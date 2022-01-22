BOSTON – Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School Boys' Track-and-Field team competed in its last dual meet of the season and were defeated 60-40 by Melrose, to close out with a 2-3 overall record.
“We were short-handed and without our leading scorer Jeandre Abel, as he was sick on the day of the meet. Jeandre has been a force all year and if he was present, the score would have been closer,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “However, even with Jeandre out, it was probably unlikely that we could have pulled out the victory. There were a few events that could have changed the outcome but there is no sense of dwelling on missed opportunities.
“Meets are not won or lost on paper and what matters is how we perform in competition. We had some surprises and some disappointments, but overall I am proud of how the team kept fighting until the end. We will continue to build upon the progress we have made all season, and focus on improving on the finer details of each event. As a young team, we have faced some challenges this season, but we remain focused on our long term goals, both individually and as a team.”
Two of the athletes placed in two different events. John Ware finished first in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.03 seconds, to finish 4-1 on the season, and then he added a third place finish in the shot put, throwing 33-01. Jameson Burns picked up a pair of thirds, finishing at 5:06.55 in the mile and 11:13.59 in the two-mile.
Wilmington had three other winners with John McNamara taking the 55-meter dash at 7.21 seconds, his first win of the season. Also, Luka Smiljic won the high jump as he cleared 5-4 and Jack Melanson in the shot put, throwing 37-09.50. He led the way of a sweep in that event with John Spencer taking second at 36-09 and Ware third.
Sean Patrone took second in the high jump as he also cleared 5-4.
“It was Sean's first time clearing 5-4,” said Kinney, “so that was nice to see. He keeps getting better every week, finding his comfort zone and attacking the bar on his approach.”
The other second places came from Noah Carriere in the dash at 7.24 seconds and Roman Moretti in the 1,000 and single points with third places were picked up by Cooper Loisel with a personal best time of 10.25 in the 55-meter hurdles, Evan Shackelford in the 600 (1:36.73), Owen Mitchell in the 1,000 (3:00.69), Dominic Feeney in the 300 with a big personal record of 42.24 and Jonathan Magliozzi in the long jump (16-08).
“In the distance events, Jameson Burns, Roman Moretti, Evan Shackelford and Owen Mitchell continue to impress with their great attitudes and work ethic,” said Kinney. “Jameson had a long day pulling out a third place finish in the mile and the two mile. Roman and Owen both ran great races and were able to take second and third in the 1,000. In the 600, Evan Shackelford ran tough and placed third in the 600. Melrose's strength is their distance team and we knew we were going to have our hands full. in those events.”
This Saturday, Wilmington will be back at the Reggie Lewis Center competing at the Division 4 State Relay Meet.
“Last time we competed in that meet back in 2020 and we were runners up, missing the win by a half a point,” recalled Kinney. “Since then we have seen a lot of great athletes graduate and move on. This year's meet will be a great opportunity for the younger athletes to get some big meet experience. The girls should do very well, so we are all excited to see what they can do.”
