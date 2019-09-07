WILMINGTON — According to different studies and several written stories from various well-known pediatricians across the country, female athletes ages 15-to-20, suffer 1.6 times more ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injuries than boys do and studies also show that more of these injuries occur in soccer than any other sport.
Over the years, there's been plenty of local high school and collegiate athletes — male and female — who have suffered ACL injuries, have gone under the knife, went through months of rehabilitation to get back to where they once were.
One of the tri-captains of this year's Wilmington High School girls' soccer team, Jessie McCullough, is hoping she is only of those athletes. She sat out all of last year due to an ACL injury she suffered during her Club Soccer team back in April of 2018.
A year later from that devastating injury that kept the striker out of action for eight months, things have turned around for the multi-sport athlete, who is also a member of the varsity lacrosse team and previously played on the subvarsity basketball team before her injury.
Today, McCullough is completely healthy. According to her coach Sue Hendee, she is stronger, faster and wiser. To top it all, she has already given a verbal commitment to continue to play the game that she loves next year at St. Michael's College, a Division 2 program out of Vermont.
"I haven't played on this high school team since my sophomore year so I'm excited to have that opportunity again," said McCullough. "It stinks sitting on the sidelines and not being involved and stuff. It's hard because you feel like you're not included as much because there's talking going on from the field and you don't know about any of the conversations. You are just sitting there and it stinks."
The injury happened in April and she had to wait a month due to the swelling and doctors had to make sure that she could move her knee before she had the surgery. The injury came while playing for her Club Team, Benfica.
"I was going for the ball and I landed on my ankle and it twisted and my knee popped out the other way," described McCullough. "It just went numb after that. I tried to stand up and it gave out so that's when I knew something was wrong.
“At first I didn't think it was a big deal because I didn't know and I didn't expect anything like that to happen to me because I just figured 'not me'. But then it just really stunk in the beginning because (the thought of the injury is) always in your head. I couldn't do anything last summer (because of it). I was always at physical therapy and everything just hurt."
McCullough's summer, along side her only brother Luke and her parents Gary and Andrea, who were both athletes in high school themselves, consisted of physical therapy, physical therapy and maybe some sleep. Not much else.
"I went to a trainer to make sure that I wasn't going to do anything else to my other knee or to the same one," she said. "Then I did a lot of physical therapy and when that ended, I was kind of on my own for a while.
“I started soccer again this past January like once a week. Then I started to play more in April when the club season came around again and (my knee) was rusty at first but then once I got better, I got right back into it."
After playing Club this past spring — as well as suiting up to play lacrosse at WHS — and giving that verbal commitment to St. Michael's, McCullough is rearing to go for her final season in a Wildcats' uniform. Hendee believes that McCullough has the potential of putting together a very strong season.
"An ACL injury is devastating because you are out for essentially a year," said Hendee. "She actually came back pretty quick and was able to play lacrosse in the spring. She worked really, really hard (to get back to full strength). The good news about it is she is stronger than she's been before, she's faster than she's ever been because of all of the rehab that she did. I think the injury has helped her grow as a player."
McCullough, a tri-captain, will be one of the forwards on this year's team, joining other returners Annie Wingate, Madison Grace, Alyssa Granara and Kali Almeida. Certainly the potential is there for this group to find the back of the net early and often.
"I get to play with Madison and Annie on my side and I have grown up with them so it's fun to get back together with them," she said. "I haven't played with Annie in a long time. It's just cool to be with them again because we were always together in the eighth grade so it's fun because it's how it used to be."
Hendee added that this forward group may not be as fast collectively as ones in years past, but are extremely aggressive to the ball, and also know where to be at all times.
"Jessie's always had a good head for soccer," said Hendee. "She has a good soccer-IQ. It just seems like that she has been able to put everything all together now — especially when you combine that with being a little bit quicker. It seems like she has not lost her aggressiveness. She's not intimidated coming off her injury, which is nice to see because a lot of people get shy coming off an injury. I think she's going to have a good year."
Certainly McCullough is hoping for a good — and fully healthy season — but she also realizes that the entire team has the capabilities of keeping the strong winning tradition going within the program. The Wildcats have qualified for the state tournament in each of the past eight seasons.
"Everything is looking good," she said. "I think we just have to put a few more things together during practice, which we have a lot of time to do before our first game so I think we can be pretty good if we can put everything together by then."
