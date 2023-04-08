WILMINGTON – In high school sports, fresh starts are essential for various programs to cement themselves back into a winning culture. New coaches, new players, and a different approach are key to altering the trajectory of a program.
The Wilmington High School girls varsity tennis team has checked all the boxes for a turnaround. Following a one-win season last spring, first year head coach Christina Woods is optimistic with the roster she has.
“I’m still getting to know the players myself, being a first year coach with them, and I’m trying to figure out strengths and weaknesses and who would play best where,” she said. “But I have a lot of talent, so I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a good season.”
Not only is there a fresh face at the helm, there is a promising newcomer stepping into the first singles role in freshman Jaslene Ryou.
“My first singles player starting on Monday will be a freshman,” said Woods. “She is very talented and I’m excited to see what she’s going to do for the program. She’s still very young, so we’ll see what happens but I wouldn’t put her at first singles if I didn’t think she could do it. She’ll be very competitive against a lot of these teams.”
Right behind Ryou is sophomore Shubhangi Tripathi, who previously was playing in the first spot for the ‘Cats last season. After dropping a challenge match to Ryou in practice, Tripathi designated herself in the second spot in a true testament to the added depth of this roster.
“That will be good for her because she’ll be able to get some wins for us on second singles because she’s very talented too,” said Woods.
Rounding out the singles lineup is senior captain Carolyn Haas-Timm, who Woods expects to be a steady force all season long at the three spot.
“She’s just a very consistent player, so I think she’ll also be able to get us some wins in third singles against some of these schools,” she said.
Leading off in the first doubles team is Sophia LaVita and Manny Benoit, who Woods is confident can carry over their chemistry from last season.
“My first doubles team right now is strong,” said Woods. “They played together last year so I’m going to see how they do.”
At second doubles, Woods is actively searching for a partner for senior captain Julia Kane. With a wide array of underclassmen talent, Woods has many options who could successfully fill the role.
“I also have a lot of potential with the underclassmen,” she said. “Since there’s only seven spots and we are trying to see who plays best with who. My second doubles is Julia Kane but her partner left. Right now I’m trying to find someone who can fill the spot of the (player) she played with last year. There’s a lot of players who could potentially do this.”
As Woods is just over a week into practice, she admits it has been challenging learning everything about each particular player. She points to her players as well as former coach Matt Hackett for guiding her in the right direction.
“It’s been hard, but the girls have helped me out a lot too, telling me who played where last year and what people are capable of and I’ve been listening to them as well,” she admitted. “Coach Hackett has helped me too, telling me his thoughts and I’ve been trying to at practice just figuring out where everyone should be playing.”
The team features an abundance of depth, including seniors Marni McBride, Emily Gray, and Emily Tran, juniors Maria Cummings, Priscilla Vo, and Katherine Murphy, sophomores Eleanor Ragsdale, Abigail De Los Reyes, Veronika Loshak, Alyssa Mahoney, Melik Sreng, and Giseli De Oliveira, and freshman Cara DiGiovanni, Ella Dong, Alexandra Erler, Madison Lohrman, Srilasya Maliajosyula, Purima Thapa, Pravya Ramesh, and Grace Johnson.
With many players at Woods’ disposal, the current lineup isn’t set in stone, and will most likely see some changes throughout the spring season.
“The second doubles team is the team that will probably be rotating a lot, having some girls get a chance to play on varsity. The lineup could change anytime,” she said.
Although Woods and her team would love to aim for the postseason, she wants to take it day by day and focus on competing with some of the small schools in the Middlesex League.
“Making playoffs would be really cool,” said Woods. “I want to beat the smaller schools, obviously the big schools, they’re going to be a challenge. But I honestly think I have some good talent. We are capable of beating a lot of these smaller towns.”
The ‘Cats open up their season with matches against Winchester and Arlington.
