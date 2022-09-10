WILMINGTON – When last year's football season came to an end, head coach Craig Turner knew that he would be losing a lot of senior players and a lot of two-way players. While those players were taking their game experience with them along with their caps-and-gowns, there would also be holes in the locker room and the huddles, in terms of leadership.
When the season was officially completed, the holdover players voted for captains, and two guys were clearly the frontrunners, Peter LeBlanc and Joey Kullman. For Kullman, some could view that as a surprise since he didn't see the field much as a junior, but others such as Turner, were not surprised at all.
“It's unique for a kid (to be named captain) – (and although he) was as tough as he was and was a great special teams player for us – being honest, he didn't play a lot for us (last year) on Friday nights. It shows you what his teammates think of him that they voted him a captain,” said Turner. “There's other kids from (last year's) junior class who played on the varsity team and Joey was by far, along with Peter, the leading vote getters for captains. It wasn't even close. That says a lot about what Joey means to them and what they think of him. I'm just proud of him and really happy for him. He's a great kid, who has great parents. His parents are awesome. I'm excited to see him play on Friday nights.”
Perhaps one of the many reasons why Kullman was named a co-captain is because of the way he has handled all of the ups and downs that he's been through over his first three years in the program.
“That spring (COVID) season (when Joey was a sophomore), all of the freshmen and sophomores would get together and then all of the juniors and seniors would play together and that's just how they did it in the Middlesex League, so Joey was down with the sophomores,” explained Turner. “They didn't have a single kid that could throw the ball or run the offense. When I tell you that Joey couldn't really throw the ball either, he really couldn't, but he is smart and tough, so they asked him to play quarterback, a position he never played before in his life. He played it and did an awesome job. That's just the type of kid he is.”
During that abbreviated spring season, while playing QB for the JV team, Kullman got hurt but really didn't tell anyone.
“I got hit in a weird way and my right shoulder popped out. I just thought nothing of it. It then kept popping in and out and it was just whatever,” he said. “I kept going forward because it's football (and injuries happen), but throughout the rest of the season it got worse.”
At the end of that spring 2021 season, he got an MRI and was told that he had a torn labrum. Despite that news, a few months later, he was on the wrestling mat, competed in two quad meets before he knew that he couldn't do it anymore.
“When I got the MRI, they said it was a torn labrum from 12 o'clock to 6 o'clock. (Eventually) I had to get shoulder surgery and I couldn't really do anything else because I was in a sling for six weeks. After those six weeks, I started physical therapy and had to go every day,” he said.
Kullman never told anyone how much pain he was in. Turner though knew he was dinged up a bit, but didn't think anything more of it because Kullman continued to show up at practice, continued to hit, get hit, and do all of the drills that everyone else did.
“You have kids every day who come in who just don't feel good, they are a little sore and they say they can't practice. Joey was literally dragging his leg with one arm hanging off of him, and never said a word about (his injuries),” said Turner. “He goes off and gets it wrapped and goes out and practices his butt off. He's just that type of kid. He doesn't say much. You know what you're going to get out of him because he works his butt off all of the time. Any other team, except for what we had last year, he's playing a ton. It was just one of those things where we had a senior-laden group which had two senior linebackers and another junior (so he didn't see the field that much). I'm excited for him to have that opportunity this year.”
Kullman had surgery back on February 11th of this year and has been on the mend ever since.
“It was a lot (to deal with) — definitely a lot. There were times when I'd be wrestling and my shoulder would just lock and I couldn't move it for a certain amount of time and then (later) it would just pop back in,” he said. “It was scary, so it was just a matter of time (before I had to get surgery).
“It really set me back a lot. Physical Therapy helped me get through it and now I'm back and ready to play. I just got cleared about two weeks before the season started and that was just awesome.”
Again, not even before week one of the season starts, Kullman is displaying his leadership skills. He came to the pre-season tryouts/practices, expecting to be a linebacker on defense as well seeing time on the offensive side as a tight end.
“We just moved Joey from linebacker to defensive end – just two days ago,” said Turner after last Thursday's practice. “We just feel like it's a better fit with what he can do and it's a better fit of what we're trying and wanting to do. We need our defensive ends to be very smart and he checks that box a million times. We need them to be very tough and he checks that box a million times over. The linebackers (spot) is a little less thinking and you go down hill and run and we have other guys who are probably a better fit for that, but we didn't have guys at defensive end who can do it like he can. We're excited to have him in there.
“Offensively, we have a lot of guys at (the tight end) position, but he knows exactly what he's supposed to do all of the time. He can help the guy next to him. He's just one of those kids who you never have to worry about. You never have to worry about what he's doing or what's going on because he's always locked in and knows what he's doing or supposed to be doing.”
Kullman has played football since he was in the second grade. He's played pretty much every position on the field over the course of those many years of buckling up the helmet. To him, it's just 'put me in coach, I'm ready to play' – anywhere!
“I got moved to defensive end and I'm fine with that. If it's what is best for the team, then I'll go there. It's kind of the same as playing outside linebacker – you just have to keep your guy contained, don't let people around me and tackle,” he said.
Turner went on to say that Joey reminds him so much of his oldest brother Nick, who now attends Norwich University. Nick was a center and defensive lineman, who was a senior on the 2018 team.
“I look at Joey and I see (Nick). His older brother, I remember (former line) Coach (Bob) Donoghue loved him and I kept saying 'this kid is too small'. I would try to replace (Nick) every week, every week because he was so small, but he was so tough, so hard-nosed and played his absolute butt off every single play. He won me over. Those are the types of kids we love here. I don't care what the score is, I want to go to battle with kids like that.”
Both Nick and Joey Kullman follow in the footsteps of their uncle Dave DeAmato, who was a captain and outstanding two-way player of the WHS team of 1998. After Wilmington High, DeAmato was a walk-on long-snapper at Division 1 Syracuse University, becoming one of just a handful of Wildcat players to compete at that D1 level in the 85-year history of the program.
“It was awesome because when I was a young kid playing football, I could look up to both (my uncle and my brother),” said Joey, whose father Brian also played at Billerica High. “I wanted to be like them whenever I got to that next level and play as hard as they did and have that mindset that they did.”
Nick is now starting his senior year at Norwich, and then there's Tommy who is 19, graduated form Shawsheen Tech and didn't play sports there. Joey was asked if he was going to follow Nick's footsteps going into the military.
“I don't think I'll be a military man like he is, but we do bond over things that he tells me about military stuff,” said Joey. “We go up there to visit him – just two weeks ago. He was managing the rookies, the new arrivals and I got to see that and it was pretty cool.”
Joey wants to go to college and perhaps get into the business field. He knows that the next three months are it for him when it comes to football, and he just wants to create new memories … especially as a co-captain.
“I think it's great that I'm a captain. It shows that the kids respected me even though I didn't get on the field that much. They believe that I'll be a great captain of this team (so that means a lot). Now it's my time to (show what I can do).”
