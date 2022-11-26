WILMINGTON – Looking back at the athletic career of Caleb Rogers, it's really impressive. His accomplishments and accolades are a mile long and it's hard to imagine that many other athletes can say that they helped lead a team to a sectional final appearance, as well as being part of a state championship relay team in track.
Rogers excelled in three sports, soccer and then indoor and outdoor track. He was a goal scorer in soccer, and mostly a middle distance runner in track.
“It’s his work ethic that has made him so successful,” said former WHS Track Coach Bob Cripps to the Crier back in 2009 when Rogers was named the paper's Male Athlete of the Year. “Even in practice every day he works hard. Anything I ask him to do he will do it, because he is always trying to improve.”
In winter track, Rogers shined in the 600-meters, the 1,000 meters and relay events. As a senior captain, he was one of the best 600-runners in the state. He won the Cape Ann League Championship Meet with a time of 1:23.86, went on to finish second at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet (1:23.60) and then capped it off with a ninth place finish at the All-States (1:24.07).
His time at the D3 Eastern Mass Meet ranks him second all-time in program history behind Greg Young and his time at the CAL Championships places him fourth all-time.
“It took me a few years to figure out that the 600 was my best distance, after spending my first two years primarily running the 800 and 1,000 events,” said Rogers. “The race that I still remember pretty vividly was the (Division 3 Eastern Mass Championships) in 2010 at the Reggie Lewis Center. Unfortunately I took second place in a 'photo finish' but that was where I ran my career personal best time.
“Winning the 600 at the Cape Ann League championships was another one of my best races - I think that was my personal record until the state championship race.”
Rogers was also an important member of the 4x400 relay team. As a junior, along with three seniors including Jon Parrella, Bobby Folk and Jimmy DiNuccio, the four ended up winning the CAL Championship Meet with a blazing time of 3:30.42. Throughout that season, their times ended up ranking second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth fastest in program history, only trailing the Hall of Fame team of 1993 featuring Tom Aprile, Tom Killilea, Tom Zaya and Danny Ballou.
Rogers and his three teammates were undefeated throughout the regular season before having tremendous success in the post-season. The group finished second at the McIntyre Relays and first at the Cape Ann League Championships (3:30.06), which prepared them for the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet. That's when the foursome captured the state title, setting a new meet record with a time of 3:28.39, just edging out the team from Randolph.
Rogers was the key cog in the victory as the Wildcats trailed in the race until he grabbed the baton. By the time he was done and was handing the baton off to DiNuccio, he had given his teammates a 15-yard line and had a personal personal best split time of 51.2 seconds.
“He ran an incredible race,” Cripps said at the time. “He took off like he was shot out of a cannon and he never let up and he put us in great position to win.”
Rogers said so much of the relay team's success was due to the talent and efforts of his three teammates.
“The 4x400 is always the last event of any track meet, with the final win/loss results of many meets coming down to the results of that one race. Jon, Bobby, Jimmy and myself all thrived in that pressure throughout the season. More than anything though I think we just loved having fun with it.
“That year we all went and purchased matching track spikes to really play the part - I think there's a picture out there somewhere of us posing with them after our state championship win.
“Jon was able to get out quick and stay tight with the group of leaders, Bobby ran another solid leg to keep us within a few steps of Randolph. I never liked getting the baton in the lead, so having someone to chase down was definitely what I needed to run such a fast time. When I handed off the baton to Jimmy with a small lead, I knew we had a great chance as Jimmy never gave up a lead. That race is definitely something I look back on from time to time and I couldn't be more proud of what we accomplished.”
The accolades and accomplishments kept coming with spring track. Again a team captain during his senior year, he specialized in the 400 and 800-meters, and also was a key part in the relay races. In the 400-meters, Rogers is fourth all-time in program history with a time of 51.53 seconds. He placed third at the Cape Ann League Championships (51.8) and was seventh at the Division 3 State Championships (51:89).
“I primarily stuck to the 400 during my junior and senior years and had some pretty good times in the 51 (second) range,” he said. “Every now and then I would try my hand at the 800 again for fun - but always returned back to the 400. Luckily for us during my junior year, we were bringing the same relay team from that state championship winter season back outside to the full size track. I think that really helped us stay competitive - and of course we still had our matching spikes.”
