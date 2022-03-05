Westfield State senior forward Justin Collins deposited the game-winning goal 1:37 into overtime to lift the Owls to a 2-1 victory over UMass Dartmouth on a Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal game from Hetland Arena.
The victory advances the Owls into the MASCAC semifinals, where the Owls were one of three lower seeds to advance into the next round. The win moves Westfield State to 13-10-2 overall while UMass Dartmouth drops to 9-14-2 and are eliminated from tournament play.
Westfield set up the sudden death winner with a quick neutral zone entry, as sophomore defenseman Cullen Young fed the puck along the boards in the defensive end to sophomore Gianluca Marini, who then centered a pass to Collins. Collins collected the pass and sped past the defending Corsairs, tucking the puck through the five-hole of Dartmouth goaltender Daniel Davidson to send the Owls home with a victory. Jake Ratcliffe and Marini were credited with the assists on the game-winner. The Collins goal was the opening shot on net in the overtime period for either side.
Since all the lower seeds won in their MASCAC quarterfinal match-ups, the fifth seeded Owls are the second highest seed remaining in the tournament, and will be on home ice for a MASCAC semifinal game against sixth seeded Salem State from Amelia Park Arena on Tuesday.
On the season, Collins has three goals and ten assists.
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
The University of North Carolina women's gymnastics team fell to West Virginia 196.250-195.225 last Thursday night in Carmichael Arena in the last home meet of 2022. Sophomore Cory Shinohara, of Wilmington, posted a 9.850 on the vault, just shy of her career best on the event, and her second straight meet with a 9.850 or better.
Before that meet, Carolina earned a 195.600-195.425 dual meet victory over the Temple Owls. The Tar Heels also took home or shared all four individual event titles.
Carolina opened the meet with a season-best 49.125 on vault, highlighted by three 9.875's from Cory Shinohara, Julia Knower and Dekanoidze, who all shared the title. Both Shinohara and Knower set new career-bests on the apparatus. The rotation was the second highest on vault in the conference this season.
Carolina heads to LIU on March 6 for a 2 p.m. meet in the last regular-season conference meet of the season.
WRESTLING
Bridgewater State University senior 165-pounder Fox Maxwell advanced to the 2022 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships after placing third at the Division III Northeast Regional hosted by Springfield College.
The top three in each weight class at each of the six regional tournaments throughout the country get an automatic bid to the national championship tournament which will take place on Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Maxwell is the tenth different BSU grappler to advance to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships.
Maxwell faced an uphill climb in the 165-pound bracket after splitting his first two bouts on Saturday, but came roaring back with four straight wins, including three on Sunday, to advance to the national tournament. The seventh-seeded Maxwell posted an 11-2 major decision over Jacob Henry of host Springfield in his first bout on Sunday, and knocked off #4 seed Michael Angers of Castleton University, 8-4, in the consolation semifinals. He then completed the comeback with a tough 4-2 decision over #5 seed Scott DeFex of Johnson & Wales University in the third-place match.
Maxwell upped his record to 27-8 on the season with his five wins at the two-day tournament.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
For the second time in four years, the UMass Lowell men's track and field program claimed the title at the 2022 America East Indoor Track and Field Championship hosted by Boston University. Collecting 215 points across two days of competition at the BU Track and Tennis Center, the River Hawks defeated reigning champions the University of Albany by an impressive 43-point margin.
"Both teams really did a great job. We scored from throws, hurdles, jumps, distance; all the kids did a great job from all the facets of the team. It was a team win," commented Head Coach Gardner. "All the coaches and all the support team are a big part of that when you have a win like that."
In the 400-meters, senior Kashief Bogannam, graduate student Joseph Gaudreau and junior Thomas Jordan went two-four-six in the lengthy sprint challenge. Bogannam and Gaudreau led the way in second and fourth with personal-best times of 47.80 and 47.96. Closing out the group, Jordan just narrowly missed a career best with a time of 48.98 to take sixth.
The River Hawks continue their postseason stretch next weekend, March 4-6, at the IC4A/ECAC Championships hosted by Boston University.
At the Liberty League Championship Meet, Kyle Collins, a freshman at Union College, finished 15th in the 400-meters at 54.13 seconds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The top seeded Framingham State University women's basketball team led by Tournament MVP Gwendolyn Carpenter repeated as Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Women's Basketball Tournament Champions after defeating second seed Bridgewater State University 84-69. With the victory, the Rams receive the MASCAC's automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Basketball Championship.
Wilmington's Jenna Tavanese finished with four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
On the season, she has appeared in 17 games, scoring 70 points, a 4.1 point average.
The third-seeded Haverford College women's basketball team (18-8) was edged in the Centennial Conference semifinals by second-seeded Johns Hopkins (22-3) last Friday evening at Bream Gym.
Senior Caroline Andersen ended her season and career on a high note scoring 12 points.
On the season, she averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
The third-seeded Endicott women's basketball team fell to first-seeded and No. 22 nationally ranked Roger Williams, 67-46, on Saturday evening in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Championship.
Senior Morgan Bresnahan contributed seven points, eight rebounds, and five blocks.
She finished her career with a club leading 50 blocks to go along with her 3.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Second-half runs of 10-2 and 11-0 propelled Bentley University to a 63-52 quarterfinal win over Franklin Pierce University and a record 36th trip to the Northeast-10 Conference semifinals in women's college basketball Monday night at the Dana Center.
Wilmington resident Kylie DuCharme finished with two points, one rebound and one assist.
In the first round, Bentley took care of business Friday night, leading from the opening basket for a 75-48 win over the University of New Haven.
DuCharme finished with four points, five rebounds and two assists.
