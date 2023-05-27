A 10-8 win against Andover on Monday night improved the Wilmington High softball team’s record to 11-8 with only a Wednesday night game at home against Masconomet Regional remaining on the regular-season schedule.
After a 2-6 start, the Wildcats are 9-2 over their last 11 games with an offense that still hasn’t slowed down.
In its last three games, WHS beat Melrose by a 20-4 score, lost a close game to one of the state’s top programs in Burlington by a 5-2 score and then outslugged Andover.
The girls are 11th in Div. 2 in the latest power rankings released by the MIAA and will most certainly have a home game next week to start the state playoffs.
The Andover win was an exciting one.
Abby LaClair, Lily Mackenzie, Eva Boudreau, Cassie Tibbetts and Charlotte Forcina all had RBIs in the victory and Erin McCarthy scored three times.
Defensively, Ali McElligott had four putouts while pitcher Julia Archer earned the win on the mound.
WHS led 10-3 late in the game before Andover made a push in the seventh, scoring five times.
Down 1-0 early, Wilmington scored twice in the second, once in the third and then four in the fourth to open a 7-3 advantage.
Senior Sofia Scalfani had a big triple to lead off a three-run fifth inning for the ’Cats.
