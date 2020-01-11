WILMINGTON – In a game they absolutely had to win if they hope to potentially qualify for the post season later next month, the Wilmington High Basketball team stepped up in a big way last Friday night, picking up their first win of the season with a 60-51 win over Middlesex League rival Stoneham at the Lawrence H. Cushing Gymnasium.
The win improves the Wildcats to 1-4 on the season, but more importantly evened their record at 1-1 against Division 3 opponents as they seek to achieve a .500 record in those games in order to qualify for the post-season.
Regardless of the opponent, Wildcats coach Dennis Ingram was thrilled to see his team get into the win column.
“I think everybody on the team enjoyed it,” Ingram said. “Wins are tough to come by, so when you get it, it is great and I think everybody on the team really enjoyed it.”
The Wildcats were led by a pair of outstanding performances from sophomore guard Tommy Mallinson and senior guard Kevin Palmerino. Mallinson led the way with 21 points, two assists, six rebounds and five steals, while Palmerino chipped in with 13 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals.
While the game was close throughout, the Wildcats seemed to be in control all the way through. Stoneham held a 4-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game, but after that the Wildcats never trailed again, holding leads of 18-13 at the end of one quarter and 27-23 at the half.
“If you look back at the score by quarters, they outscored us by one point in the second quarter, but in the other three quarters we were able to outscore them,” Ingram said. “We felt pretty good coming into the game. I think we brought some of that confidence we had gained in practice and I think carried that over into the game.”
The confidence was evident right from the start in the Wildcats shooting with Mallinson and junior guard James McCarron knocking down three pointers early on.
The score stood tied at 8-8 with just over two minutes left in the opening quarter when the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run, starting with a nice put back by underneath from senior center Andrews Munsie and followed by a three-pointer off the backboard from Mallinson and another three-pointer by Palmerino to make the score 16-8 with 51 seconds left.
Stoneham would close the gap to get within 18-13 before the end of the quarter, but the Wildcats had set the stage for how the rest of the game would play out.
Wilmington would maintain their lead throughout the second quarter, leading by as many as seven points midway through the frame when Mallinson had a steal at midcourt and then made a great spin move to the basket to make the score 24-17.
Stoneham would fight back to within 25-23 late in the frame, but a bucket by Palmerino with 20 seconds left sent the teams to their locker rooms with the Wildcats holding a 27-23 advantage.
That seemed to be a theme throughout the game, as Stoneham would cut into the Wildcats lead time and time again, cutting the lead to three or even one point, but the Wildcats always seemed to have a response, consistently rebuilding their lead to a more comfortable five or six-point advantage.
It was more of the same in the third quarter, with Stoneham closing to within 27-26 and 29-28 behind some hot shooting from junior guard Connor Gilmartin (23 points), but the Wildcats responded once again, extending their lead to 38-31 on a three pointer by sophomore Will Doucette with 1:50 left in the frame, and they held a 40-34 advantage after three quarters of play.
“It definitely had that feel, of us being in control,” Ingram said. “So many times, we were looking up, saying are they going to make a run? But our guys would come up with a stop, or they would turn it over and we would come down the other end and get a big bucket. They responded really well.”
A big key to that response of course was Palmerino and Mallinson, who time and again would grab the big rebound or make the big shot to keep the Wildcats in control.
The final example of their efforts came midway through the fourth quarter when Stoneham had closed to within 43-39, but Palmerino came back on the next Wildcats possession to drain the three-pointer to give Wilmington a 46-39 lead with 3:51 left in the game.
“Kevin played great. He had that big three in the fourth quarter. We run the two- point guard offense, through the two of those guys, so we really put a lot of it in their hands. We need them to both well and they both played well tonight,” Ingram said. “Tommy knows his skill set. We are looking for offense from him and he is not afraid to shoot. You could see the confidence coming out of them.
“Any time they made a mistake, there was no hanging of the heads. It was just like, ok, we will get them next time. You could feel the confidence starting to grow with the whole team, and it starts with those two guys”
In addition to their clutch three point shooting, Mallinson, Palmerino and the rest of the Wildcats were also clutch at the free throw line down the stretch, making eight of nine three throws in the final minute of the game to seal the win, capping off what was a great night overall from the free throw line for Wilmington.
“We went 10-for-11 in the fourth quarter and 13-for-18 in the game which is great,” Ingram said. “I have been talking with them for the past two weeks, reminding them that in our last game against Stoneham we were 15-for-31 from the line and we lost by ten points. It looks like they heard the message and stepped up and made big shots.
“Watching those guys step to the line with confidence and knocking those down with a little swagger was great to see.”
‘CATS FALL TO ROCKETS
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they were unable to keep their positive momentum going on Tuesday night when they suffered a 70-39 loss at home to Reading. The game was actually close at the end of the first quarter, but Reading then proceeded to outscore the Wildcats 43-13 through the second and third quarters on their way to the blowout win.
Mallinson led all Wildcats scorers with nine points, while Andrew Munsie added seven.
