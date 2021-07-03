WILMINGTON - At their meeting last Wednesday night, the Wilmington School Committee heard updates on everything from sports to summer school to library books.
The updates began with Athletic Director Mia Muzio’s request to start a co-op program for girls varsity ice hockey with Stoneham High School. She explained that a decrease in participation and interest had put the team in a place where they would only have eight high school players next year by themselves. With Stoneham High’s ten players, they would get up to 18 with the merge.
She assured the committee there would be no user fee for Wilmington students, and that they would split the cost of ice. The program would start with two years based on the need to provide an opportunity to play and hope to create more interest to stand on their own after that. She also said that the current coaches would become co-coaches and they wouldn’t buy new jerseys.
School Committee Chair Jenn Bryson asked if the girls hockey players were comfortable with the proposal, and the athletic director responded that they were willing to adapt in order to keep playing. The committee appreciated Muzzio’s initiative and voted to approve the program.
Since the School Committee meeting, both the Middlesex League and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association also approved the merge.
Muzio was reached by phone and was asked about this move.
“I think long-term for the standability of the program, this move was necessary,” she said. “I do not think we would have fielded a team without taking part in this co-op opportunity.”
Before the winter of 1999, Girls Hockey didn’t exist at Wilmington High School. About two or three years before that, former head coach Joe McMahon had a conversation with former Athletic Director Jim Gillis about starting up a program. Those talks continued for the next two years, until a decision was made by Gillis, who brought McMahon as the head coach for that 1999-00 season. The program was considered ‘club’ and played a JV schedule for its first two years, which McMahon served as a volunteer coach, before being officially elevated to head coach three years later.
He served from 2000 to 2012, which included making state tournament appearances five times, while winning three Cape North League titles, winning three state tournament games and advancing to the Division 2 State Semi-Final game back during the 2006-07 season.
McMahon and his assistant coach Ken DeMaggio compiled a record of 92-96-12, and were 91-84-12 before the entire athletic department shifted gears and moved into the Middlesex League, easily the toughest Girls Hockey League in the entire state.
Through those 12 years, McMahon had two 19-win seasons, while winning 17 and 12 in other memorable seasons.
McMahon and his assistants left during the middle of the 2012 season in which the team was comprised of 21 girls, 15 of which are sophomores or younger, including five girls who attend the Wilmington Middle School.
Before that, and the switch to the Middlesex League, the Girls Hockey program merged with North Reading as part of an earlier co-op program, which was a big part in the team's success.
After McMahon, the program went through a handful of coaches with Jeff Covelluzzi (2.5 years, 13-31-2), Mike Gautreau (3 years, 10-41-7) and current coach John LaPiana, who has a record of 24-44-12 in four years, including a 7-11-3 mark this past year, including a 3-1 first round state tournament loss to Falmouth. This year’s team had just 14 players on it and now heading into this winter, only eight girls had signed up.
“I don't think anyone wants to be in this position, but there is the need to go to the co-op program,” said Muzio. “Some may feel that we are losing our identity a bit, but in the grand scheme of things, these girls really want to skate and this is how we're going to do it. I think the kids and the parents will come to realize that this is temporary and the goal is to be able to stand alone, but we need time to do that.
“Right now we only have seven skaters and one goalie and for a varsity hockey program, that's not sustainable. Maybe we could have gotten an eighth grade waiver, but there were only two or three girls who were interested, so even if we got all three, we're still looking at just ten skaters and one goalie, and that would not have been a positive impact on the program. We just need some time to be put in a position to stand on our own again.”
Muzio added that all practices and games will be at Stoneham's Arena.
“Actually this will benefit the girls because they will get more ice time and will be practicing four days a week,” she added.
Over the previous two years Stoneham and merged with Melrose, and now it appears as if Melrose is back on its own and Wilmington and Stoneham will be together for the next two years and then school officials will see what happens with numbers from each program.
