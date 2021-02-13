Over the course of this winter season, we have featured seven “legendary coaches” between Wilmington High School and Shawsheen Tech. Those featured included: Mark (and Al) Donovan, Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental, Bill Ritchie, Georgia Dadoly, Bill Gordon and Jim McCune. Below is the eighth feature on WHS Hall of Famer Alice McCarthy, who coached basketball, field hockey and softball in some capacity from 1955 to 1970.
This feature concludes the winter season portion of the 15-part series and we will pick this series back up when the spring season arrives to focus on the coaches from those sports.
WILMINGTON — As we have said with previous stories, there's only five female coaches in the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame, and we have previously featured Evelyn Carter Wells and Georgia Dadoly, and now we will feature Alice McCarthy, who like those other two coaches, spent time guiding the student-athletes in various different sports, including field hockey from 1955 to 1966, girls basketball from 1955 to '61 and then softball from 1955 to '64.
McCarthy was one of the first inductees into the WHS Hall of Fame in 1991.
Before becoming a teacher, McCarthy was an outstanding athlete, who grew up in Lowell. She dabbled in every sport imaginable and in the late 1940s, as part of the Lowell State Teachers College, she played every sport you can imagine between basketball, badminton, tennis, softball, etc.
In the early 1950s, she was a teacher and coach at Notre Dame Academy before being recruited by the Physical Education Department at WHS for the 1955-'56 school year to be a teacher, as well as being appointed as the head varsity and JV coach for all of the female sports, including field hockey, basketball and softball.
Her field hockey and basketball teams found immediate success. Take away her first field hockey season of 1955 when the team played just two games, the following two seasons in both field hockey and basketball, the teams went undefeated.
The 1957 field hockey team finished 9-0, and outscored its opponents 27-2. That team was led by captain Judy Rosselli and other members included: Virginia Dawson, Gwen Fisher, Carol McKay, Janice Sparks, Gertrude “Pudge” Cushing, Dawn Iverson, Janice Kimball, Regina Klements, Joanna Hancock, Ruth Sullivan, Pat Manuel, Judy Iverson, Loretta Dawson, Mary Quandt and Carol Crispo.
Rosselli and Cushing were also the captains of the softball team in 1959, helping the team finish with a 4-1-3 record.
The 1955 basketball team was led by Patricia Bennett and former US Olympian and WHS Hall of Famer Jeanne Ashworth. The following year, McCarthy was introduced to another Hall of Famer named Marion (Halpin) Hodges.
“Alice was very, very good into the fundamentals (of sports),” said Hodges. “Alice coached basketball, softball and field hockey. She was just very big on those fundamentals. One of the things that I always remember is I believe it was when I was in the ninth grade and she wanted me to learn a new shot for basketball so she brought her sister, who was a coach herself, in to teach me how to take a hook shot.
“Alice would see the talent in people. We weren't champions too much or anything like that, but when we played, we had a good time and she just really stressed the fundamentals and just spent so much time on the fundamentals, especially in basketball.
“Alice always saw in you your love of the sport. She had a love for all sports. She would see that and I always liked that about her. I mean, who would give a seventh grade girl a chance to play on the JV Basketball team? Then I played varsity for her (the next three years) and that's the time when the roving player came in.”
McCarthy allowed Hodges to play basketball for the JV team as a seventh and eighth grader, before bringing her up to the varsity team as a freshman. Shortly after that, the coach taught Hodges a few tricks.
“One of the things that I always remember is I believe it was when I was in the ninth grade and she wanted me to learn a new shot for basketball,” recalled Hodges. “She brought her sister, who was a coach herself, in to teach me how to take a hook shot.”
The hook shot ended up being a trademark play for the team and for Hodges.
“We were only playing three to a side and we only had two dribbles,” she recalled about the old rules of the game. “Alice came up with a down the center play and a sideline play. She actually made a play around my shot. She knew where I shot from and she set up a play and said 'I want to try this' so it was a pass-pass and I took the shot to the left of the foul line. That was the goal for me to get the ball at that spot.
“You had six girls (combined) playing at the time. You would pass the ball in the middle because you would only get two dribbles so I had to get the ball, take my dribble and then shoot. She would set that play up and she would also know what other teams had. Barbara Hood just took off in Billerica, she was just that good and Alice would try to stop her.
“I remember beating Chelmsford one time. I remember another time we all wore pigtails and we played terrible so she said no more pigtails – stop worrying with how you look and go out and play!”
According to the WHS Hall of Fame write-up on McCarthy, “her teams were extremely competitive and also very sociable, as her teams became known to have cookies and soft drinks with the competitors after the game.”
Also according to that same write-up, besides helping Hodges develop a hook shot, some other memorable moments in McCarthy's basketball coaching career included when she went up against her sister Kay, who was the Notre Dame Academy coach, and whose star player was Alice's youngest sister Ellen. Wilmington did prevail in that game.
Her team's aggressive style on defense proved to give an undefeated Burlington High team some trouble, losing a terrific game by just two points.
In field hockey, McCarthy's teams were the only league team to beat Billerica in the late 1960s.
Besides coaching the three sports at WHS, she also was behind the efforts of starting up intramural tennis and gymnastics teams, besides being an official in field hockey, basketball and softball.
In total, she coached 29 varsity seasons, while she also served as the JV coach for all three sports, during that entire duration.
“She was a good lady, but I was afraid of her because she did have good rules,” said Hodges. “She saw something in me, she saw the talent in people and I think she just had her way like that as a coach. We worked hard for her because we were somewhat afraid of her. She expected a lot from you and you wanted to perform for her.”
McCarthy resides in Maine.