In addition to his individual success, during his junior year as a member of the 4x400 team along with, Parrella, Folk and DiNuccio, the group continued their remarkable run by going undefeated once again in the regular season against every Cape Ann League team they faced.
After that, they went on to win the relay title at the Cape Ann League Championship Meet (3:30.01), beating their closest competitors by a huge margin of ten seconds. The foursome also finished third in the Division 3 State Championships (3:27.31) and was 19th at the All-States (3:34.71).
In soccer, Rogers made a lot of things happen. A forward/midfielder, he tallied 11 goals and would help lead the Wildcats to a remarkable 18-1-3 season losing its only game of the season in the Division 2 North sectional finals against eventual state champion Concord-Carlisle. It was the Wildcats first appearance in a sectional final in eleven years.
“That was a really fun season. Most of the players on that team had been playing soccer together since we were all like five years old, so to put together such a strong final season was pretty incredible to be a part of,” he said. “One memory that sticks with me is our playoff win at home against Newburyport that went all the way to penalty kicks for us to advance. Marty (Bamberg) made some great saves to keep us in it, and I was able to get the last penalty kick past their goalie to seal our win. Our loss to Concord-Carlisle was an ugly one, but I was still so proud of our team and the success we were able to bring to WHS that season.”
End of season honors included Cape Ann League All-Conference, Eastern Mass All-Star, Lowell Sun All-Star and Agganis All-Star game MVP.
“Caleb is a real good, all-around player. He’s got good skills, good speed, great endurance, he can defend, he can play midfield and he’s just a real versatile player,” head coach Steve Scanlon said back in the 2009 AOY article. “He’s strong and he’s just a real good kid. The kids have a lot of respect for him and he’s just one of those kids you want on your team.
“He’s improved because of his strength - I mean he’s a big strong kid who never stops working. He has that engine that never stops. He can play at a really high clip and you could have him go for the full 80 minutes if you needed him too. He’s just been a real good player for us. I think Caleb was a top notch captain for us. He was really respected by his teammates and the coaches. You won’t meet a nicer kid. He’s just an all-around student-athlete and a great kid. He always had the team first.”
Rogers was asked about his ability to find the back of the net, and scoring many clutch goals.
“We had great players at every position. Marty Bamberg in net and Colin Foley at sweeper were the foundation of our rock solid defense that year. Midfielders Chris DiCecca and Nick Godzyk were great at controlling the flow of the game and moving the ball upfield - making my job easy sometimes,” said Rogers. “For many of my goals, I just made good runs to get open or ran fast to beat defenders, then they would get me the ball and I just had to beat the goalie. Mike Murphy was great at moving the ball across the field whether it be with his leg or by his incredible throw-ins - I know I capitalized on a few of those.”
Before he officially left WHS, Rogers earned a lot of bigger awards. He was named the Dr. Fagan Most Outstanding Male Athlete Award winner and also was a recipient of the Thomas Holmes Scholarship to the Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rogers graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently an Engineer II and resides in Topeka, Kansas with his wife Olivia.
“I took a break from running for a few years after college, but I soon transitioned from middle-distance to longer distances,” he said. “I ran my first half-marathon last year in 2021, got into cycling in 2022, and once I complete my Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering this December, I plan to add swimming and get into Triathlon in 2023.”
Upon hearing the news that he was going to be inducted, Rogers and his wife made the trip to the Tewksbury Elks and was part of the induction ceremony held back on November 5th.
“A few months ago I received a phone call from Mark DiGiovanni who shared the news that I had been selected for the Hall of Fame. It was definitely a surprise - there've been a lot of great athletes to go through WHS, so I am truly honored to be selected and excited to come home to celebrate,” he said in an email before the actual event took place.”
During his induction speech, he thanked a number of people, who he also wanted to thank here in the newspaper.
“I want to thank all my coaches - Steve Scanlon, Chip Bruce, Bob Cripps and Mike Kinney - who all helped keep me at my peak performance as an athlete during my time at WHS. I also want to thank all of my teammates that I was lucky enough to compete with as I wouldn't have earned many of my accomplishments without their hard work and dedication,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.