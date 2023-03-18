Across the country, the NCAA is currently at the crossroads of winter in spring. Whether it be season-ending conference tournaments or a fresh start on the diamond, Wilmington athletes are well represented.
On the track, at Holy Cross, freshman Celia Kulis competed in the Patriot League Championship on February 25th, where she participated in the pentathlon. She set three personal bests, including a 5.05-meter long jump, a 9.44-meter shot put, and an 8.84 time in the 60-meter hurdles. Her hurdle time qualified her for the finals as well as the ECAC’s.
On the second day of competing, Kulis, a former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, finished eighth in the 60-meter hurdles finals with a time of 9.02.
At the ECAC Indoor Championship, Kulis totaled 3,212 points in the pentathlon, earning two more personal bests (9.47 meters in shot put and 2:36.72 in the 800-meters). Her 60-meter hurdles time resulted in a third place finish.
Bryant’s Emma Garrity had a successful performance on the track at the ECAC/IC4A Meet on March 6th. In the 500 meters, Garrity earned silver in her second straight All-East finish in the event.
MEN’S TRACK
At UMass Lowell, graduate student Joseph Gaudreau, a former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, competed on day two of the ECAC/IC4A Championships on March 4th. In the 400-meter, Gaudreau took second place with a time of 47.71.
The River Hawks kick off the spring season on March 22nd at the Raleigh Relays.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
On Saturday, Bentley’s magical run came to an end with a 62-47 loss to Assumption in the NCAA East Region Semifinals.
Kylie DuCharme played 13 minutes of the action, collecting three rebounds. In the Falcons’ 53-39 win over Le Moyne in the semi-final, DuCharme had two points and two rebounds.
The sophomore posted averages of 2.3 points and 3.6 rebounds this season.
Continuing on the hardwood, the Rams of Framingham State ended their season in the MASCAC Semifinals with a 90-76 loss to Westfield State.
Jenna Tavanese played ten minutes and recorded a rebound and an assist in the effort.
The sophomore closes her season after averaging 5.6 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game.
SPRING SPORTS
BASEBALL
On the baseball diamond, Northern Essex Community College has started their season campaign with a 4-4 record.
On the mound, sophomore Tristan Ciampa has made two appearances this season. In a March 5th 3-2 win over the University of Connecticut at Avery Point, Ciampa tossed four innings and struck out five to pick up the win.
On March 10th, Ciampa got the nod to start, earning the win on a five inning outing resulting in six strikeouts while allowing two runs in a 14-2 win over Minnesota North College-Itasca.
The Knights have games against Oakton Community College and Herkimer College this week.
At Franklin Pierce, senior Danny Gracia, a former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, has made two appearances this season, including a two-inning showing in a March 12th 6-0 loss to Jefferson. Gracia struck out two without allowing a hit.
Franklin Pierce is off to a 9-4 start with games against Felician this weekend.
At Salem State, graduate student Carl Beatrice has appeared in one game thus far for the Vikings. In a 9-3 loss to Keene State on March 13, Beatrice went three innings, striking out two while allowing three runs on three hits.
The Vikings are 0-3 thus far with games against Plattsburgh, Rutgers-Newark, and Eastern Connecticut this week.
MEN’S LACROSSE
At Keene State, senior Ben Wright has already picked up three points just two games played into the Owls’ season.
The attackman assisted on two goals in a February 21st 23-12 loss to Western New England, as well as netting a goal in a February 18th 14-8 loss to Endicott.
The Owls are 1-3 on the season as they eye Clarkson on Wednesday.
At Seten Hill, freshman Gavin Erickson has made an immediate impact to his college lacrosse career after a hat trick in his college debut on February 10th in a 25-4 win over Alderson Broaddus.
Erickson, another former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, also picked up an assist in a March 11th 22-4 win over North Greenville.
The Griffins are off to a 3-2 start with a contest against the University of Mount Olive this Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
At Colorado Mesa, sophomore goalie Shannon Murphy has played three games this season, posting an average .375 save percentage.
Last Sunday, Murphy posted a save percentage of .500 in a 20-5 win over CSU Pueblo, making 12 saves in the effort. Murphy made 19 saves in her season debut against Grand Valley on March 3rd.
The Mavericks are 2-1 to start the year with games against Rockhurst University this week.
