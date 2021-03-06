WILMINGTON — It has been an unusual year of athletic competition for all teams, and at Wilmington High, the JVA and JVB Girls Basketball teams are a perfect example of just how unusual things can get in the new normal.
The JVA and JVB teams, who normally each play a separate schedule, were forced to combine for much of the season after many of both teams' games were canceled or moved due to the pandemic.
While combining the teams was certainly unusual, it also certainly seemed to work for the Wildcats, who went 8-2 on the season when working as a tandem under the direction of both JVA coach Don Cowden and JVB coach C.J. Cann. The JVB went 0-3 in their short amount of games they had as a group before changes.
For Cann, seeing this combination of players achieve so much success, especially the younger players from the JVB team, was very impressive.
“The team played incredible all season together. They really meshed well with each other especially having two levels of teams playing together at the same time in many games,” Cann said. “The younger girls were ‘thrown into the fire’ and still did an amazing job at giving us production off the bench when we needed it most. In terms of work ethic, these young girls really have a bright future in the program if they continue to build on what they have learned and how hard they play. Going 8-2 in a season where there were sometimes four games in four days is truly amazing and they really had to grind through fatigue and being banged up.”
The Wildcats fought through those injuries and fatigue throughout the season to achieve their impressive record, including one game in particular where they fought back from an 18-2 early first half deficit.
“We really got into the girl's ears and let them know that at this point it was a pride thing and how much do they want to be remembered for either fighting or giving up,” Cann said. “Instead of just fighting, the team came back and went on a large 30-6 run and ended up winning the game. It was amazing seeing the girls rally around each other and stay away from looking at the scoreboard as we mounted an amazing comeback.”
The members of this year's combined Wildcats team included freshmen Julia Archer, Maria Cummings, Shaylan Bresnahan, Isabel Jordan, Gabrielle Kulevich, Sophia LaVita, Neda Stoeva, and Grace Walsh, along with sophomores Anabelle Cook, Carolyn Haas-Timm, Bella Romano, Sofia Scalfani, and Kassidy Smith, as well as juniors Olivia Rogers and Faith Thacker-Benoit.
“Kassidy Smith, sister of senior Kayla Smith was incredible at running the point for us,” Cann said. “She has a calming demeanor and really wants to learn the game. She can be quiet, but her game speaks for itself. Freshman Shaylan Bresnahan was unbelievable especially for playing against girls that could be two years older than her. On the glass she really cleaned up and has a great Basketball-IQ.”
While their record was definitely impressive, the Wildcats could have gone winless on the season, and Cann would still have been impressed, not just with how they played, but also with how they adapted to playing through COVID and every other obstacle in front of them this season.
“I think the hardest part of the season, in my opinion for the girls, was having to crunch practices on a whim, and being able to deal with schedule changes constantly that coach Don and myself had to update them on almost daily or even by the hour,” Cann said. “I think from a coaching standpoint, trying to speak with girls during timeouts especially when in a rush to get something together and be six feet apart was the biggest challenge especially when trying to emphasize key points.
“The girls really were so resilient and it showed with how their record turned out. We told them all year that we get on them to be tough for a reason, and sometimes we are very hard on them in practices and games, but I hope they know that we do it for a reason: to make them the best player they can be.”
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
At the start of the season, Wilmington High Boys Junior Varsity Basketball coach Patrick Taylor had a message for his young team, many of who had suffered through a winless campaign as freshman last season.
“The team was made up of ten sophomores and three freshmen. Last year the majority of the freshmen were on a team that unfortunately didn’t win a game. Having watched them in practice daily last season, I knew this wasn’t because of a lack of effort or will to win, they just caught some bad breaks,” Taylor said. “I challenged them towards the end of the season to not be a group that would go winless two years in a row. I was really proud of them because they ended up winning two games against Stoneham and I could see the sense of relief when they did this.”
While their 2-6 record isn’t going to set any records for wins in a season, it marked a great improvement for the Wildcats and hopefully a step in the right direction for the boys basketball program as they attempt to rebuild.
One thing the Wildcats will definitely have working in their favor in their quest to rebuild will be the approach that their players are taking in trying to improve and stay positive. The entered the season with a positive attitude despite most of the players coming off a winless season, and they maintained it throughout what had to be a very difficult season.
