With the high school football season being moved to February of next year, we are going to run an archive story matching up with that current week’s game. The story below is the week two win over Austin Prep coming from 2012.
READING — They play in a higher division, play in a much better league, have better talent, and yes, were favored to win. But for the Wilmington High School Wildcat Football team, they had to play the game first. And although it started off on the right foot, things got very sloppy in the second half for the Wildcats much like they did for the Patriots on Sunday. But Wilmington was able to hang on, defeating a very feisty, very energetic and tough Austin Prep Cougar team, who refused to bow down to the Mighty Wildcats, fighting until the very end before Kevin Moriarty’s 44-yard run in the final minute of the game, gave the Wildcats a huge first down, and more importantly, a 20-14 non-league victory played Saturday morning in Reading.
Wilmington escaped the Austin Prep field with the win to improve to 2-0, behind a monster performance by senior Sean Hanley, who tossed two TD passes, ran in another and also picked off three interceptions by Austin’s starting quarterback Ryan Havey.
“That’s a career game right there,” said head coach Mike Barry. “He had three interceptions, a 60-yard touchdown run, and he threw two touchdown passes — that’s an Al Bundy game right there. We joke around with the coaches saying it was an Al Bundy game from (the TV show) Married with Children and (the) Polk High (Panthers) and that was Sean today.
“He played very well. He’s that type of kid. He’s a very tough kid and I think people kind of underestimate that at times.”
Both TD passes by Hanley went to junior John Parsons, who had another dominating game on both sides of the ball.
Wilmington was called for seven penalties for a combined 77 yards, while Austin Prep didn’t get called for a single infraction. But AP turned the ball over four times, the first on a fumble recovery by James Perry which led to Hanley’s first touchdown pass to John Parsons, on a 29-yard strike just 2:05 into the ballgame.
Later in the first quarter, AP turned the ball over on downs, going for it on fourth down at the Wildcat 26 but an incomplete pass gave Wilmington possession. It took just two plays for the Wildcats to score again as Moriarty went to his left for a huge 63-yard run, which was followed by a 10-yard TD pass to Parsons, his second score of the game and Wilmington took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
After both teams were forced to punt, AP strung together a 12-play drive which lasted over five minutes moving the ball all the way to the Wildcat 20 yard line. On third-and-five from the 20, Havey tossed his second interception of the first half, and again it was picked off by Hanley, who returned the ball to the 17 only to have it moved back to the 5 on a Wilmington unsportsmanlike penalty.
Hanley did his version of Alex Smith in this drive, completing two passes and adding another first down on an 11-yard roll out keeper play. But the biggest play of the drive was the halfback option to Parsons, who then found Chris Frissore, who caught a 40-yard pass on the trick play moving the ball to the AP 40. But two more penalties forced Wilmington to punt, and three plays after that the Wildcats took a 14-0 lead into the halftime break.
The Wildcats quickly upped their lead scoring on its first possession of the third quarter as Hanley took the ball right up the ball before cutting to his right and going in untouched for a 69-yard touchdown run making it 20-0 as the PAT kick was blocked.
Austin Prep scored the final two touchdowns as Tyler Finigan went in from one-yard out on fourth down with 8:01 left in the fourth, before he made things really interesting with a 9-yard run on an inside trap call with 2:03 left. The conversion pass was good and AP cut the lead down to six. Moriarty ended the game with seven carries for 123 yards with two huge runs becoming so critical to the win. Frissore added three catches for 73 yards and booted two PAT kicks. Defensively, Parsons again had a big game.
