assists). Alberti certainly can be crafty when the puck lands on his stick.
“Against the bigger goalies, if he concentrates shooting at their feet, I think he will score more,” said Scanlon. “He's a pretty clever offensive player. He does a lot of good things out on the ice.”
Alberti's hoping those good things and goals keep coming as the 'Cats try to qualify for post-season play, now with three games left.
“We have played some tough teams this year. We have done good against good teams and have done bad against bad teams, so today is a nice win. It helps us get a boost for the playoffs hopefully,” Alberti said. “We just have to keep plugging away. We tend to let one in and think that the (game is over) but clearly today, we played as if we were down the entire game and it wasn't over.