“Obviously this season was unlike any I have coached before. Our team was shut down a couple of different times for a variety of reasons, but what stood out to me the most was the resiliency of the kids,” Taylor said. “They didn’t let it bother them at all. They kept a real positive outlook, came to practice and games ready to work, and definitely made the most of the condensed season. They definitely improved as the season went on and it was a real good group of kids to coach.”
The Wildcats roster included, as Taylor mentioned, ten sophomores and three freshmen. The freshmen members of the squad included Robert Elliott, Austin Harper and Michael Lawler, while the sophomores included Owen Cushing, Jonathan DiPlatzi, Austin Farrell, Thomas Gargan, Charles Maiella, Jared Parks, Shea Price, Jacob Roque, Matthew Steinmetz and Patrick Stokes.
“All thirteen guys contributed throughout the season,” Taylor said. “I have to really commend the kids, playing in a mask looked brutal, but they did it and there was very little complaining about it. Obviously, the limitations of two practices a week were an adjustment, but everyone in the league was following the same guidelines so it really just forced us to focus on making sure we got our skill work in during practice to be ready for the game.”
More than anything, Taylor and his players were just happy for the opportunity to play this season. Taylor was thankful that his team was able to compete at all this season, and moving forward he is hoping they are able to learn from one of Wilmington’s all-time best.
“I want to thank (Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Glen) Brand and (WHS Athletic Director) Ms. (Mia) Muzio for putting the work into making the season a reality. It was really nice to have some semblance of normalcy during the pandemic and it was a nice escape for the players and myself,” Taylor said. “I would also be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Kylie DuCharme and her two incredible achievements of 1,000 points and rebounds! To see her achieve those goals, with the added pressure of doing it during a shortened season, shows how mentally tough she is and will continue to be as a player. She’s a great example for all of Wilmington’s student-athletes to look up to.”
FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL
Things were looking even better at the freshman level for the Wilmington Boys Basketball program, as the first year Wildcats overcame a rough start to the season to win their final four games and finish 4-4 overall under the direction of coach Chris Frissore.
"We improved for sure as the season went on," Frissore said. "We lost our first four games and we won our last four games. We missed the first two weeks of practice due to Covid, so we were far behind to start. We really didn't understand how to play team defense until the Melrose game. But once we figured it out, we were much better and the offense became much better at the same time."
One key reason for the Wildcats success was that several players took their game to a higher level as the season went on. Chief among those improving players was sharp shooter Ben Marvin, along with rebounding ace Noah Spencer and top defender Charlie Rosa.
"Ben was our best offensive threat. He hit many clutch shots for us. He will have a future on varsity for sure" Frissore said. "Noah was an important part of our team because he was our big rebounder. He's not the tallest player but he knows how to use his body and strength to get rebounds. He will be on varsity in the future because he is a good basketball player and understands the game very well.
"One of our role players that I would like to acknowledge is Charlie Rosa. He wasn't going to score a ton of points. But he was working 110 percent all the time. He was a huge part of how we played defense at the end of games. He’ll have a future on varsity because he is a good player, but would get there on work ethic alone."
As Frissore mentioned, the Wildcats got off to a bit of a rough start, dropping their first four games of the season, but once they started rolling, there was almost not stopping them, and that was particularly evident in their first two wins of the season, over Melrose and Stoneham.
Starting with the Melrose game, the Wildcats trailed by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, but they played a great final eight minutes to come away with their first win of the season.
"We were having trouble stopping a player on their team until we focused a little more on not letting him get to the hoop with good team defense," Frissore said. "We also put the full court press on to create turnovers. We really buckled down on defense and got some timely turnovers. Combined with a few timely threes from the corner we won the game. It stuck out because this was the first game where we started to understand how to play defense as a team."
The Wildcats followed that up with an even bigger comeback against Stoneham just a later in the season, this time overcoming a ten point deficit with just four minutes left in the game.
"We put the full court press on again, and implemented a trap right over half court to come up with some good stops again," Frissore said. "We were still down by five with under one minute left. We drew up a play for Noah Spencer to get an easy basket to cut it to three. Then Ben Marvin hit a game tying three from the corner off a great feed. Ben then hit two free throws that ended up winning us the game. We played poorly the first half and then really stepped our defense up. We rolled over Stoneham two days prior so when we found ourselves down it showed how much better we had gotten over the year to be able to come together and pull out the win."
