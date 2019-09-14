WILMINGTON – Playing three strong teams to start the season, the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team fell to Belmont, 2-0, Beverly, 3-2, and Reading, 4-0, this past week to open the season at 0-3.
The Wildcats had the tough task of going up a strong, physical Belmont team in the season opener held last Thursday night. The Marauders scored what proved to be the game winning goal just seven minutes into the game, before adding the insurance goal just three minutes into the second half.
"We had some (scoring) chances and I thought we were playing pretty good," said coach Steve Scanlon. "We weren't carrying play but we played hard, that's for sure. To the kids credit, down 2-0 to a team that's loaded, they played hard until the very end."
Two days later, the 'Cats took on Beverly in a non-league game with the Wilmington-Beverly girls following. In the boys game, both teams made some mistakes which led into some uncharacteristic goals. Wilmington opened the scoring as Kevin Palmerino took advantage of the keeper being out of position and the ball getting behind him, and was able to tap home a loose ball into the wide open net.
With ten minutes left in the half, Beverly tied the game up on a penalty kick taken by captain Joel Platt. The Panthers then went ahead, 2-1, on a beautiful header goal by Kaj Avola coming off a corner kick. Wilmington then started to pick up its play and was able to tie the game up. Rocco Scalfini took a corner kick and blasted one out to the middle of the net, and the waste high shot banked off the Beverly keeper and into the back of the net for an own goal.
Then about three minutes later, on a defensive breakdown sophomore Nick Braganca found the back of the net giving Beverly the 3-2 win.
"We then stormed the fort, but couldn't get anything the rest of the way," said Scanlon.
Beverly had a lot of scoring chances throughout the entire game, especially intight but keeper Justin Healey was up for the challenge — he's been up for the challenge in each of the three games making between 12 to 15 saves in each.
"He's been playing great," said Scanlon. "He's really been keeping us in the games. Right now we're having a lot of trouble controlling the ball and trying to maintain any kind of offense."
The tough road for Wilmington continues with a road game on Thursday against a very good Winchester team. The Wildcats will remain on the road for the following three games with Burlington on the 18th, Wakefield on the 20th and Stoneham on the 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.