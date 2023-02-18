WILMINGTON – As a high school football player, being selected to play in the Shriners all star game is one of the most prestigious honors one can receive. Roughly 24 years ago, Wilmington High School star Jamie Campbell was one of those fortunate players.
When Campbell learned about the many victims the Shriners Hospital supports, it was a game and overall message that has stuck with him to this very day. A highly scouted event, it was only the beginning for the future Merrimack College football player.
Campbell, now 42, is still finding ways to give back to the Shriners – this time, at the end of a career.
On Friday, Campbell’s professional fighting career came to an end at none other venue than the Shriners Auditorium. After knocking out his opponent Bruce Richards in the FC pro catchweight 160 bout just 1:16 into the first round, Campbell announced to the Wilmington faithful he would be donating his knockout bonus to the Shriners Hospital.
“I wanted to say something that I’ve been coming to the Shriners since I was a kid and I played in the Shriners football game,” said Campbell following the fight. “But I wanted to make it short and sweet. Let me at least get the donation out there.”
As Campbell paid tribute to an organization that impacted him in his youth, he capped off the night by saying goodbye to his professional FC career in front of his hometown friends and family.
“Hometown, (it was a) lot of pressure (with) a lot of family here and a lot of friends,” he said. “It couldn’t have went any better.”
However, there was one part of the night that didn’t exactly go Campbell’s way. Originally scheduled on the prelim card, Campbell was expected to fight Richards as the fifth contest of the night anytime between 6:30pm-8:00pm.
Due to the television broadcast schedule, Campbell learned right before his name was supposed to be called that he may have to sit tight.
“So I’m walking out to fight, you already got pre-rituals and all that,” he said. “And they’re like ‘yeah, you’re bumped.’ I’m like (I’m probably) bumped to maybe two or three fights. (They told me) I’m basically dead last.”
Campbell went from being the fifth fight of the night to the sixteenth, which meant over three hours of downtime.
“Luckily I packed some food, because I was starving,” he said with a laugh. “I just waited around, but it was worth it.”
At about 11:30 at night, Campbell’s name was introduced and the anticipation was over. He didn’t waste any time, taking Richards to the ground ten seconds into the contest.
“I came out and he’s a little taller than me so I wanted to make the distance,” said Campbell. “I threw a right kick, he actually caught it and went to bring me down, but I ended up on top of him.”
After just a minute and sixteen seconds into the opening round, Campbell sealed the deal in front of a hometown crowd that waited all night for the performance.
“I (got) out of it and brought him down,” said Campbell. “He was defending (me) good from the bottom. I was trying to lock his arms down so I could ground and pound him. Finally I connected with a couple and he spun and I got him.”
When the referee raised his arm in the air, Campbell couldn’t help but feel relieved following the tension that was building all night.
“It was such a relief,” he said. “It’s a lot, it’s a lot that goes into it. (it’s) very stressful and at the end of the day when you win, it’s worth it. But walking out and stuff, that’s very stressful.”
Even though Campbell hasn’t lost his touch, he is ready to step away from professional fighting once and for all.
“That was the last one,” said Campbell. “It feels good, it’s a relief. A lot goes into it and it’s very stressful. At the end of the day, it’s worth it but I’m forty-two. It’s time to move on.”