If Frissore has one regret about the season it is that he and his players just wish it was a little longer. It seems that just as they were hitting their full potential, the season came to an end.
This is a really good class of basketball players. I knew this team would be good. We missed the first two weeks of practice and that really hurt us. Which shows by our 0-4 start and our 4-0 finish. We lost the first two games to Burlington, that is the school we usually are very even with. I truly believe if we played them again at the end of the year we would have won handily.
In addition to the players mentioned above, other players who contributed to the Wildcats success included Andre Bouras, Jake Bourgeois, Aidan Burke, Christian Febbo, Jonathan Foresyth, Joseph Gavin, Evan Johnson, Andrew Maiella and Michael Oatis.
JV BOYS HOCKEY
Ever since he started coaching the Wilmington High Boys Junior Varsity Hockey team, Colin Foley has always stressed to his players that while winning is obviously nice, it is not the primary goal of a sub varsity team. Rather, it is about developing young players and helping them grow as young adults.
Now in his seventh year as the Wildcats JV Hockey (and Freshmen Boys Soccer) coach, Foley continues to spread the same message. And it certainly seems to have worked, as even in a very abbreviated season, the Wildcats battled their way to a 4-4 record, picking up some big wins along the way, while at the time, the Wildcats players became better prepared to take their game to the next level.
“I thought the boys created a fun and competitive environment,” Foley said. “I thought the boy’s JV ice hockey team demonstrated those qualities and had a successful year and pushed each other to be better as well as motivated each other and myself. We definitely improved as we went on.
“This year was tough on the players and coaches, we were limited in what we could do in practices and how many practices we could have. We were all just happy to be able to play and everyone was positive throughout the season. This season more than any other season, it was just about getting the athletes on the ice and skating and playing. We were fortunate to have a season and did our best with it.”
While they had plenty of fun, and in many ways were just happy to get on the ice, they were still going all out to try and win every game, which is what made their season finale on the road against Arlington all the more satisfying when they came away with a 2-1 victory.
“Arlington always has a strong team and strong hockey program. We played our most complete game of the year. I told the team before the game that this was it, this is the last time they’ll be playing this season so they had nothing to save anything for,” Foley said. “The team did just that, we played hard all game, had good goaltending from Justin Finnegan and Liam Crowley and we won the game 2-1. Arlington scored to bring it to within 1 with about a minute so we had to tighten things up a bit, but it was a great way to end the season.”
A big part of the reason for the Wildcats keeping things together all season long was the play and leadership of their juniors, William O’Shea, Joseph Cornish, Michael Sullivan and Liam Crowley, all of who, played very well this season.
“They were my leaders on the team and made sure everyone was on track throughout the season,” Foley said.
Offensively the Wildcats were led by several players, including Cornish, along with Brian Barry, Brett Ebert, and Casey Robbins, while freshmen James Keck and Daniel Lagunilla also chipped in some offense.
“I had a very balanced team I would say,” Foley said. “No one player got a bunch of goals and assists, it was a team effort across the board that contributed to most of our goals.”
Defensively, the Wildcats were led by freshmen Robert Cyr, James Caples, and Ryan Bornstein, while Eric Spinney, AJ Chisolm, and Clyde Lambert, all played well together and showed a smooth transition to high school hockey. In net, Liam Crowley and Justin Finnegan split time and they both played very well all season for the Wildcats.
“It was a weird year for any high school athlete, but hockey goalies faced a difficult challenge of not seeing a ton of shots due to limited practice time and then had to jump right into a game,” Foley said. “That is a tall task for any goalie, so I was very pleased with their play.”
As Foley said, this year was unlike any other for any high school athlete, but he felt that his team responded very well under the circumstances of rules change and other adjustments to still have a successful season.
“This winter season was different for everyone. In terms of how hockey looked, I was pleasantly surprised with the game play,” Foley said. “At the end of the day, every team and every sport looked different but everyone just wants a chance to play. My team never complained about the rules, we were all happy to have a chance to play. We wished we could have had more practices and games but we understood the circumstances we were dealing with. Overall, it was a positive experience.”
In addition to the players already mentioned, other members of the Wilmington High Boys JV Hockey team included Alexander Burns, Ryan Hayden, Chris Patterson, Jason Sousa, Michael Sullivan and Ryan Weinstein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.